أشاد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني محمود الصبيحي بالدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن في مختلف المجالات، متطرقاً للتحضيرات الجارية لانعقاد الحوار الجنوبي - الجنوبي الذي تستضيفه المملكة العربية السعودية، الذي يأتي بناءً على دعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رشاد العليمي، مستعرضًا خلال استقباله اليوم (الثلاثاء) في العاصمة المؤقتة السفيرة الفرنسية باليمن كاترين قرم كمون، أولويات المجلس الرئاسي في المرحلة الراهنة في تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي، ودعم مسار بناء مؤسسات الدولة.


وأكد الصبيحي على أهمية الشراكة مع الأصدقاء الدوليين، وفي مقدمتهم جمهورية فرنسا، لتعزيز قدرات المؤسسات الأمنية وتطوير أدائها، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، ويدعم الجهود في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط نفوذها.


وبحث اللقاء سبل تعزيز وتطوير التعاون الثنائي بين اليمن وفرنسا في مختلف المجالات، كما ناقش عدداً من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وفي مقدمتها تطوير مجالات التعاون الأمني، ودعم برامج التدريب والتأهيل وبناء القدرات المؤسسية، والتركيز على تمكين الكوادر الشابة والنسائية ورفع الكفاءات المهنية والتخصصية.


من جانبها، أكدت السفيرة الفرنسية في اليمن اهتمام بلادها في تعزيز التعاون مع اليمن، ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام والتنمية المستدامة، معربة عن حرص فرنسا في توسيع مجالات التعاون، مشيرة إلى أن حكومة بلادها تدرس حالياً تقديم مزيد من الدعم التنموي لليمن بما في ذلك دعم مشاريع البنية التحتية