The Governor of Shabwa, Awad Mohammed bin Al-Wazir, appreciated the sincere brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting the security and stability of the governorate and meeting its developmental and service needs.



This came during a meeting held by the Governor of Shabwa in the city of Ataq, with the Commander of the Coalition Forces in the governorate, Brigadier General Musleh Al-Otaibi, and the team from the Yemen Reconstruction Program, in the presence of a number of leaders and officers of the coalition forces.



Integration and Coordination



The meeting discussed enhancing mechanisms for joint coordination between the local authority, the coalition forces, and the Saudi developmental and relief arms.



Saudi Imprints



The Governor of Shabwa praised the pivotal role played by the leadership of the coalition forces and the Yemen Reconstruction Program team in supporting vital projects, affirming that Saudi interventions through the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" and the "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center" directly addressed the needs of citizens and effectively contributed to improving the level of public services and reinforcing the foundations of security and stability in various districts.



Continuous Support



For their part, the Commander of the Coalition Forces and the Yemen Reconstruction Center team renewed their commitment to the Kingdom's continued support and assistance for the efforts of the local authority, working to implement sustainable projects that meet the aspirations of the governorate's residents, in line with the requirements of the phase and serving the path of comprehensive development, praising the level of facilitation and cooperation shown by the local authority.