في خطوة تعكس تسارع التحول المؤسسي نحو الحوكمة الحديثة، أعلنت وزارة المالية بدء العمل بنظام الرقابة المالية الجديد، الصادر بقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (م/122) وتاريخ 10/06/1447هـ الموافق 1 ديسمبر 2025، ليؤسس لمرحلة أكثر كفاءة ومرونة في إدارة المال العام، ويحل رسميًا محل نظام الممثلين الماليين.

نقلة نوعية في منظومة الرقابة

ويأتي النظام الجديد ضمن حزمة الإصلاحات الهادفة إلى تطوير منظومة الرقابة المالية، ورفع كفاءتها، وتعزيز الشفافية، بما يتواءم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويواكب التحولات الاقتصادية والإدارية التي تشهدها المملكة.

لائحة تنفيذية تضبط التطبيق

وبالتزامن مع بدء سريان النظام، أصدرت وزارة المالية لائحته التنفيذية، التي رسمت الإطار العملي لتطبيقه، وحددت الآليات والإجراءات التي تمكّن الجهات الحكومية من تبني أساليب رقابية حديثة، مرنة، ومتكيفة مع طبيعة أعمالها وأحجامها التشغيلية.

نطاق واسع يشمل مختلف الجهات

ويمتد نطاق تطبيق النظام ليشمل الجهات الحكومية الممولة من الميزانية العامة، إضافة إلى الجهات التي تتلقى دعمًا أو إعانات أو هبات من الدولة، وكذلك الجهات التي تنفذ أعمالًا أو مشتريات نيابة عن الجهات الحكومية، في خطوة تعزز شمولية الرقابة وتكاملها.

رقابة متعددة المسارات بمعايير عالمية

ويرتكز النظام على مزيج متكامل من الأساليب الرقابية، تشمل الرقابة المباشرة، والرقابة الذاتية، والرقابة الرقمية (التقنية)، إلى جانب رقابة التقارير، بما يتيح توزيعًا أكثر كفاءة للأدوار الرقابية، ويضمن مواءمتها مع طبيعة كل جهة، وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية.

نحو رقابة أكثر ذكاءً ومرونة

ويعكس النظام توجهًا واضحًا نحو التحول إلى الرقابة الذكية، التي تعتمد على التقنية والتحليل المستمر، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق، وتعزيز النزاهة، وتحقيق أعلى درجات الحوكمة في إدارة الموارد المالية للدولة.