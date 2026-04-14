«إعمار اليمن» يبحث في حضرموت مصفوفة المشاريع العاجلة

أشاد وكيل محافظة حضرموت، حسن سالم الجيلاني، بالدور المحوري والريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم استقرار وتنمية اليمن، مؤكداً أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، يلامس مباشرة حياة المواطنين ويسهم في تطبيع الأوضاع الخدمية.
تحديد الأولويات
وبحث الجيلاني اليوم (الثلاثاء) بمدينة المكلا، مع وفد من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن برئاسة مدير محفظة النقل بالبرنامج المهندس ناصر الشهري، ومدير مكتب البرنامج بحضرموت المهندس عبدالله باسليمان، والوفد المرافق لهما، تعزيز الشراكة التنموية وتحديد الأولويات العاجلة التي تتطلبها المحافظة في قطاعات البنية التحتية والخدمات الأساسية.
ونقل الوكيل الجيلاني خلال اللقاء تحيات وتثمين السلطة المحلية، بقيادة عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت سالم أحمد الخنبشي، للدعم الأخوي المستمر من «مملكة الخير»، مؤكداً أن هذه الزيارة تأتي امتداداً للشراكة الراسخة لتحديد الأولويات التي تتطلبها المحافظة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة البنية التحتية وتحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.
ملفات حيوية
واستعرض اللقاء الأوضاع الخدمية الراهنة والاحتياجات الملحة في قطاعات الصحة، والكهرباء، والمياه والصرف الصحي، والأشغال العامة والطرق، واطلع وفد البرنامج على جملة من المتطلبات العاجلة لمديرية مدينة المكلا، والحلول المقترحة لتجاوز التحديات الراهنة.
جولة ميدانية
وفي إطار الزيارة، تفقد وفد البرنامج السعودي ميدانياً مشروع مبنى مستشفى الأمومة والطفولة الجديد بالمكلا، واطلع الوفد على مكونات المشروع التي تشمل أقسام الحضانة، والنساء والولادة، والترقيد، والأشعة، ومصنع الأكسجين، والعناية المركزة.
ووقف الفريق الفني للبرنامج على أبرز التحديات والعراقيل التي حالت دون تشغيل المستشفى، تمهيداً لوضع الحلول الكفيلة ببدء تقديم خدماته للمستفيدين.
مشاريع ملموسة
وأعرب الجيلاني في ختام الزيارة عن ثقته في أن تترجم هذه المباحثات إلى مشاريع ملموسة على أرض الواقع، مؤكداً أن اهتمام وفد البرنامج السعودي بالاطلاع المباشر على الاحتياجات يعكس الجدية في تقديم مساندة تنموية مستدامة تخدم أبناء حضرموت وتدفع بعجلة التعافي الاقتصادي والخدمي في المحافظة.
The Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut, Hassan Salem Al-Jailani, praised the pivotal and leading role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the stability and development of Yemen, affirming that the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen directly touches the lives of citizens and contributes to normalizing service conditions.
Setting Priorities
Today (Tuesday), Al-Jailani discussed in the city of Mukalla with a delegation from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, headed by the Director of the Transport Portfolio at the program, Engineer Nasser Al-Shahri, and the Director of the program's office in Hadhramaut, Engineer Abdullah Basuleiman, along with their accompanying delegation, ways to enhance developmental partnership and identify urgent priorities required by the governorate in the sectors of infrastructure and basic services.
During the meeting, Deputy Al-Jailani conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the local authority, led by the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi, for the continuous fraternal support from the "Kingdom of Good," affirming that this visit comes as an extension of the solid partnership to identify the priorities required by the governorate, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure and improving the level of services provided to citizens.
Vital Files
The meeting reviewed the current service conditions and urgent needs in the sectors of health, electricity, water and sanitation, public works, and roads. The program delegation was briefed on a number of urgent requirements for the Mukalla district and the proposed solutions to overcome the current challenges.
Field Tour
As part of the visit, the Saudi program delegation inspected the new Mother and Child Hospital building project in Mukalla and learned about the components of the project, which include the nursery, women's and childbirth departments, inpatient care, radiology, an oxygen plant, and intensive care.
The technical team of the program identified the main challenges and obstacles that have prevented the hospital from operating, in preparation for proposing solutions to start providing services to beneficiaries.
Tangible Projects
At the end of the visit, Al-Jailani expressed his confidence that these discussions would translate into tangible projects on the ground, affirming that the Saudi program delegation's direct interest in understanding the needs reflects a serious commitment to providing sustainable developmental support that serves the people of Hadhramaut and drives the wheel of economic and service recovery in the governorate.