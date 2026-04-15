ثمّن محافظ شبوة عوض محمد بن الوزير المواقف الأخوية الصادقة للمملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في دعم أمن واستقرار المحافظة وتلبية حاجاتها التنموية والخدمية.


جاء ذلك خلال لقاء عقده محافظ شبوة في مدينة عتق، مع قائد قوات التحالف بالمحافظة العميد الركن مصلح العتيبي، وفريق برنامج إعمار اليمن، بحضور عدد من قيادات وضباط قوات التحالف.


​تكامل وتنسيق


وبحث اللقاء تعزيز آليات التنسيق المشترك بين السلطة المحلية وقوات التحالف والأذرع التنموية والإغاثية السعودية.


​بصمات سعودية


​وأشاد محافظ شبوة بالدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به قيادة قوات التحالف وفريق برنامج إعمار اليمن في دعم المشاريع الحيوية، مؤكداً أن التدخلات السعودية عبر «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» و«مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية»، لامست حاجات المواطنين بشكل مباشر، وأسهمت بفاعلية في تحسين مستوى الخدمات العامة وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار في مختلف المديريات.


​دعم مستمر


من جانبهم، جدد قائد قوات التحالف وفريق مركز إعمار اليمن تأكيدهم استمرار المملكة في تقديم الدعم والمساندة لجهود السلطة المحلية، والعمل على تنفيذ مشاريع مستدامة تلبي تطلعات أبناء المحافظة، بما يواكب متطلبات المرحلة ويخدم مسار التنمية الشاملة، مشيدين بمستوى التسهيلات والتعاون الذي تبديه السلطة المحلية.