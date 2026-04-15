ثمّن محافظ شبوة عوض محمد بن الوزير المواقف الأخوية الصادقة للمملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في دعم أمن واستقرار المحافظة وتلبية حاجاتها التنموية والخدمية.
جاء ذلك خلال لقاء عقده محافظ شبوة في مدينة عتق، مع قائد قوات التحالف بالمحافظة العميد الركن مصلح العتيبي، وفريق برنامج إعمار اليمن، بحضور عدد من قيادات وضباط قوات التحالف.
تكامل وتنسيق
وبحث اللقاء تعزيز آليات التنسيق المشترك بين السلطة المحلية وقوات التحالف والأذرع التنموية والإغاثية السعودية.
بصمات سعودية
وأشاد محافظ شبوة بالدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به قيادة قوات التحالف وفريق برنامج إعمار اليمن في دعم المشاريع الحيوية، مؤكداً أن التدخلات السعودية عبر «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن» و«مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية»، لامست حاجات المواطنين بشكل مباشر، وأسهمت بفاعلية في تحسين مستوى الخدمات العامة وترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار في مختلف المديريات.
دعم مستمر
من جانبهم، جدد قائد قوات التحالف وفريق مركز إعمار اليمن تأكيدهم استمرار المملكة في تقديم الدعم والمساندة لجهود السلطة المحلية، والعمل على تنفيذ مشاريع مستدامة تلبي تطلعات أبناء المحافظة، بما يواكب متطلبات المرحلة ويخدم مسار التنمية الشاملة، مشيدين بمستوى التسهيلات والتعاون الذي تبديه السلطة المحلية.
The Governor of Shabwa, Awad Mohammed bin Al-Wazir, appreciated the sincere brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting the security and stability of the governorate and meeting its developmental and service needs.
This came during a meeting held by the Governor of Shabwa in the city of Ataq, with the Commander of the Coalition Forces in the governorate, Brigadier General Musleh Al-Otaibi, and the team from the Yemen Reconstruction Program, in the presence of a number of leaders and officers of the coalition forces.
Integration and Coordination
The meeting discussed enhancing mechanisms for joint coordination between the local authority, the coalition forces, and the Saudi developmental and relief arms.
Saudi Imprints
The Governor of Shabwa praised the pivotal role played by the leadership of the coalition forces and the Yemen Reconstruction Program team in supporting vital projects, affirming that Saudi interventions through the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen" and the "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center" directly addressed the needs of citizens and effectively contributed to improving the level of public services and reinforcing the foundations of security and stability in various districts.
Continuous Support
For their part, the Commander of the Coalition Forces and the Yemen Reconstruction Center team renewed their commitment to the Kingdom's continued support and assistance for the efforts of the local authority, working to implement sustainable projects that meet the aspirations of the governorate's residents, in line with the requirements of the phase and serving the path of comprehensive development, praising the level of facilitation and cooperation shown by the local authority.