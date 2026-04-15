Since the appointment of Captain Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari as advisors to the Chairman of the Board for football affairs at Al-Ittihad Club at the end of last March, the two great stars have been able to deliver good work with the first football team as they move in the right direction, actively contributing to instilling the spirit of teamwork and creating the appropriate atmosphere that has been reflected in the players and their strong desire to present the best technical levels and strive to honor Saudi football in the AFC Champions League matches for elite clubs. The players of Al-Ittihad successfully surpassed the UAE's Al-Wahda team with a score of one goal to none, thanks to captain Fabinho, and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian championship.



The decision to have the duo Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari present came at the right time, given the support for the work within the Al-Ittihad team framework, and their contribution alongside the administrative and technical staff in preparing the football team both technically and morally, and striving to compete for the AFC Champions League title and reach global recognition.