في خطوة تعكس تسارع التحول المؤسسي نحو الحوكمة الحديثة، أعلنت وزارة المالية بدء العمل بنظام الرقابة المالية الجديد، الصادر بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (م/122) وتاريخ 10/06/1447هـ الموافق 1 ديسمبر 2025، ليؤسس لمرحلة أكثر كفاءة ومرونة في إدارة المال العام، ويحل رسميًا محل نظام الممثلين الماليين.
نقلة نوعية في منظومة الرقابة
ويأتي النظام الجديد ضمن حزمة الإصلاحات الهادفة إلى تطوير منظومة الرقابة المالية، ورفع كفاءتها، وتعزيز الشفافية، بما يتواءم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويواكب التحولات الاقتصادية والإدارية التي تشهدها المملكة.
لائحة تنفيذية تضبط التطبيق
وبالتزامن مع بدء سريان النظام، أصدرت وزارة المالية لائحته التنفيذية، التي رسمت الإطار العملي لتطبيقه، وحددت الآليات والإجراءات التي تمكّن الجهات الحكومية من تبني أساليب رقابية حديثة، مرنة، ومتكيفة مع طبيعة أعمالها وأحجامها التشغيلية.
نطاق واسع يشمل مختلف الجهات
ويمتد نطاق تطبيق النظام ليشمل الجهات الحكومية الممولة من الميزانية العامة، إضافة إلى الجهات التي تتلقى دعمًا أو إعانات أو هبات من الدولة، وكذلك الجهات التي تنفذ أعمالًا أو مشتريات نيابة عن الجهات الحكومية، في خطوة تعزز شمولية الرقابة وتكاملها.
رقابة متعددة المسارات بمعايير عالمية
ويرتكز النظام على مزيج متكامل من الأساليب الرقابية، تشمل الرقابة المباشرة، والرقابة الذاتية، والرقابة الرقمية (التقنية)، إلى جانب رقابة التقارير، بما يتيح توزيعًا أكثر كفاءة للأدوار الرقابية، ويضمن مواءمتها مع طبيعة كل جهة، وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية.
نحو رقابة أكثر ذكاءً ومرونة
ويعكس النظام توجهًا واضحًا نحو التحول إلى الرقابة الذكية، التي تعتمد على التقنية والتحليل المستمر، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق، وتعزيز النزاهة، وتحقيق أعلى درجات الحوكمة في إدارة الموارد المالية للدولة.
In a step that reflects the accelerating institutional transformation towards modern governance, the Ministry of Finance announced the commencement of the new financial control system, issued by Cabinet Resolution No. (M/122) dated 10/06/1447 AH, corresponding to December 1, 2025, to establish a more efficient and flexible phase in managing public funds, officially replacing the system of financial representatives.
A Qualitative Shift in the Control System
The new system is part of a package of reforms aimed at developing the financial control system, enhancing its efficiency, and promoting transparency, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and keeping pace with the economic and administrative transformations taking place in the Kingdom.
Executive Regulation to Regulate Implementation
Alongside the commencement of the system, the Ministry of Finance issued its executive regulation, which outlines the practical framework for its implementation, specifying the mechanisms and procedures that enable government entities to adopt modern, flexible, and adaptive control methods in accordance with the nature of their work and operational sizes.
A Wide Scope Covering Various Entities
The scope of the system extends to include government entities funded by the general budget, in addition to entities receiving support, grants, or donations from the state, as well as entities that carry out work or procurements on behalf of government entities, in a step that enhances the comprehensiveness and integration of control.
Multi-Path Control with Global Standards
The system is based on a comprehensive mix of control methods, including direct control, self-control, digital (technological) control, along with report control, allowing for a more efficient distribution of control roles and ensuring their alignment with the nature of each entity, according to the best global practices.
Towards Smarter and More Flexible Control
The system reflects a clear trend towards transitioning to smart control, which relies on technology and continuous analysis, contributing to increased spending efficiency, enhancing integrity, and achieving the highest levels of governance in managing the state's financial resources.