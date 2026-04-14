أشاد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني محمود الصبيحي بالدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن في مختلف المجالات، متطرقاً للتحضيرات الجارية لانعقاد الحوار الجنوبي - الجنوبي الذي تستضيفه المملكة العربية السعودية، الذي يأتي بناءً على دعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رشاد العليمي، مستعرضًا خلال استقباله اليوم (الثلاثاء) في العاصمة المؤقتة السفيرة الفرنسية باليمن كاترين قرم كمون، أولويات المجلس الرئاسي في المرحلة الراهنة في تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي، ودعم مسار بناء مؤسسات الدولة.
وأكد الصبيحي على أهمية الشراكة مع الأصدقاء الدوليين، وفي مقدمتهم جمهورية فرنسا، لتعزيز قدرات المؤسسات الأمنية وتطوير أدائها، بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار، ويدعم الجهود في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط نفوذها.
وبحث اللقاء سبل تعزيز وتطوير التعاون الثنائي بين اليمن وفرنسا في مختلف المجالات، كما ناقش عدداً من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وفي مقدمتها تطوير مجالات التعاون الأمني، ودعم برامج التدريب والتأهيل وبناء القدرات المؤسسية، والتركيز على تمكين الكوادر الشابة والنسائية ورفع الكفاءات المهنية والتخصصية.
من جانبها، أكدت السفيرة الفرنسية في اليمن اهتمام بلادها في تعزيز التعاون مع اليمن، ودعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام والتنمية المستدامة، معربة عن حرص فرنسا في توسيع مجالات التعاون، مشيرة إلى أن حكومة بلادها تدرس حالياً تقديم مزيد من الدعم التنموي لليمن بما في ذلك دعم مشاريع البنية التحتية
Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Mahmoud Al-Sabihi, praised the Saudi support provided to Yemen in various fields, addressing the ongoing preparations for the Southern-Southern dialogue hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which comes at the invitation of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi. During his meeting today (Tuesday) in the temporary capital with the French Ambassador to Yemen, Catherine Gramegon, he reviewed the priorities of the Presidential Council in the current phase, focusing on enhancing economic stability and supporting the process of building state institutions.
Al-Sabihi emphasized the importance of partnership with international friends, foremost among them the French Republic, to enhance the capabilities of security institutions and improve their performance, contributing to achieving security and stability, and supporting efforts to restore state institutions and extend their influence.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation between Yemen and France in various fields, as well as addressing several issues of mutual interest, particularly the development of security cooperation, support for training and rehabilitation programs, and building institutional capacities, with a focus on empowering young and female cadres and raising professional and specialized competencies.
For her part, the French Ambassador to Yemen confirmed her country's interest in enhancing cooperation with Yemen and supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace and sustainable development, expressing France's eagerness to expand areas of cooperation, noting that her government is currently considering providing more developmental support to Yemen, including support for infrastructure projects.