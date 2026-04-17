أعلن الرئيس الأمركي دونالد ترمب، أن إيران فتحت مضيق هرمز بالكامل وبات جاهزاً للملاحة.


وكتب على منصة «تروث سوشيال» اليوم (الجمعة): «أعلنت إيران للتو أن مضيق إيران مفتوح بالكامل وجاهز للمرور الكامل. شكراً لكم!».


واعتبر ترمب في وقت سابق أن الحرب الأمريكية ضد إيران كانت «مجرد انعطافة بسيطة» خلال ولايته الثانية، مؤكداً أن الحرب «سوف تنتهي قريباً».


وقال أمام حشد من أنصاره في نيفادا: حققنا أفضل اقتصاد في تاريخ بلادنا، رغم الانعطافة البسيطة في إيران الجميلة. وأضاف: لكن كان علينا فعل ذلك، لأنه لولا ذلك، أمور سيئة قد تحصل، أمور سيئة جداً، في إشارة إلى القدرات النووية الإيرانية.


وأكد ترمب «نحن على وشك تحقيق النصر»، مضيفاً: «قضينا 17 عاماً في فيتنام وخمسة أعوام في أفغانستان وأكثر من ذلك بكثير في أماكن مختلفة. أما نحن، فقد قلت إننا لن نمكث هناك سوى شهرين».


وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أعلن أن مضيق هرمز بات مفتوحاً كلياً أمام جميع السفن التجارية طوال الفترة المتبقية من وقف إطلاق النار، تماشياً مع وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان.


وأضاف عراقجي في منشور على منصة إكس، أن مرور السفن عبر مضيق هرمز سيكون عبر الطريق المنسق، كما أعلنته بالفعل منظمة الموانئ والملاحة البحرية الإيرانية.


وتراجع خام برنت والخام الأمريكي بأكثر من 8% بعد إعلان وزير الخارجية الإيراني فتح مضيق هرمز أمام جميع السفن التجارية.


وكانت واشنطن فرضت الحصار البحري على إيران الاثنين 13 أبريل في تمام الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت غرينتش (10 صباحاً بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة)، بعد فشل مفاوضات السلام في إسلام آباد وتصاعد التوترات العسكرية.