ما كُشف اليوم لم يعد مجرد رواية متداولة في فضاء افتراضي، بل تحوّل إلى مادة تُدين وتكشف خللاً لا يمكن المرور عليه كأنه تفصيلة عابرة. ما جرى في مواجهة الفيحاء والأهلي لم يعد قابلاً لوضعه في خانة «اجتهاد تحكيمي» أو «تقدير بشري يحتمل الخطأ». نحن أمام واقعة مكتملة الأركان، تبدأ من داخل الملعب، وتمتد إلى خارجه، وتنتهي عند لجنة يفترض بها أن تكون حكماً، فإذا بها جزء من القضية.


حين تظهر إفادات متناقضة، وحين يُستدعى (القَسَم) لتثبيت رواية، وحين تتبدّل المبررات من ملف إلى آخر، فإن المسألة تتجاوز اللقطة إلى ما هو أعمق. الحديث هنا عن ثقة تتصدّع، وعن صورةٍ يُعاد تشكيلها بطريقة تُقلق كل من ينظر إلى اللعبة بوصفها منافسة عادلة، لا ساحة مفتوحة للاجتهاد غير المنضبط.


الأخطر من ذلك أن لجنة الحكام نفسها أقرت بوجود ضربتي جزاء لم تُحتسبا لصالح الأهلي. هذا الاعتراف، بحد ذاته، يغيّر طبيعة النقاش بالكامل. لم نعد أمام اختلاف في الرأي، بل أمام خطأين واضحين، في لحظة حساسة من المباراة، كان من شأنهما أن يغيّرا نتيجتها. هنا، لا يعود الحديث عن «تفاصيل»، بل عن جوهر المنافسة.


العدالة في كرة القدم لا تُقاس بعدد القرارات الصحيحة، بل بحجم تأثير الخطأ حين يقع. هناك أخطاء تمرّ، وأخرى تقلب نتيجة، وثالثة تُعيد تشكيل جدول كامل. وما حدث للأهلي ينتمي إلى هذا النوع الأخير. ضربتا جزاء، في مباراة متكافئة، ليستا تفصيلاً يمكن تجاوزه ببيان أو تفسير لاحق. إنهما لحظتان كانتا قادرتين على تغيير كل شيء.


وحين تعترف الجهة المسؤولة بهذا الخطأ، فإنها تُسقط بنفسها أي محاولة لتخفيف حدّته أو الالتفاف عليه. الاعتراف ليس نهاية القضية، بل بدايتها. لأنه يفتح الباب أمام السؤال الحقيقي: ماذا بعد؟


لا يمكن أن يُطلب من فريق أن يقبل بخسارة نتجت عن أخطاء مُعترف بها. ولا يمكن أن يُقنع الجمهور بأن «المراجعة تمت»، بينما النتيجة بقيت كما هي، وكأن شيئاً لم يحدث. المراجعة التي لا تُنتج أثراً عملياً ليست مراجعة، بل توثيق متأخر للخطأ.


هنا، تتقدّم فكرة واحدة لا تحتمل التأجيل أو المواربة، إعادة المباراة.


ليس لأنها سابقة نادرة، ولا لأنها مطلب جماهيري، بل لأنها النتيجة المنطقية الوحيدة حين تتوافر ثلاثة عناصر مجتمعة: خطأ مؤثر، اعتراف رسمي، وغياب جهة مستقلة راجعت القرار خارج دائرته. في هذه الحالة، لا تعود الإعادة خياراً، بل ضرورة لإعادة التوازن إلى المنافسة.


البعض قد يرى في هذا الطرح مبالغة، أو فتحاً لباب يصعب إغلاقه. لكن الحقيقة أن الباب فُتح بالفعل يوم تم الاعتراف بالخطأ دون تصحيحه. العدالة لا تُجزّأ. إما أن تُطبّق كاملة، أو تفقد معناها. وما بين الاثنين، لا توجد منطقة رمادية يمكن الوقوف فيها.


القضية لم تعد تخص الأهلي وحده، رغم أنه المتضرر المباشر. ما يُطرح اليوم يمسّ كل فريق، وكل مباراة، وكل نقطة تُحسب في جدول الترتيب. لأن الرسالة التي تصل، إذا لم تُعالج هذه الحالة، هي أن الخطأ يمكن أن يُعترف به، دون أن يتغيّر شيء. وهنا تكمن الخطورة الحقيقية.


في كرة القدم، يمكن للجمهور أن يتقبّل الهزيمة، وأن يناقش الأداء، وأن يختلف حول القرارات. لكنه لا يمكن أن يتقبّل شعوراً بأن النتيجة لم تُحسم داخل الملعب. هذا الشعور، إذا تسلّل، لا يتوقف عند مباراة واحدة، بل يمتد ليُصيب ثقة كاملة في المنافسة.


ما حدث في مباراة الفيحاء والأهلي وضع الجميع أمام اختبار واضح، هل نحن أمام منظومة قادرة على تصحيح نفسها، أم أمام دائرة تُغلق على أخطائها وتكتفي بتفسيرها؟


الإجابة لا تحتاج إلى بيانات إضافية، بل إلى قرار.


قرار يُعيد المباراة، لا ليُرضي طرفاً، بل ليحمي مبدأ.


قرار يُثبت أن الاعتراف بالخطأ ليس نهاية الطريق، بل بداية إصلاحه. قرار يقول بوضوح: العدالة لا تُعلن، بل تُمارس.


في النهاية، المسألة أبعد من نتيجة مباراة.


إنها تتعلق بما إذا كانت كرة القدم تُدار باعتبارها منافسة تُحسم داخل الملعب، أم رواية تُكتب بعد صافرة النهاية؟ (!!)