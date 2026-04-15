كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية وإسرائيلية اليوم (الأربعاء) أن إسرائيل تدرس وقف إطلاق نار مؤقتاً وقصير الأمد في لبنان، ربما يبدأ الخميس.
ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن 3 مسؤولين إسرائيليين قولهم إن تل أبيب تدرس وقف إطلاق نار مؤقتاً وقصير الأمد في لبنان، غير أن أحد المسؤولين قال إن الحكومة الإسرائيلية لم توافق رسمياً بعد على الهدنة، وإن المناقشات بشأنها لا تزال جارية.
وأشار المسؤول إلى إمكانية طرحها على المجلس الوزاري الأمني المصغر. وتوقع المسؤولان الإسرائيليان أن يبدأ وقف إطلاق النار، الخميس، ويستمر نحو أسبوع.
بدورها، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن هناك اتصالات متقدمة جارية لوقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله».
من جهتها، نقلت قناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر سياسي تأكيده وجود مقترحات أمريكية لوقف الحرب في لبنان، موضحاً أن الهدف يتمثل في تعزيز دور الحكومة اللبنانية والحوار بين الدول.
وأوضح مصدر أمني إسرائيلي أن «الولايات المتحدة تسعى للتهدئة في لبنان بهدف التركيز على المفاوضات مع إيران، بحيث يمكن للاتفاقات بين الأطراف أن تتم دون تأثير المعركة في لبنان»، مضيفاً: «أي اتفاقات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة ستنعكس إيجاباً على لبنان، وستعطي دفعة قوية للمحادثات هناك».
وأرجع المصدر الذي تحدث للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية السبب الذي دفع الأمريكيين إلى اقتراح أن يكون وقف إطلاق النار مؤقتاً في لبنان، على أن تتبعه المحادثات مع إيران، وتأكيد على أن التوقف إنذار نهائي لاستئناف القتال خلال أسبوع.
في المقابل، قال مسؤول لبناني كبير: الولايات المتحدة أبلغت الحكومة اللبنانية بأن إسرائيل تدرس وقف إطلاق نار مؤقتاً بعد المحادثات التي جرت الثلاثاء بين لبنان وإسرائيل ووصفتها واشنطن بالتاريخية، موضحاً أن الحكومة لا تمثل «حزب الله»، وأن الجماعة لم ترد بعد على المقترح.
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤولين لبنانيين آخرين أن الولايات المتحدة تضغط على إسرائيل للتوصل إلى هدنة في لبنان، لكنهما لم يقدما تفاصيل عن موعد وقف إطلاق النار أو مدته.
وأشار المسؤولان إلى إن فترة وقف إطلاق النار ستكون متصلة على الأرجح بالفترة التي تصمد فيها الهدنة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
American and Israeli media revealed today (Wednesday) that Israel is considering a temporary and short-term ceasefire in Lebanon, possibly starting on Thursday.
The "New York Times" reported that three Israeli officials stated that Tel Aviv is examining a temporary and short-term ceasefire in Lebanon; however, one official mentioned that the Israeli government has not yet officially approved the truce, and discussions about it are still ongoing.
The official pointed to the possibility of presenting it to the security cabinet. The two Israeli officials expected the ceasefire to begin on Thursday and last for about a week.
For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that advanced communications are underway for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and "Hezbollah."
Additionally, Channel 12 in Israel quoted a political source confirming the existence of American proposals to stop the war in Lebanon, explaining that the goal is to strengthen the role of the Lebanese government and dialogue between countries.
An Israeli security source clarified that "the United States is seeking to calm the situation in Lebanon to focus on negotiations with Iran, so that agreements between the parties can take place without the impact of the battle in Lebanon," adding: "Any agreements between Iran and the United States will positively reflect on Lebanon and will give a strong boost to the talks there."
The source who spoke to Channel 12 mentioned that the reason the Americans proposed a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon is that it would be followed by talks with Iran, emphasizing that the ceasefire is a final warning to resume fighting within a week.
In contrast, a senior Lebanese official stated: The United States informed the Lebanese government that Israel is considering a temporary ceasefire following the talks that took place on Tuesday between Lebanon and Israel, which Washington described as historic, clarifying that the government does not represent "Hezbollah," and that the group has not yet responded to the proposal.
Reuters reported from other Lebanese officials that the United States is pressuring Israel to reach a truce in Lebanon, but they did not provide details on when the ceasefire would take place or its duration.
The officials indicated that the ceasefire period would likely be connected to the duration of the truce between the United States and Iran.