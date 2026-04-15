American and Israeli media revealed today (Wednesday) that Israel is considering a temporary and short-term ceasefire in Lebanon, possibly starting on Thursday.



The "New York Times" reported that three Israeli officials stated that Tel Aviv is examining a temporary and short-term ceasefire in Lebanon; however, one official mentioned that the Israeli government has not yet officially approved the truce, and discussions about it are still ongoing.



The official pointed to the possibility of presenting it to the security cabinet. The two Israeli officials expected the ceasefire to begin on Thursday and last for about a week.



For its part, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that advanced communications are underway for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and "Hezbollah."



Additionally, Channel 12 in Israel quoted a political source confirming the existence of American proposals to stop the war in Lebanon, explaining that the goal is to strengthen the role of the Lebanese government and dialogue between countries.



An Israeli security source clarified that "the United States is seeking to calm the situation in Lebanon to focus on negotiations with Iran, so that agreements between the parties can take place without the impact of the battle in Lebanon," adding: "Any agreements between Iran and the United States will positively reflect on Lebanon and will give a strong boost to the talks there."



The source who spoke to Channel 12 mentioned that the reason the Americans proposed a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon is that it would be followed by talks with Iran, emphasizing that the ceasefire is a final warning to resume fighting within a week.



In contrast, a senior Lebanese official stated: The United States informed the Lebanese government that Israel is considering a temporary ceasefire following the talks that took place on Tuesday between Lebanon and Israel, which Washington described as historic, clarifying that the government does not represent "Hezbollah," and that the group has not yet responded to the proposal.



Reuters reported from other Lebanese officials that the United States is pressuring Israel to reach a truce in Lebanon, but they did not provide details on when the ceasefire would take place or its duration.



The officials indicated that the ceasefire period would likely be connected to the duration of the truce between the United States and Iran.