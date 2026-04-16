أعلن الجيش الأمريكي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن قواته تواصل تنفيذ مهام المراقبة وتسيير الدوريات في المياه الإقليمية، دعماً للحصار البحري الأمريكي المفروض على إيران.


وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (CENTCOM)، عبر منصة «إكس»، إن أفراد القوات المسلحة يواصلون «مراقبة وتسيير دوريات في المياه الإقليمية دعماً للحصار المفروض على السفن التي تدخل أو تغادر الموانئ الإيرانية».


حصار بحري مستمر وتصعيد قائم


وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد بدأت فرض الحصار البحري على إيران منذ الاثنين الماضي، بالتزامن مع دخول الحرب الإيرانية أسبوعها السابع، في خطوة تعكس استمرار التصعيد العسكري في المنطقة.


مؤشرات تهدئة وتحركات دبلوماسية


في المقابل، تزايدت، اليوم (الخميس)، المؤشرات الإيجابية بشأن اقتراب نهاية الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، مع وجود وسيط باكستاني رفيع في طهران، وتعبير إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن آمالها في التوصل إلى اتفاق قد يسهم في فتح مضيق هرمز الحيوي.


محادثات مرتقبة في باكستان


ويدرس المسؤولون في الولايات المتحدة وإيران العودة إلى باكستان خلال الأيام القادمة لعقد جولة جديدة من المحادثات، وذلك بعد انتهاء مفاوضات يوم الأحد الماضي دون التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وفي هذا السياق، وصل قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير إلى طهران، أمس (الأربعاء)، في إطار جهود الوساطة الرامية إلى منع تجدد الصراع.


تعثر المفاوضات واتساع رقعة الصراع


وكانت المحادثات التي جرت مطلع الأسبوع قد انهارت دون تحقيق اختراق، في ظل استمرار الحرب التي بدأت في 28 فبراير بهجمات أمر بها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتنسيق مع إسرائيل.