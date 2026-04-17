U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran has fully opened the Strait of Hormuz and it is ready for navigation.



He wrote on the "Truth Social" platform today (Friday): "Iran just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for complete passage. Thank you!"



Trump previously considered the American war against Iran to be "just a minor turn" during his second term, affirming that the war "will end soon."



He said in front of a crowd of his supporters in Nevada: "We achieved the best economy in the history of our country, despite the minor turn in beautiful Iran." He added: "But we had to do that, because without it, bad things could happen, very bad things," referring to Iran's nuclear capabilities.



Trump confirmed, "We are on the verge of victory," adding: "We spent 17 years in Vietnam and five years in Afghanistan, and much more in various places. As for us, I said we would only stay there for two months."



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to all commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.



Araghchi added in a post on the X platform that the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will be via the coordinated route, as already announced by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization.



Brent crude and U.S. crude fell by more than 8% following the Iranian Foreign Minister's announcement of opening the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial ships.



Washington had imposed a naval blockade on Iran on Monday, April 13, at 14:00 GMT (10 AM Eastern Time), after peace negotiations in Islamabad failed and military tensions escalated.