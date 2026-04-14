Gold and silver prices rose at the close of today's trading, supported by the decline of the dollar and the U.S. president's indication of a possible resumption of negotiations with Iran this week.



Futures contracts for the yellow metal for June delivery increased by 1.73% or $82.70 to $4,850.10 per ounce.



Similarly, silver futures for April delivery rose by 5.12% or $3.868 to $79.391 per ounce.



Cost of Services



This came alongside the decline of the dollar and the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that negotiations to end the war with Iran may resume in Pakistan in the next two days.



On another note, official data showed that producer prices in the United States rose less than expected in March as service costs stabilized, although rising energy prices due to the war with Iran were fueling inflationary pressures.



Despite gold's role as a hedge against inflation, it becomes less attractive in a high-price environment because it does not yield a return. Traders currently see a 33% chance of a U.S. interest rate cut this year, compared to previous expectations of two cuts before the war broke out.