In a step that reflects the accelerating institutional transformation towards modern governance, the Ministry of Finance announced the commencement of the new financial control system, issued by Cabinet Resolution No. (M/122) dated 10/06/1447 AH, corresponding to December 1, 2025, to establish a more efficient and flexible phase in managing public funds, officially replacing the system of financial representatives.

A Qualitative Shift in the Control System

The new system is part of a package of reforms aimed at developing the financial control system, enhancing its efficiency, and promoting transparency, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and keeping pace with the economic and administrative transformations taking place in the Kingdom.

Executive Regulation to Regulate Implementation

Alongside the commencement of the system, the Ministry of Finance issued its executive regulation, which outlines the practical framework for its implementation, specifying the mechanisms and procedures that enable government entities to adopt modern, flexible, and adaptive control methods in accordance with the nature of their work and operational sizes.

A Wide Scope Covering Various Entities

The scope of the system extends to include government entities funded by the general budget, in addition to entities receiving support, grants, or donations from the state, as well as entities that carry out work or procurements on behalf of government entities, in a step that enhances the comprehensiveness and integration of control.

Multi-Path Control with Global Standards

The system is based on a comprehensive mix of control methods, including direct control, self-control, digital (technological) control, along with report control, allowing for a more efficient distribution of control roles and ensuring their alignment with the nature of each entity, according to the best global practices.

Towards Smarter and More Flexible Control

The system reflects a clear trend towards transitioning to smart control, which relies on technology and continuous analysis, contributing to increased spending efficiency, enhancing integrity, and achieving the highest levels of governance in managing the state's financial resources.