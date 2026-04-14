انطلقت المحادثات بين لبنان وإسرائيل في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بحضور وزير الخارجية الامريكي ماركو روبيو.


وقال روبيو في افتتاح الاجتماع اللبناني الإسرائيلي: سنبدأ في وضع إطار عام للتفاوض بين إسرائيل ولبنان، موضحاً أن الخلافات بين إسرائيل ولبنان لن تُحل في الساعات الـ6 القادمة.


عقود من التعقيدات


وأضاف: «نتعامل مع عقود من التعقيدات والأمر يتعلق بوضع حد نهائي لـ 30 عاماً من من نفوذ حزب الله في لبنان.


واعرب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي عن أمله أن يتم البناء على اجتماع اليوم لتحقيق السلام الدائم بين لبنان وإسرائيل ولدينا فرصة تاريخية فيما يتعلق بالمحادثات الإسرائيلية اللبنانية في واشنطن.


في الوقت ذاته، دعا وزراء خارجية 18 دولة اليوم، إلى إشراك لبنان في الجهود الرامية لخفض التصعيد الإقليمي، مؤكدين ضرورة العمل على التوصل إلى حل سياسي دائم.


تحذيرات دولية من استمرار الحرب


وحذّر وزراء الخارجية بينهم فرنسا والمملكة المتحدة وإسبانيا، من أن استمرار الحرب في لبنان يُعرّض للخطر جهود خفض التصعيد الإقليمية الحالية، التي رحبوا بها، مشددين على وجوب التزام جميع الأطراف بها بشكل كامل.


ورحّب الوزراء بمبادرة الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون لفتح حوار مباشر مع إسرائيل، وبموافقة تل أبيب على بدء محادثات بوساطة الولايات المتحدة، داعين الطرفين إلى اغتنام هذه الفرصة.


وأكدوا أن المفاوضات المباشرة يمكن أن تمهد لتحقيق أمن مستدام في لبنان وإسرائيل والمنطقة، معربين عن استعدادهم لدعم هذا المسار.


وطالب الوزراء بخفض فوري للتصعيد، والبناء على فرصة وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، معربين عن إدانتهم بأشد العبارات هجمات «حزب الله» على إسرائيل.


ودعا الوزراء إلى وقف هجومات حزب الله على إسرائيل فوراً، كما دانوا الغارات الإسرائيلية المكثفة على لبنان في 8 أبريل، والتي أسفرت، بحسب السلطات اللبنانية، عن سقوط أكثر من 350 شخصاً وإصابة ما يزيد عن ألف آخرين.


استهداف قوات اليونيفيل


وشدد الوزراء على ضرورة حماية المدنيين والبنية التحتية وفقاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، منددين بالهجمات التي استهدفت قوات «اليونيفيل»، وأكدوا على أهمية ضمان سلامة وأمن قوات حفظ السلام التابعة للأمم المتحدة في جميع الأوقات.


وأعرب الوزراء عن تضامنهم الكامل مع الشعب اللبناني ودعمهم لسلطاته، مؤكدين استعدادهم لتقديم مساعدات طارئة لأكثر من مليون نازح بالتنسيق مع الحكومة اللبنانية.


وجدد البيان التأكيد على احترام سيادة لبنان ووحدة أراضيه، وعلى التنفيذ الكامل لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701 الصادر عام 2006، مشدداً على مواصلة دعم الدولة اللبنانية لبسط سيادتها على كامل أراضيها.


وأشاد الوزراء بقرارات الحكومة اللبنانية المتعلقة بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية لـ «حزب الله»، وتعزيز احتكار الدولة للسلاح، داعين إلى تنفيذها بشكل كامل وسريع.