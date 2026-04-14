Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Mahmoud Al-Sabihi, praised the Saudi support provided to Yemen in various fields, addressing the ongoing preparations for the Southern-Southern dialogue hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which comes at the invitation of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi. During his meeting today (Tuesday) in the temporary capital with the French Ambassador to Yemen, Catherine Gramegon, he reviewed the priorities of the Presidential Council in the current phase, focusing on enhancing economic stability and supporting the process of building state institutions.



Al-Sabihi emphasized the importance of partnership with international friends, foremost among them the French Republic, to enhance the capabilities of security institutions and improve their performance, contributing to achieving security and stability, and supporting efforts to restore state institutions and extend their influence.



The meeting discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation between Yemen and France in various fields, as well as addressing several issues of mutual interest, particularly the development of security cooperation, support for training and rehabilitation programs, and building institutional capacities, with a focus on empowering young and female cadres and raising professional and specialized competencies.



For her part, the French Ambassador to Yemen confirmed her country's interest in enhancing cooperation with Yemen and supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace and sustainable development, expressing France's eagerness to expand areas of cooperation, noting that her government is currently considering providing more developmental support to Yemen, including support for infrastructure projects.