وصف الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، المفاوضات المباشرة مع إسرائيل بأنه «دقيقة ومفصلية» وتتطلب مسؤولية وطنية موحدة.


وقال عون خلال استقباله وفداً من نواب بيروت، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن موقف الدولة هو تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، وضمان انسحاب إسرائيل ومعالجة الخلافات الحدودية العالقة. وأضاف أن وقف النار هو المدخل للمضي في المفاوضات وهو خيار يلقى دعماً محلياً وخارجياً.


ولفت عون إلى أن الجيش اللبناني سوف يلعب دوراً أساسياً بعد انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية وسيطمئن الجنوبيين بعد عودتهم إلى قراهم وبلداتهم، بأن لا قوى مسلحة غير الجيش والقوى الأمنية الشرعية. وشدد على أن لبنان اليوم أمام واقع جديد يتوفر له الدعم العربي والدولي في فرصة لا تتكرر ويجب عدم إهدارها.


ودخل وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان حيّز التنفيذ، مساء أمس (الخميس)، بعد إعلان هدنة لمدة عشرة أيام تشمل حزب الله، بموجب اتفاق من 6 بنود.


وبعد دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ، قال المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي إن الجيش الإسرائيلي مستمر بتمركزه في مواقعه جنوب لبنان حتى بعد الهدنة، لمواجهة نشاطات حزب الله، حسب قوله، داعياً اللبنانيين إلى عدم الانتقال إلى جنوب نهر الليطاني حتى إشعار آخر.


من جانبه، قال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، إن إسرائيل ملتزمة بنزع سلاح حزب الله سواء بالوسائل العسكرية أو السياسية.


و اعتبر في كلمة له، اليوم، أن الهدف الذي حددناه، وهو نزع سلاح حزب الله عبر وسائل عسكرية أو سياسية، كان ولا يزال هدف المعركة الذي نلتزم به، حيث نشأ الآن أيضاً زخم سياسي كبير بمشاركة مباشرة من الرئيس الأمريكي والتزامه بهذا الهدف، مع ممارسة الضغط على الحكومة اللبنانية.


وأوضح كاتس أنه «تم إنشاء منطقة أمنية يسيطر عليها الجيش الإسرائيلي، تصل إلى عمق 10 كيلومترات من خط الحدود وتمتد من الغرب بالقرب من البحر وحتى منطقة جبل الشيخ في الشرق؛ وذلك بهدف إزالة تهديدات الغزو والحماية من النيران المباشرة تجاه المستوطنات».