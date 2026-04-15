منذ انضمام الكابتنين محمد نور وحمد المنتشري مستشارين لرئيس مجلس الإدارة لشؤون كرة القدم بنادي الاتحاد، في نهاية شهر مارس الماضي، استطاع النجمان الكبيران تقديم عمل جيد مع الفريق الكروي الأول وهما يسيران في الطريق الصحيح، والمساهمة بشكل فعال في بث روح الفريق الواحد، وتهيئة الأجواء المناسبة التي ظهرت على اللاعبين وحرصهم الكبير على تقديم أفضل المستويات الفنية والسعي لتشريف الكرة السعودية في مباريات دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، والتي نجح لاعبو الفريق الاتحادي في تجاوز فريق الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف مقابل لا شيء عن طريق القائد فابينهو والتأهل لدور ربع النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.


وجاء قرار تواجد الثنائي محمد نور وحمد المنتشري في التوقيت المناسب في ظل دعم العمل داخل منظومة الفريق الاتحادي، والمساهمة مع الجهازين الإداري والفني في تجهيز الفريق الكروي بالصورة الفنية والمعنوية، والسعي للمنافسة على تحقيق لقب دوري أبطال آسيا والوصول للعالمية.