أعلن الرئيس الأمركي دونالد ترمب، أن إيران فتحت مضيق هرمز بالكامل وبات جاهزاً للملاحة.
وكتب على منصة «تروث سوشيال» اليوم (الجمعة): «أعلنت إيران للتو أن مضيق إيران مفتوح بالكامل وجاهز للمرور الكامل. شكراً لكم!».
واعتبر ترمب في وقت سابق أن الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران كانت «مجرد انعطافة بسيطة» خلال ولايته الثانية، مؤكداً أن الحرب «سوف تنتهي قريباً».
وقال أمام حشد من أنصاره في نيفادا: حققنا أفضل اقتصاد في تاريخ بلادنا، رغم الانعطافة البسيطة في إيران الجميلة. وأضاف: لكن كان علينا فعل ذلك، لأنه لولا ذلك، أمور سيئة قد تحصل، أمور سيئة جداً، في إشارة إلى القدرات النووية الإيرانية.
وأكد ترمب «نحن على وشك تحقيق النصر»، مضيفاً: «قضينا 17 عاماً في فيتنام وخمسة أعوام في أفغانستان وأكثر من ذلك بكثير في أماكن مختلفة. أما نحن، فقد قلت إننا لن نمكث هناك سوى شهرين».
وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أعلن أن مضيق هرمز بات مفتوحاً كلياً أمام جميع السفن التجارية طوال الفترة المتبقية من وقف إطلاق النار، تماشياً مع وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان.
وأضاف عراقجي في منشور على منصة إكس، أن مرور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز سيكون عبر الطريق المنسق، كما أعلنته بالفعل منظمة الموانئ والملاحة البحرية الإيرانية.
وتراجع خام برنت والخام الأمريكي بأكثر من 8% بعد إعلان وزير الخارجية الإيراني فتح مضيق هرمز أمام جميع السفن التجارية.
وكانت واشنطن فرضت الحصار البحري على إيران الاثنين 13 أبريل في تمام الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت غرينتش (10 صباحاً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة)، بعد فشل مفاوضات السلام في إسلام آباد وتصاعد التوترات العسكرية.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran has fully opened the Strait of Hormuz and it is ready for navigation.
He wrote on the "Truth Social" platform today (Friday): "Iran just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for complete passage. Thank you!"
Trump previously considered the American war against Iran to be "just a minor turn" during his second term, affirming that the war "will end soon."
He said in front of a crowd of his supporters in Nevada: "We achieved the best economy in the history of our country, despite the minor turn in beautiful Iran." He added: "But we had to do that, because without it, bad things could happen, very bad things," referring to Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Trump confirmed, "We are on the verge of victory," adding: "We spent 17 years in Vietnam and five years in Afghanistan, and much more in various places. As for us, I said we would only stay there for two months."
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to all commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.
Araghchi added in a post on the X platform that the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will be via the coordinated route, as already announced by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization.
Brent crude and U.S. crude fell by more than 8% following the Iranian Foreign Minister's announcement of opening the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial ships.
Washington had imposed a naval blockade on Iran on Monday, April 13, at 14:00 GMT (10 AM Eastern Time), after peace negotiations in Islamabad failed and military tensions escalated.