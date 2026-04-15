منذ انضمام الكابتنين محمد نور وحمد المنتشري مستشارين لرئيس مجلس الإدارة لشؤون كرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد، في نهاية شهر مارس الماضي، استطاع النجمان الكبيران تقديم عمل جيد مع الفريق الكروي الأول وهما يسيران في الطريق الصحيح، والمساهمة بشكل فعال في بث روح الفريق الواحد، وتهيئة الأجواء المناسبة التي ظهرت على اللاعبين وحرصهم الكبير على تقديم أفضل المستويات الفنية والسعي لتشريف الكرة السعودية في مباريات دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، والتي نجح لاعبو الفريق الاتحادي في تجاوز فريق الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف مقابل لا شيء عن طريق القائد فابينهو والتأهل لدور ربع النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.
وجاء قرار تواجد الثنائي محمد نور وحمد المنتشري في التوقيت المناسب في ظل دعم العمل داخل منظومة الفريق الاتحادي، والمساهمة مع الجهازين الإداري والفني في تجهيز الفريق الكروي بالصورة الفنية والمعنوية، والسعي للمنافسة على تحقيق لقب دوري أبطال آسيا والوصول للعالمية.
Since the appointment of Captain Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari as advisors to the Chairman of the Board for football affairs at Al-Ittihad Club at the end of last March, the two great stars have been able to deliver good work with the first football team as they move in the right direction, actively contributing to instilling the spirit of teamwork and creating the appropriate atmosphere that has been reflected in the players and their strong desire to present the best technical levels and strive to honor Saudi football in the AFC Champions League matches for elite clubs. The players of Al-Ittihad successfully surpassed the UAE's Al-Wahda team with a score of one goal to none, thanks to captain Fabinho, and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian championship.
The decision to have the duo Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari present came at the right time, given the support for the work within the Al-Ittihad team framework, and their contribution alongside the administrative and technical staff in preparing the football team both technically and morally, and striving to compete for the AFC Champions League title and reach global recognition.