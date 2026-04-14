«إعمار اليمن» يبحث في حضرموت مصفوفة المشاريع العاجلة

The Deputy Governor of Hadhramaut, Hassan Salem Al-Jailani, praised the pivotal and leading role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the stability and development of Yemen, affirming that the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen directly touches the lives of citizens and contributes to normalizing service conditions.



Setting Priorities



Today (Tuesday), Al-Jailani discussed in the city of Mukalla with a delegation from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, headed by the Director of the Transport Portfolio at the program, Engineer Nasser Al-Shahri, and the Director of the program's office in Hadhramaut, Engineer Abdullah Basuleiman, along with their accompanying delegation, ways to enhance developmental partnership and identify urgent priorities required by the governorate in the sectors of infrastructure and basic services.

During the meeting, Deputy Al-Jailani conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the local authority, led by the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Ahmed Al-Khanbashi, for the continuous fraternal support from the "Kingdom of Good," affirming that this visit comes as an extension of the solid partnership to identify the priorities required by the governorate, which contributes to enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure and improving the level of services provided to citizens.



Vital Files



The meeting reviewed the current service conditions and urgent needs in the sectors of health, electricity, water and sanitation, public works, and roads. The program delegation was briefed on a number of urgent requirements for the Mukalla district and the proposed solutions to overcome the current challenges.



Field Tour



As part of the visit, the Saudi program delegation inspected the new Mother and Child Hospital building project in Mukalla and learned about the components of the project, which include the nursery, women's and childbirth departments, inpatient care, radiology, an oxygen plant, and intensive care.



The technical team of the program identified the main challenges and obstacles that have prevented the hospital from operating, in preparation for proposing solutions to start providing services to beneficiaries.



Tangible Projects



At the end of the visit, Al-Jailani expressed his confidence that these discussions would translate into tangible projects on the ground, affirming that the Saudi program delegation's direct interest in understanding the needs reflects a serious commitment to providing sustainable developmental support that serves the people of Hadhramaut and drives the wheel of economic and service recovery in the governorate.