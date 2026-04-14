أعلن الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن المؤشرات الحالية ترجّح بقوة استئناف المحادثات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب مع إيران، في خطوة قد تمهّد لخفض التصعيد في المنطقة.


وقال عوتيريش، في تصريحات أدلى بها للصحفيين اليوم، إن هناك إشارات إيجابية على إمكانية عودة الأطراف المعنية إلى طاولة الحوار، مشدداً على أهمية استغلال هذه الفرصة لدفع المسار السياسي وإنهاء حالة التوتر المتصاعدة.


وأوضح أن الأمم المتحدة تواصل جهودها الدبلوماسية مع مختلف الأطراف الدولية والإقليمية، بهدف تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لاستئناف المفاوضات، مؤكداً أن الحل السياسي يظل السبيل الوحيد لإنهاء النزاعات وتحقيق الاستقرار.


وأشار إلى أن الاتفاقات تتطلب إرادة سياسية وانخراطاً مستمراً، مشدداً على ضرورة استئناف المفاوضات الجادة والحفاظ على وقف إطلاق النار.


وقال الأمين العام للأم المتحدة: لا حل عسكرياً للأزمة في الشرق الأوسط ويجب احترام حقوق الملاحة الدولية، ويشمل ذلك مضيق هرمز، من قبل جميع الأطراف، مضيفاً: حان وقت ضبط النفس والمسؤولية، وحان وقت الدبلوماسية بدل التصعيد والالتزام المتجدد بالقانون الدولي.


وفيما يتعلق بالهجمات في لبنان قال غوتيريش: كلما أطلق حزب الله صواريخ على إسرائيل، فإنها تستخدم هذه الذريعة فوراً لشن عمليات واسعة النطاق على لبنان، مضيفاً: لا يتوقع أحد أن تحل محادثات لبنان وإسرائيل كل المشكلات، لكن أعتقد أن تهيئة الظروف أمر مهم.


وشدد بالقول: «الحقيقة هي أن حزب الله وإسرائيل لطالما ساهما في زعزعة استقرار الحكومة اللبنانية».


وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تصاعد التوترات في المنطقة، وما يرافقها من مخاوف دولية من اتساع رقعة الصراع، الأمر الذي يدفع المجتمع الدولي إلى تكثيف الجهود لإحياء مسار التفاوض ومنع مزيد من التصعيد.