In moments of great transformations that nations go through, the need arises for national forces capable of uniting ranks, gathering energies, and creating the political balance that preserves the state, safeguards society, and prevents its slide into circles of conflict and division.



Today, Yemen, facing one of the most difficult phases in its modern history, is in dire need of restoring the role of the unifying national forces that have formed, over the decades, a pillar for stability and national partnership. At the forefront of these forces is the General People's Congress, as it represents the broadest political experience with the widest presence across various Yemeni governorates.



The General People's Congress has never been merely a traditional political popular organization; rather, it has been a comprehensive national project that has managed to absorb various social, political, and cultural components, forming a broad national umbrella that has brought together various currents and directions. This has granted Yemen, for long decades, a degree of balance, stability, and national partnership.



Over the past years, the General People's Congress has faced harsh exceptional circumstances, just like the entire nation. Its leadership, cadres, and bases have been distributed among confrontation arenas, positions of responsibility, and exile, and its institutional presence has diminished due to the conditions of war, coup, and fragmentation that have affected the Yemeni scene. However, its popular presence has remained, and its organizational bases have clung to its national identity and historical role.



From here came the idea of the "Stream for Restoring the Role of the Congress," as an expression of a growing Congress-oriented will both inside and outside the country, aspiring to reactivate the Congress's institutions and restore its national presence, enabling it to actively contribute to the battle of restoring the state, achieving stability, and building the future.



This stream does not stem from personal motives or narrow calculations, nor does it aim to create new alignments within the Congress. Instead, it is based on a firm conviction that the General People's Congress possesses the history, experience, cadres, and popular spread necessary to restore its natural position and national role whenever efforts are united, institutions are activated, and organizational work returns to its correct path.



It is important to emphasize that we do not target any individual, position, or symbol of the General People's Congress, whom we hold in high regard and respect for what they have contributed to the organization and the nation at various stages. The issue is not about individuals but about institutions, and it is not a disagreement with the Congress's leadership but rather a commitment to enhancing their role and empowering them to work within effective organizational frameworks capable of meeting the demands of the stage.



We also affirm clearly that respecting the leadership of the General People's Congress and appreciating their national and organizational roles is an integral part of our convictions and principles. We do not seek to replace anyone, nor do we claim any status outside the organizational frameworks of the Congress; rather, we consider ourselves part of this great national entity, committed to its principles, constants, and goals.



We firmly believe in the organizational hierarchy and respect for institutions and references, considering this one of the most important factors for the strength and stability of the Congress throughout various stages. We also affirm that our call to restore the role of the Congress and activate its institutions does not target individuals, positions, or offices, but rather stems from a commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of the organization and empowering its bodies to fulfill their roles according to the internal regulations and organizing bylaws.



The Stream for Restoring the Role of the Congress does not see itself as a substitute for anyone, nor as a competitor to anyone, nor as a parallel project to the Congress or its leadership. Rather, it is a sincere Congress initiative aimed at contributing to supporting the Congress, enhancing its presence, uniting its members, and activating its national role in this exceptional phase that the nation is going through.



What we seek is to activate the bodies and formations of the Congress, renew its vitality, and complete its organizational entitlements according to the internal regulations and organizing bylaws, in a manner that preserves the unity of the organization, enhances the legitimacy of its institutions, and ensures the continuity of its national and organizational role.



The continued absence of institutional organizational work for a period exceeding ten years, regardless of the justifications and circumstances imposed by the phase, poses real risks to the future of the organization and its national role. The exceptions imposed by necessities should not turn into a permanent state, as their continuation weakens institutions, limits their effectiveness, and reduces their capacity to absorb energies and competencies and face renewed challenges.



From here, the call to restore institutional work is not a call against anyone, but rather a call for everyone, and an effort that serves the interests of the Congress, its leadership, and its bases, aiming to preserve its historical position and enhance its ability to fulfill its national role in this critical phase of Yemen's history.



Perhaps what explains the level of targeting that the General People's Congress has faced over the past years is the awareness of the opponents of the national project, foremost among them the Houthi group, of the true role that the Congress can play if it regains its unity, presence, and effectiveness. The Congress, due to its wide popular extension and its rooted presence in various Yemeni governorates, represents one of the most important national incubators supporting the state and the Arab identity of Yemen.



The Houthi group recognized early on that the existence of a strong and unified Congress poses a real obstacle to its project based on monopolizing power, undermining state institutions, and reshaping society according to a sectarian agenda foreign to Yemenis. Therefore, it has not ceased its attempts to target its leadership, cadres, and institutions and weaken its political and social presence.



On the other hand, restoring the role of the Congress does not represent an interest solely for Congress members; rather, it represents a general national interest. The existence of a strong, effective, and cohesive Congress means having a national partner capable of contributing to protecting the state, enhancing stability, solidifying national partnership, and uniting efforts to face the existential challenges facing Yemen.



One of the constants that the General People's Congress has been associated with throughout its political journey is its commitment to building balanced relationships with brothers and friends, foremost among them the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with which the Congress has established strong historical ties and has always been a fundamental supporter of Yemen and its people in various circumstances and stages. Restoring the role of the Congress also means preserving this national political legacy that has contributed to solidifying Yemen's position and its regional and international relations over the decades.



The General People's Congress, due to its national history, political moderation, and extended relationships, is qualified to be a bridge for understanding and partnership, and a factor for stability and rapprochement, not a tool for division or polarization. We look forward to building balanced and positive relationships with everyone that serve Yemen first and enhance the chances of restoring the state and achieving peace and development for our people.



At the same time, we believe that restoring the role of the General People's Congress does not contradict the role of any national political component, nor does it aim to diminish the status of any party or political force. Rather, it represents an addition to the national scene and an enhancement of the opportunities for partnership and integration among various forces that believe in the state and national constants. The challenges facing Yemen are too great for any party to tackle alone; they require the collective efforts of all and the unification of energies and potentials to restore the state, achieve security and stability, and build a future worthy of the Yemeni people.



In this context, I extend my utmost appreciation and gratitude to all the brothers and sisters in the Stream for Restoring the Role of the Congress, both inside and outside the country, who have believed in this idea since its inception and have held onto it despite the challenges, difficulties, misunderstandings, and doubts it has faced. They have proven that belief in principles and sincere work for the organization and the nation is stronger than all obstacles, and that sincere will can transform an idea into a project that earns respect and appreciation.



I also thank everyone who supported this direction, sympathized with it, or provided advice and support, and to every Congress member who carries the concerns of the Congress in their heart and remains convinced that this ancient organization deserves to restore its position, role, and institutions. What has been achieved so far is the fruit of collective effort, sincere sacrifices, and diligent work by men and women who believe that serving the Congress is, in essence, serving the nation.



And I say to them all: What you have offered is a source of pride and honor, and your patience, steadfastness, and loyalty to the idea will remain one of the most important reasons for its success and continuity. What is encouraging is that this project has become an expression of a wide Congress-oriented will looking forward to a better future for the Congress and for Yemen.



If there is a message that should be emphasized today, it is that the Stream for Restoring the Role of the Congress is a project of collective will carried by the men and women of the Congress both inside and outside the country, who believed in it and endured much effort, patience, misunderstanding, and doubt for its sake, and who have remained steadfast in their conviction that the Congress deserves to restore its position, role, and institutions.



The future is not built on nostalgia for the past, but on will, action, and institutions. Restoring the role of the General People's Congress is a necessary step to restore the effectiveness of one of the most important national forces in Yemen, enabling it to play its role in the battle to restore the state, protect it, enhance national partnership, and create a more secure and stable future for Yemen and Yemenis.