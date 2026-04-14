ارتفعت أسعار الذهب والفضة عند تسوية تعاملات اليوم، بدعم من تراجع الدولار وإشارة الرئيس الأمريكي إلى احتمال استئناف المفاوضات مع إيران هذا الأسبوع.
وزادت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 1.73% أو ما يعادل 82.70 دولار إلى 4850.10 دولار للأوقية.
كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم أبريل الجاري بنسبة 5.12% أو ما يعادل 3.868 دولار إلى 79.391 دولار للأوقية.
تكلفة الخدمات
جاء ذلك بالتوازي مع انخفاض الدولار، وإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب مع إيران قد تُستأنف في باكستان خلال اليومين القادمين.
وعلى صعيد آخر، أظهرت بيانات رسمية ارتفاع أسعار المنتجين في الولايات المتحدة بأقل من المتوقع في مارس مع استقرار تكلفة الخدمات، إلا أن ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة بسبب الحرب مع إيران كان يغذي الضغوط التضخمية.
ورغم دور الذهب كأداة للتحوط من التضخم، فإنه يصبح أقل جاذبية في بيئة الأسعار المرتفعة لأنه لا يدر عائداً، ويرى المتداولون حالياً احتمالية بنسبة 33% لخفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام، مقارنة بتوقعات سابقة بخفضين قبل نشوب الحرب.
Gold and silver prices rose at the close of today's trading, supported by the decline of the dollar and the U.S. president's indication of a possible resumption of negotiations with Iran this week.
Futures contracts for the yellow metal for June delivery increased by 1.73% or $82.70 to $4,850.10 per ounce.
Similarly, silver futures for April delivery rose by 5.12% or $3.868 to $79.391 per ounce.
Cost of Services
This came alongside the decline of the dollar and the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that negotiations to end the war with Iran may resume in Pakistan in the next two days.
On another note, official data showed that producer prices in the United States rose less than expected in March as service costs stabilized, although rising energy prices due to the war with Iran were fueling inflationary pressures.
Despite gold's role as a hedge against inflation, it becomes less attractive in a high-price environment because it does not yield a return. Traders currently see a 33% chance of a U.S. interest rate cut this year, compared to previous expectations of two cuts before the war broke out.