​أشاد وكيل محافظة حضرموت، حسن سالم الجيلاني، بالدور المحوري والريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم استقرار وتنمية اليمن، مؤكداً أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، يلامس مباشرة حياة المواطنين ويسهم في تطبيع الأوضاع الخدمية.


​تحديد الأولويات


​وبحث الجيلاني اليوم (الثلاثاء) بمدينة المكلا، مع وفد من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن برئاسة مدير محفظة النقل بالبرنامج المهندس ناصر الشهري، ومدير مكتب البرنامج بحضرموت المهندس عبدالله باسليمان، والوفد المرافق لهما، تعزيز الشراكة التنموية وتحديد الأولويات العاجلة التي تتطلبها المحافظة في قطاعات البنية التحتية والخدمات الأساسية.

«إعمار اليمن» يبحث في حضرموت مصفوفة المشاريع العاجلة


​ونقل الوكيل الجيلاني خلال اللقاء تحيات وتثمين السلطة المحلية، بقيادة عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ حضرموت سالم أحمد الخنبشي، للدعم الأخوي المستمر من «مملكة الخير»، مؤكداً أن هذه الزيارة تأتي امتداداً للشراكة الراسخة لتحديد الأولويات التي تتطلبها المحافظة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة البنية التحتية وتحسين مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.


​ملفات حيوية


واستعرض اللقاء الأوضاع الخدمية الراهنة والاحتياجات الملحة في قطاعات الصحة، والكهرباء، والمياه والصرف الصحي، والأشغال العامة والطرق، واطلع وفد البرنامج على جملة من المتطلبات العاجلة لمديرية مدينة المكلا، والحلول المقترحة لتجاوز التحديات الراهنة.


جولة ميدانية


وفي إطار الزيارة، تفقد وفد البرنامج السعودي ميدانياً مشروع مبنى مستشفى الأمومة والطفولة الجديد بالمكلا، واطلع الوفد على مكونات المشروع التي تشمل أقسام الحضانة، والنساء والولادة، والترقيد، والأشعة، ومصنع الأكسجين، والعناية المركزة.


ووقف الفريق الفني للبرنامج على أبرز التحديات والعراقيل التي حالت دون تشغيل المستشفى، تمهيداً لوضع الحلول الكفيلة ببدء تقديم خدماته للمستفيدين.


​مشاريع ملموسة


وأعرب الجيلاني في ختام الزيارة عن ثقته في أن تترجم هذه المباحثات إلى مشاريع ملموسة على أرض الواقع، مؤكداً أن اهتمام وفد البرنامج السعودي بالاطلاع المباشر على الاحتياجات يعكس الجدية في تقديم مساندة تنموية مستدامة تخدم أبناء حضرموت وتدفع بعجلة التعافي الاقتصادي والخدمي في المحافظة.