The U.S. military announced today (Thursday) that its forces continue to carry out surveillance and patrol missions in the territorial waters, in support of the U.S. naval blockade imposed on Iran.



The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated via the platform "X" that military personnel are continuing to "monitor and conduct patrols in the territorial waters in support of the blockade imposed on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports."



Ongoing Naval Blockade and Existing Escalation



The United States began imposing the naval blockade on Iran last Monday, coinciding with the seventh week of the Iranian war, in a move that reflects the ongoing military escalation in the region.



Signs of De-escalation and Diplomatic Moves



In contrast, today (Thursday), positive indicators regarding the nearing end of the war in the Middle East have increased, with a senior Pakistani mediator present in Tehran, and the administration of President Donald Trump expressing hopes for reaching an agreement that could help open the vital Strait of Hormuz.



Expected Talks in Pakistan



U.S. and Iranian officials are considering returning to Pakistan in the coming days to hold a new round of talks, following the conclusion of negotiations last Sunday without reaching an agreement.



In this context, the Chief of the Pakistani Army, Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran yesterday (Wednesday) as part of mediation efforts aimed at preventing the renewal of conflict.



Stalled Negotiations and Expanding Conflict



The talks that took place earlier this week collapsed without achieving a breakthrough, amid the ongoing war that began on February 28 with attacks ordered by President Donald Trump in coordination with Israel.