ارتفعت أسعار الذهب والفضة عند تسوية تعاملات اليوم، بدعم من تراجع الدولار وإشارة الرئيس الأمريكي إلى احتمال استئناف المفاوضات مع إيران هذا الأسبوع.


وزادت العقود الآجلة للمعدن الأصفر تسليم يونيو القادم بنسبة 1.73% أو ما يعادل 82.70 دولار إلى 4850.10 دولار للأوقية.


كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للفضة تسليم أبريل الجاري بنسبة 5.12% أو ما يعادل 3.868 دولار إلى 79.391 دولار للأوقية.


تكلفة الخدمات


جاء ذلك بالتوازي مع انخفاض الدولار، وإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب مع إيران قد تُستأنف في باكستان خلال اليومين القادمين.


وعلى صعيد آخر، أظهرت بيانات رسمية ارتفاع أسعار المنتجين في الولايات المتحدة بأقل من المتوقع في مارس مع استقرار تكلفة الخدمات، إلا أن ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة بسبب الحرب مع إيران كان يغذي الضغوط التضخمية.


ورغم دور الذهب كأداة للتحوط من التضخم، فإنه يصبح أقل جاذبية في بيئة الأسعار المرتفعة لأنه لا يدر عائداً، ويرى المتداولون حالياً احتمالية بنسبة 33% لخفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام، مقارنة بتوقعات سابقة بخفضين قبل نشوب الحرب.