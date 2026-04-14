In a move described as historic, the U.S. Department of State hosted a high-level trilateral meeting on April 14, 2026, bringing together officials from the United States, Lebanon, and Israel, marking the first extensive communication at this level between Beirut and Tel Aviv since 1993, opening the door for a direct negotiation process under Washington's sponsorship.



A rare meeting that reopens channels



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the meeting, alongside several senior officials and diplomats from both the Lebanese and Israeli sides, in a gathering that broke the political deadlock that has persisted for decades.



The attendees discussed, in a "constructive" manner according to the official statement, mechanisms to launch direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, paving the way for a comprehensive settlement of outstanding issues.



Washington: No parallel tracks.. and the agreement under our sponsorship



The United States confirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be made between the Lebanese and Israeli governments with American mediation, rejecting any separate channels or tracks.



It emphasized its support for Israel's right to defend itself against attacks from "Hezbollah," reflecting a steadfast American perspective on security balances in the region.



Disarmament.. a sensitive point of convergence



The issue of arms emerged as one of the most prominent discussion points, as Washington expressed its support for the Lebanese government's plans to restore the monopoly on the use of force and to end Iranian influence within Lebanon.

In contrast, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to disarming all non-state groups and dismantling their infrastructure, expressing its readiness to work with the Lebanese government to achieve this goal, ensuring the security of both parties.



Betting on reconstruction and investment



Washington clarified that the launch of this negotiation process could open the door to extensive international aid for the reconstruction of Lebanon and support for its economic recovery, alongside expanding investment opportunities for both countries.



It also expressed hope that these discussions would go beyond the framework of the 2024 agreement, leading to a comprehensive peace agreement that enhances regional stability.



Lebanon: Sovereignty first.. and a ceasefire is essential



For its part, the Lebanese delegation emphasized the necessity of fully implementing the ceasefire declaration issued in November 2024, reaffirming its commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Beirut called for an immediate ceasefire and for practical steps to address the acute humanitarian crisis left by the conflict, amid pressing living conditions.



Agreement on direct negotiations



The meeting concluded with all parties agreeing to launch direct negotiations, with the timing and location to be determined later, in a step that redraws the political landscape between Lebanon and Israel after more than three decades of estrangement.