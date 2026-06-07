After Iranian threats to target American and Israeli interests in the region following the escalation in Lebanon, Israeli officials warned today (Sunday) of a potential Iranian attack on Tel Aviv and vowed to respond forcefully.



Israeli Channel 14 reported that a senior Israeli political source stated that Israel would respond strongly to any potential Iranian attack tonight in response to the bombing of the southern suburbs of Beirut, explaining that any expected Iranian attack could lead to the resumption of war.



He added: "Such a development could lead to the collapse of the existing ceasefire and reignite military confrontation."



The source emphasized: "If Iran attacks us, there will be a response that could reopen the war."



These statements come amid escalating mutual threats between Tehran and Tel Aviv following the recent Israeli raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut.



For its part, the Hebrew newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported Israeli ministers saying: "There will be no civilians between our military positions in southern Lebanon and the Israeli towns," indicating that the army has begun establishing a new line of military positions in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli ministers noted that they received briefings indicating that Israel controls 20% of Lebanon's territory, confirming the death of about a thousand members of "Hezbollah," and that the party has launched two thousand rockets and shells.



In contrast, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that a legal delegation from President Donald Trump's administration will arrive in Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, noting that the delegation will also receive briefings from Israeli military officials.



The Axios website had reported that an American official and informed sources said that Israel informed the Trump administration before the raid carried out by the Israeli army on the southern suburbs of Beirut today, clarifying that Israel informed the U.S. administration that it would continue to target Beirut in response to any attack launched by "Hezbollah" on northern Israel.