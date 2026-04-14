في خطوة وُصفت بالتاريخية، احتضنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في 14 أبريل 2026 اجتماعاً ثلاثياً رفيع المستوى، جمع مسؤولين من الولايات المتحدة ولبنان وإسرائيل، في أول تواصل واسع بهذا المستوى بين بيروت وتل أبيب منذ 1993، فاتحاً الباب أمام مسار تفاوضي مباشر برعاية واشنطن.
اجتماع نادر يعيد فتح القنوات
شارك في الاجتماع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، إلى جانب عدد من كبار المسؤولين والدبلوماسيين من الجانبين اللبناني والإسرائيلي، في لقاء أعاد كسر الجمود السياسي الممتد لعقود.
وبحث المجتمعون بصورة «بنّاءة»، وفق البيان الرسمي، آليات إطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة بين لبنان وإسرائيل، تمهيداً لتسوية شاملة للملفات العالقة.
واشنطن: لا مسارات موازية.. والاتفاق برعايتنا
أكدت الولايات المتحدة أن أي اتفاق لوقف الأعمال العدائية يجب أن يتم بين الحكومتين اللبنانية والإسرائيلية بوساطة أمريكية، رافضةً أي قنوات أو مسارات منفصلة.
وشددت على دعمها لحق إسرائيل في الدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة هجمات «حزب الله»، في موقف يعكس ثبات الرؤية الأمريكية تجاه التوازنات الأمنية في المنطقة.
نزع السلاح.. نقطة التقاء حساسة
برز ملف السلاح كأحد أبرز محاور النقاش، إذ أعربت واشنطن عن دعمها لخطط الحكومة اللبنانية لاستعادة احتكار استخدام القوة، وإنهاء النفوذ الإيراني داخل لبنان.
في المقابل، أكدت إسرائيل التزامها بنزع سلاح جميع الجماعات غير التابعة للدولة، وتفكيك بنيتها التحتية، معربةً عن استعدادها للعمل مع الحكومة اللبنانية لتحقيق هذا الهدف، بما يضمن أمن الطرفين.
رهانات الإعمار والاستثمار
وأوضحت واشنطن أن انطلاق هذا المسار التفاوضي قد يفتح الباب أمام مساعدات دولية واسعة لإعادة إعمار لبنان، ودعم تعافيه الاقتصادي، إلى جانب توسيع فرص الاستثمار لكلا البلدين.
كما عبّرت عن أملها في أن تتجاوز هذه المحادثات إطار اتفاق 2024، وصولاً إلى اتفاق سلام شامل يعزز الاستقرار الإقليمي.
لبنان: السيادة أولاً.. ووقف النار ضرورة
من جهته، شدد الوفد اللبناني على ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل لإعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية الصادر في نوفمبر 2024، مؤكداً التمسك بمبادئ السيادة وسلامة الأراضي.
ودعت بيروت إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار، واتخاذ خطوات عملية لمعالجة الأزمة الإنسانية الحادة التي خلّفها النزاع، في ظل أوضاع معيشية ضاغطة.
اتفاق على مفاوضات مباشرة
واختُتم الاجتماع باتفاق جميع الأطراف على إطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة، على أن يُحدد زمانها ومكانها لاحقاً، في خطوة تُعيد رسم ملامح المشهد السياسي بين لبنان وإسرائيل بعد أكثر من ثلاثة عقود من القطيعة.
In a move described as historic, the U.S. Department of State hosted a high-level trilateral meeting on April 14, 2026, bringing together officials from the United States, Lebanon, and Israel, marking the first extensive communication at this level between Beirut and Tel Aviv since 1993, opening the door for a direct negotiation process under Washington's sponsorship.
A rare meeting that reopens channels
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio participated in the meeting, alongside several senior officials and diplomats from both the Lebanese and Israeli sides, in a gathering that broke the political deadlock that has persisted for decades.
The attendees discussed, in a "constructive" manner according to the official statement, mechanisms to launch direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, paving the way for a comprehensive settlement of outstanding issues.
Washington: No parallel tracks.. and the agreement under our sponsorship
The United States confirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be made between the Lebanese and Israeli governments with American mediation, rejecting any separate channels or tracks.
It emphasized its support for Israel's right to defend itself against attacks from "Hezbollah," reflecting a steadfast American perspective on security balances in the region.
Disarmament.. a sensitive point of convergence
The issue of arms emerged as one of the most prominent discussion points, as Washington expressed its support for the Lebanese government's plans to restore the monopoly on the use of force and to end Iranian influence within Lebanon.
In contrast, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to disarming all non-state groups and dismantling their infrastructure, expressing its readiness to work with the Lebanese government to achieve this goal, ensuring the security of both parties.
Betting on reconstruction and investment
Washington clarified that the launch of this negotiation process could open the door to extensive international aid for the reconstruction of Lebanon and support for its economic recovery, alongside expanding investment opportunities for both countries.
It also expressed hope that these discussions would go beyond the framework of the 2024 agreement, leading to a comprehensive peace agreement that enhances regional stability.
Lebanon: Sovereignty first.. and a ceasefire is essential
For its part, the Lebanese delegation emphasized the necessity of fully implementing the ceasefire declaration issued in November 2024, reaffirming its commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Beirut called for an immediate ceasefire and for practical steps to address the acute humanitarian crisis left by the conflict, amid pressing living conditions.
Agreement on direct negotiations
The meeting concluded with all parties agreeing to launch direct negotiations, with the timing and location to be determined later, in a step that redraws the political landscape between Lebanon and Israel after more than three decades of estrangement.