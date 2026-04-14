Talks between Lebanon and Israel began today (Tuesday) in the American capital, Washington, with the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Rubio stated at the opening of the Lebanese-Israeli meeting: We will begin to establish a general framework for negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, clarifying that the disputes between Israel and Lebanon will not be resolved in the next 6 hours.



Decades of Complications



He added: "We are dealing with decades of complications, and it is about putting a final end to 30 years of Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon."



The U.S. Secretary of State expressed hope that today's meeting would build towards achieving lasting peace between Lebanon and Israel, stating that we have a historic opportunity regarding the Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington.



At the same time, the foreign ministers of 18 countries today called for involving Lebanon in efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, emphasizing the necessity of working towards a permanent political solution.



International Warnings Against Continued War



Foreign ministers, including those from France, the United Kingdom, and Spain, warned that the continuation of the war in Lebanon jeopardizes current regional de-escalation efforts, which they welcomed, stressing that all parties must fully commit to them.



The ministers welcomed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's initiative to open direct dialogue with Israel, and Tel Aviv's agreement to begin talks mediated by the United States, urging both parties to seize this opportunity.



They confirmed that direct negotiations could pave the way for achieving sustainable security in Lebanon, Israel, and the region, expressing their readiness to support this path.



The ministers called for an immediate de-escalation and to build on the opportunity for a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, condemning in the strongest terms Hezbollah's attacks on Israel.



The ministers called for an immediate halt to Hezbollah's assaults on Israel, and condemned the intensive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on April 8, which, according to Lebanese authorities, resulted in the deaths of more than 350 people and injured over a thousand others.



Targeting UNIFIL Forces



The ministers emphasized the necessity of protecting civilians and infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law, denouncing the attacks targeting UNIFIL forces, and affirmed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of United Nations peacekeeping forces at all times.



The ministers expressed their full solidarity with the Lebanese people and their support for its authorities, confirming their readiness to provide emergency assistance to over a million displaced individuals in coordination with the Lebanese government.



The statement reiterated the commitment to respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 issued in 2006, emphasizing continued support for the Lebanese state to assert its sovereignty over all its territory.



The ministers praised the Lebanese government's decisions regarding the prohibition of military activities by Hezbollah and the reinforcement of the state's monopoly on weapons, calling for their full and swift implementation.