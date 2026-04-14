What was revealed today is no longer just a circulating narrative in a virtual space; it has transformed into material that condemns and exposes a flaw that cannot be overlooked as a mere detail. What happened in the match between Al-Fayha and Al-Ahli can no longer be categorized as "refereeing discretion" or "human judgment that may contain errors." We are faced with a fully-fledged incident, starting from inside the field, extending outside it, and ending with a committee that is supposed to act as an arbiter, yet it has become part of the issue.



When contradictory statements emerge, and when the (oath) is invoked to solidify a narrative, and when justifications change from one file to another, the matter transcends the moment to something deeper. This is about trust that is cracking, and an image being reshaped in a way that worries anyone who views the game as a fair competition, not an open arena for unregulated discretion.



Worse still, the referees' committee itself acknowledged the existence of two penalty kicks that were not awarded to Al-Ahli. This acknowledgment, in itself, completely changes the nature of the discussion. We are no longer facing a difference of opinion, but two clear mistakes at a sensitive moment in the match, which could have changed its outcome. Here, the discussion is no longer about "details," but about the essence of competition.



Justice in football is not measured by the number of correct decisions, but by the impact of the error when it occurs. There are mistakes that pass unnoticed, others that overturn results, and a third type that reshapes an entire table. What happened to Al-Ahli belongs to this last category. Two penalty kicks in a balanced match are not a detail that can be overlooked with a statement or subsequent explanation. They are moments that could have changed everything.



And when the responsible party acknowledges this mistake, it undermines any attempt to mitigate its severity or circumvent it. Acknowledgment is not the end of the issue, but the beginning. Because it opens the door to the real question: what next?



No team can be asked to accept a loss resulting from acknowledged errors. And the public cannot be convinced that "the review has taken place," while the result remains unchanged, as if nothing happened. A review that does not produce a practical effect is not a review, but a delayed documentation of the error.



Here, one idea emerges that cannot be postponed or evaded: the replay of the match.



Not because it is a rare precedent, nor because it is a public demand, but because it is the only logical outcome when three elements are present: a significant error, official acknowledgment, and the absence of an independent body that reviewed the decision outside its circle. In this case, a replay is no longer an option, but a necessity to restore balance to the competition.



Some may see this proposal as an exaggeration or as opening a door that is difficult to close. But the truth is that the door was indeed opened the day the error was acknowledged without correction. Justice cannot be fragmented. It must be applied in full, or it loses its meaning. And between the two, there is no gray area to stand in.



The issue is no longer limited to Al-Ahli alone, even though it is the direct victim. What is being raised today affects every team, every match, and every point counted in the standings. Because the message that is conveyed, if this case is not addressed, is that an error can be acknowledged without anything changing. And here lies the real danger.



In football, the public can accept defeat, discuss performance, and disagree on decisions. But it cannot accept the feeling that the result was not determined on the field. This feeling, if it creeps in, does not stop at one match, but extends to undermine complete trust in the competition.



What happened in the match between Al-Fayha and Al-Ahli placed everyone before a clear test: are we facing a system capable of correcting itself, or a circle that closes in on its mistakes and settles for just explaining them?



The answer does not require additional statements, but a decision.



A decision to replay the match, not to please one side, but to uphold a principle.



A decision that confirms that acknowledging the error is not the end of the road, but the beginning of its correction. A decision that clearly states: justice is not declared, but practiced.



In the end, the matter goes beyond the result of a match.



It concerns whether football is managed as a competition decided on the field, or as a narrative written after the final whistle? (!!)