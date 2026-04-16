أعلن الجيش الأمريكي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن قواته تواصل تنفيذ مهام المراقبة وتسيير الدوريات في المياه الإقليمية، دعماً للحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على إيران.
وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM)، عبر منصة «إكس»، إن أفراد القوات المسلحة يواصلون «مراقبة وتسيير دوريات في المياه الإقليمية دعماً للحصار المفروض على السفن التي تدخل أو تغادر الموانئ الإيرانية».
حصار بحري مستمر وتصعيد قائم
وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد بدأت فرض الحصار البحري على إيران منذ الاثنين الماضي، بالتزامن مع دخول الحرب الإيرانية أسبوعها السابع، في خطوة تعكس استمرار التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة.
مؤشرات تهدئة وتحركات دبلوماسية
في المقابل، تزايدت، اليوم (الخميس)، المؤشرات الإيجابية بشأن اقتراب نهاية الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، مع وجود وسيط باكستاني رفيع في طهران، وتعبير إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن آمالها في التوصل إلى اتفاق قد يسهم في فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي.
محادثات مرتقبة في باكستان
ويدرس المسؤولون في الولايات المتحدة وإيران العودة إلى باكستان خلال الأيام القادمة لعقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات، وذلك بعد انتهاء مفاوضات يوم الأحد الماضي دون التوصل إلى اتفاق.
وفي هذا السياق، وصل قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير إلى طهران، أمس (الأربعاء)، في إطار جهود الوساطة الرامية إلى منع تجدد الصراع.
تعثر المفاوضات واتساع رقعة الصراع
وكانت المحادثات التي جرت مطلع الأسبوع قد انهارت دون تحقيق اختراق، في ظل استمرار الحرب التي بدأت في 28 فبراير بهجمات أمر بها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتنسيق مع إسرائيل.
The U.S. military announced today (Thursday) that its forces continue to carry out surveillance and patrol missions in the territorial waters, in support of the U.S. naval blockade imposed on Iran.
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated via the platform "X" that military personnel are continuing to "monitor and conduct patrols in the territorial waters in support of the blockade imposed on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports."
Ongoing Naval Blockade and Existing Escalation
The United States began imposing the naval blockade on Iran last Monday, coinciding with the seventh week of the Iranian war, in a move that reflects the ongoing military escalation in the region.
Signs of De-escalation and Diplomatic Moves
In contrast, today (Thursday), positive indicators regarding the nearing end of the war in the Middle East have increased, with a senior Pakistani mediator present in Tehran, and the administration of President Donald Trump expressing hopes for reaching an agreement that could help open the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Expected Talks in Pakistan
U.S. and Iranian officials are considering returning to Pakistan in the coming days to hold a new round of talks, following the conclusion of negotiations last Sunday without reaching an agreement.
In this context, the Chief of the Pakistani Army, Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran yesterday (Wednesday) as part of mediation efforts aimed at preventing the renewal of conflict.
Stalled Negotiations and Expanding Conflict
The talks that took place earlier this week collapsed without achieving a breakthrough, amid the ongoing war that began on February 28 with attacks ordered by President Donald Trump in coordination with Israel.