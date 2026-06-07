بعد التهديدات الإيرانية باستهداف المصالح الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في المنطقة على خلفية التصعيد في لبنان، حذر مسؤولون إسرائيليون، اليوم (الأحد)، من هجوم إيراني محتمل على تل أبيب، وتوعدوا بالرد عليه بقوة.


ونقلت القناة 14 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر سياسي إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى قوله إن إسرائيل سترد بقوة على أي هجوم إيراني محتمل الليلة رداً على قصف الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، موضحاً أن أي هجوم إيراني متوقع قد يؤدي إلى استئناف الحرب.


وأضاف: «مثل هذا التطور قد يؤدي إلى انهيار التهدئة القائمة وإعادة إشعال المواجهة العسكرية».


وشدد المصدر بالقول: «إذا هاجمتنا إيران، فسيكون هناك رد من شأنه أن يفتح الحرب من جديد».


وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل تصاعد التهديدات المتبادلة بين طهران وتل أبيب عقب الغارة الإسرائيلية الأخيرة على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.


من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» العبرية عن وزراء إسرائيليين قولهم: «لن يكون هناك سكان بين مواقعنا العسكرية في جنوب لبنان والبلدات الإسرائيلية»، مبينين أن الجيش بدأ إنشاء خط جديد من المواقع العسكرية في جنوب لبنان.


وأشار الوزراء الإسرائيليون إلى أنهم تلقوا إحاطات تفيد بأن إسرائيل تسيطر على 20% من مساحة لبنان، مؤكدين مقتل نحو ألف عنصر من «حزب الله»، وأن الحزب أطلق ألفي صاروخ وقذيفة.


في المقابل، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن وفداً قانونياً من إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سيصل إلى إسرائيل للقاء رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، ووزير الدفاع يسرائيل كاتس، ووزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر، مبينة أن الوفد سيتلقى أيضاً إحاطات من مسؤولين عسكريين إسرائيليين.


وكان موقع «أكسيوس» قد نقل عن مسؤول أمريكي ومصادر مطلعة قولهم إن إسرائيل أبلغت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل الغارة التي شنها الجيش الإسرائيلي على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت اليوم، موضحاً أن إسرائيل أبلغت الإدارة الأمريكية بأنها ستواصل استهداف بيروت رداً على أي هجوم يشنه «حزب الله» على شمال إسرائيل.