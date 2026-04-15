كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية وإسرائيلية اليوم (الأربعاء) أن إسرائيل تدرس وقف إطلاق نار مؤقتاً وقصير الأمد في لبنان، ربما يبدأ الخميس.


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن 3 مسؤولين إسرائيليين قولهم إن تل أبيب تدرس وقف إطلاق نار مؤقتاً وقصير الأمد في لبنان، غير أن أحد المسؤولين قال إن الحكومة الإسرائيلية لم توافق رسمياً بعد على الهدنة، وإن المناقشات بشأنها لا تزال جارية.


وأشار المسؤول إلى إمكانية طرحها على المجلس الوزاري الأمني المصغر. وتوقع المسؤولان الإسرائيليان أن يبدأ وقف إطلاق النار، الخميس، ويستمر نحو أسبوع.


بدورها، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن هناك اتصالات متقدمة جارية لوقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله».


من جهتها، نقلت قناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر سياسي تأكيده وجود مقترحات أمريكية لوقف الحرب في لبنان، موضحاً أن الهدف يتمثل في تعزيز دور الحكومة اللبنانية والحوار بين الدول.


وأوضح مصدر أمني إسرائيلي أن «الولايات المتحدة تسعى للتهدئة في لبنان بهدف التركيز على المفاوضات مع إيران، بحيث يمكن للاتفاقات بين الأطراف أن تتم دون تأثير المعركة في لبنان»، مضيفاً: «أي اتفاقات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة ستنعكس إيجاباً على لبنان، وستعطي دفعة قوية للمحادثات هناك».


وأرجع المصدر الذي تحدث للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية السبب الذي دفع الأمريكيين إلى اقتراح أن يكون وقف إطلاق النار مؤقتاً في لبنان، على أن تتبعه المحادثات مع إيران، وتأكيد على أن التوقف إنذار نهائي لاستئناف القتال خلال أسبوع.


في المقابل، قال مسؤول لبناني كبير: الولايات المتحدة أبلغت الحكومة اللبنانية بأن إسرائيل تدرس وقف إطلاق نار مؤقتاً بعد المحادثات التي جرت الثلاثاء بين لبنان وإسرائيل ووصفتها واشنطن بالتاريخية، موضحاً أن الحكومة لا تمثل «حزب الله»، وأن الجماعة لم ترد بعد على المقترح.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤولين لبنانيين آخرين أن الولايات المتحدة تضغط على إسرائيل للتوصل إلى هدنة في لبنان، لكنهما لم يقدما تفاصيل عن موعد وقف إطلاق النار أو مدته.


وأشار المسؤولان إلى إن فترة وقف إطلاق النار ستكون متصلة على الأرجح بالفترة التي تصمد فيها الهدنة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.