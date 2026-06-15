في لحظات التحولات الكبرى التي تمر بها الأمم، تبرز الحاجة إلى القوى الوطنية القادرة على توحيد الصفوف وتجميع الطاقات وصناعة التوازن السياسي الذي يحفظ الدولة ويصون المجتمع ويمنع انزلاقه إلى دوائر الصراع والانقسام.


واليمن اليوم، وهو يواجه واحدة من أصعب المراحل في تاريخه الحديث، أحوج ما يكون إلى استعادة دور القوى الوطنية الجامعة التي شكلت عبر العقود ركيزة للاستقرار والشراكة الوطنية، وفي مقدمة تلك القوى يأتي المؤتمر الشعبي العام، باعتباره التجربة السياسية الأوسع حضوراً والأكثر انتشاراً في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


فالمؤتمر الشعبي العام لم يكن في يوم من الأيام مجرد تنظيم شعبي سياسي تقليدي، بل كان مشروعاً وطنياً جامعاً استطاع أن يستوعب مختلف المكونات الاجتماعية والسياسية والثقافية، وأن يشكل مظلة وطنية واسعة التقت معها مختلف التيارات والاتجاهات، وهو ما منح اليمن لعقود طويلة قدراً من التوازن والاستقرار والشراكة الوطنية.


لقد تعرض المؤتمر الشعبي العام خلال السنوات الماضية لظروف استثنائية قاسية، شأنه شأن الوطن بأكمله. وتوزعت قياداته وكوادره وقواعده بين ساحات المواجهة ومواقع المسؤولية ومنافي الاغتراب، وتراجع حضوره المؤسسي بفعل ظروف الحرب والانقلاب والتشظي الذي أصاب المشهد اليمني، إلا أن حضوره الشعبي ظل قائماً، وبقيت قواعده التنظيمية متمسكة بهويته الوطنية ودوره التاريخي.


ومن هنا جاءت فكرة «تيار استعادة دور المؤتمر» باعتبارها تعبيراً عن إرادة مؤتمرية متنامية في الداخل والخارج، تطمح إلى إعادة تفعيل مؤسسات المؤتمر واستعادة حضوره الوطني، بما يمكنه من الإسهام الفاعل في معركة استعادة الدولة وتحقيق الاستقرار وبناء المستقبل.


إن هذا التيار لا ينطلق من منطلقات شخصية أو حسابات ضيقة، ولا يستهدف خلق اصطفافات جديدة داخل المؤتمر، بل يستند إلى قناعة راسخة بأن المؤتمر الشعبي العام يمتلك من التاريخ والخبرة والكوادر والانتشار الشعبي ما يؤهله لاستعادة مكانته الطبيعية ودوره الوطني متى ما توحدت الجهود، وتفعّلت المؤسسات، وعاد العمل التنظيمي إلى مساره الصحيح.


ومن المهم التأكيد أننا لا نستهدف شخصاً أو موقعاً أو رمزاً من رموز المؤتمر الشعبي العام الذين نكن لهم كل التقدير والاحترام لما قدموه للتنظيم والوطن في مختلف المراحل. فالقضية ليست قضية أشخاص، بل قضية مؤسسات، وليست خلافاً مع قيادات المؤتمر، بل حرص على تعزيز دورها وتمكينها من العمل ضمن أطر تنظيمية فاعلة وقادرة على مواكبة متطلبات المرحلة.


كما نؤكد بكل وضوح أن احترام قيادات المؤتمر الشعبي العام وتقدير أدوارها الوطنية والتنظيمية يمثل جزءاً أصيلاً من قناعاتنا وثوابتنا. فنحن لا نسعى إلى الحلول محل أحد، ولا ندّعي لأنفسنا أي صفة خارج الأطر التنظيمية للمؤتمر، بل نعتبر أنفسنا جزءاً من هذا الكيان الوطني الكبير، ملتزمين بمبادئه وثوابته وأهدافه.


ونؤمن إيماناً راسخاً بالتسلسل التنظيمي واحترام المؤسسات والمرجعيات، باعتبار ذلك أحد أهم عوامل قوة المؤتمر واستقراره عبر مختلف المراحل. كما نؤكد أن دعوتنا لاستعادة دور المؤتمر وتفعيل مؤسساته لا تستهدف أشخاصاً أو مواقع أو مناصب، وإنما تنطلق من الحرص على تعزيز فاعلية التنظيم وتمكين هيئاته من القيام بدورها وفقاً للنظام الداخلي واللوائح المنظمة لعمله.


إن تيار استعادة دور المؤتمر لا يرى نفسه بديلاً عن أحد، ولا منافساً لأحد، ولا مشروعاً موازياً للمؤتمر أو لقياداته، بل مبادرة مؤتمرية مخلصة هدفها الإسهام في دعم المؤتمر وتعزيز حضوره ولمّ شمل أبنائه وتفعيل دوره الوطني في هذه المرحلة الاستثنائية التي يمر بها الوطن.


إن ما ننشده هو تفعيل هيئات وتكوينات المؤتمر، وتجديد حيويتها واستكمال استحقاقاتها التنظيمية وفقاً للنظام الداخلي واللوائح المنظمة لعمله، بما يحفظ وحدة التنظيم ويعزز شرعية مؤسساته ويضمن استمرارية دوره الوطني والتنظيمي.


كما أن استمرار غياب العمل التنظيمي المؤسسي لفترة تجاوزت عشر سنوات، مهما كانت المبررات والظروف التي فرضتها المرحلة، ينطوي على مخاطر حقيقية على مستقبل التنظيم ودوره الوطني. فالاستثناءات التي فرضتها الضرورات لا ينبغي أن تتحول إلى حالة دائمة، لأن استمرار ذلك يضعف المؤسسات ويحد من فاعليتها ويقلص قدرتها على استيعاب الطاقات والكفاءات ومواجهة التحديات المتجددة.


ومن هنا فإن الدعوة إلى استعادة العمل المؤسسي ليست دعوة ضد أحد، بل دعوة للجميع، وعمل يصب في مصلحة المؤتمر وقياداته وقواعده، ويهدف إلى الحفاظ على مكانته التاريخية وتعزيز قدرته على القيام بدوره الوطني في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة من تاريخ اليمن.


ولعل ما يفسر حجم الاستهداف الذي تعرض له المؤتمر الشعبي العام خلال السنوات الماضية هو إدراك خصوم المشروع الوطني، وفي مقدمتهم جماعة الحوثي، لحقيقة الدور الذي يمكن أن يلعبه المؤتمر إذا ما استعاد وحدته وحضوره وفاعليته. فالمؤتمر، بحكم امتداده الشعبي الواسع وحضوره المتجذر في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، يمثل أحد أهم الحواضن الوطنية الداعمة للدولة والهوية العربية لليمن.


وقد أدركت جماعة الحوثي منذ وقت مبكر أن وجود مؤتمر قوي وموحد يشكل عقبة حقيقية أمام مشروعها القائم على احتكار السلطة وتقويض مؤسسات الدولة وإعادة تشكيل المجتمع وفقاً لأجندة طائفية دخيلة على اليمنيين، ولذلك لم تتوقف محاولاتها لاستهداف قياداته وكوادره ومؤسساته وإضعاف حضوره السياسي والاجتماعي.


وفي المقابل، فإن استعادة دور المؤتمر لا تمثل مصلحة للمؤتمريين وحدهم، بل تمثل مصلحة وطنية عامة، لأن وجود مؤتمر قوي وفاعل ومتماسك يعني وجود شريك وطني قادر على المساهمة في حماية الدولة وتعزيز الاستقرار وترسيخ الشراكة الوطنية وتوحيد الجهود لمواجهة التحديات المصيرية التي تواجه اليمن.


ومن الثوابت التي ارتبط بها المؤتمر الشعبي العام طوال مسيرته السياسية حرصه على بناء علاقات متوازنة مع الأشقاء والأصدقاء، وفي مقدمتهم المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، التي ارتبط المؤتمر معها بعلاقات تاريخية راسخة، وكانت على الدوام داعماً أساسياً لليمن وشعبه في مختلف الظروف والمراحل. وإن استعادة دور المؤتمر تعني أيضاً الحفاظ على هذا الإرث السياسي الوطني الذي أسهم في ترسيخ مكانة اليمن وعلاقاته الإقليمية والدولية عبر العقود.


فالمؤتمر الشعبي العام، بحكم تاريخه الوطني واعتداله السياسي وعلاقاته الممتدة، مؤهل لأن يكون جسراً للتفاهم والشراكة، وعاملاً من عوامل الاستقرار والتقارب، لا أداة للانقسام أو الاستقطاب. ونحن نتطلع إلى بناء علاقات متوازنة وإيجابية مع الجميع بما يخدم اليمن أولاً ويعزز فرص استعادة الدولة وتحقيق السلام والتنمية لشعبنا.


وفي الوقت ذاته، فإننا نؤمن بأن استعادة دور المؤتمر الشعبي العام لا تتعارض مع دور أي مكوّن سياسي وطني، ولا تستهدف الانتقاص من مكانة أي حزب أو قوة سياسية، بل تمثل إضافة للمشهد الوطني وتعزيزاً لفرص الشراكة والتكامل بين مختلف القوى المؤمنة بالدولة والثوابت الوطنية. فالتحديات التي تواجه اليمن أكبر من أن ينهض بها طرف بمفرده، وتتطلب تضافر جهود الجميع وتوحيد الطاقات والإمكانات من أجل استعادة الدولة وتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار وبناء مستقبل يليق بالشعب اليمني.


وإنني، في هذا المقام، أتوجه بكل التقدير والعرفان إلى جميع الإخوة والأخوات في تيار استعادة دور المؤتمر، في الداخل والخارج، الذين آمنوا بهذه الفكرة منذ بداياتها، وتمسكوا بها رغم ما واجهته من تحديات وصعوبات وسوء فهم وتشكيك. لقد أثبتوا أن الإيمان بالمبادئ والعمل المخلص من أجل التنظيم والوطن أقوى من كل العقبات، وأن الإرادة الصادقة قادرة على تحويل الفكرة إلى مشروع يحظى بالاحترام والتقدير.


كما أتوجه بالشكر لكل من ساند هذا التوجه أو تعاطف معه أو قدم له النصح والدعم، ولكل مؤتمري ومؤتمرية حمل همّ المؤتمر في قلبه، وظل مؤمناً بأن هذا التنظيم العريق يستحق أن يستعيد مكانته ودوره ومؤسساته. إن ما تحقق حتى اليوم هو ثمرة جهد جماعي وتضحيات مخلصة وعمل دؤوب بذله رجال ونساء آمنوا بأن خدمة المؤتمر هي في جوهرها خدمة للوطن.


وأقول لهم جميعاً: إن ما قدمتموه محل فخر واعتزاز، وإن صبركم وثباتكم وإخلاصكم للفكرة سيظل أحد أهم أسباب نجاحها واستمرارها. وما يدعو للتفاؤل هو أن هذا المشروع أصبح تعبيراً عن إرادة مؤتمرية واسعة تتطلع إلى مستقبل أفضل للمؤتمر ولليمن.


وإذا كان من رسالة ينبغي التأكيد عليها اليوم، فهي أن تيار استعادة دور المؤتمر مشروع إرادة جماعية حملها رجال ونساء المؤتمر في الداخل والخارج، وآمنوا بها وتحملوا من أجلها الكثير من الجهد والصبر وسوء الفهم والتشكيك، وظلوا متمسكين بقناعة راسخة بأن المؤتمر يستحق أن يستعيد مكانته ودوره ومؤسساته.


إن المستقبل لا يُبنى بالحنين إلى الماضي، بل بالإرادة والعمل والمؤسسات. واستعادة دور المؤتمر الشعبي العام خطوة ضرورية لاستعادة فاعلية إحدى أهم القوى الوطنية اليمنية، بما يمكنها من أداء دورها في معركة استعادة الدولة، وحمايتها، وتعزيز الشراكة الوطنية، وصناعة مستقبل أكثر أمناً واستقراراً لليمن واليمنيين.