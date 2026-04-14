في خطوة وُصفت بالتاريخية، احتضنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في 14 أبريل 2026 اجتماعاً ثلاثياً رفيع المستوى، جمع مسؤولين من الولايات المتحدة ولبنان وإسرائيل، في أول تواصل واسع بهذا المستوى بين بيروت وتل أبيب منذ 1993، فاتحاً الباب أمام مسار تفاوضي مباشر برعاية واشنطن.

اجتماع نادر يعيد فتح القنوات

شارك في الاجتماع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، إلى جانب عدد من كبار المسؤولين والدبلوماسيين من الجانبين اللبناني والإسرائيلي، في لقاء أعاد كسر الجمود السياسي الممتد لعقود.

وبحث المجتمعون بصورة «بنّاءة»، وفق البيان الرسمي، آليات إطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة بين لبنان وإسرائيل، تمهيداً لتسوية شاملة للملفات العالقة.

واشنطن: لا مسارات موازية.. والاتفاق برعايتنا

أكدت الولايات المتحدة أن أي اتفاق لوقف الأعمال العدائية يجب أن يتم بين الحكومتين اللبنانية والإسرائيلية بوساطة أمريكية، رافضةً أي قنوات أو مسارات منفصلة.

وشددت على دعمها لحق إسرائيل في الدفاع عن نفسها في مواجهة هجمات «حزب الله»، في موقف يعكس ثبات الرؤية الأمريكية تجاه التوازنات الأمنية في المنطقة.

نزع السلاح.. نقطة التقاء حساسة

برز ملف السلاح كأحد أبرز محاور النقاش، إذ أعربت واشنطن عن دعمها لخطط الحكومة اللبنانية لاستعادة احتكار استخدام القوة، وإنهاء النفوذ الإيراني داخل لبنان.

في المقابل، أكدت إسرائيل التزامها بنزع سلاح جميع الجماعات غير التابعة للدولة، وتفكيك بنيتها التحتية، معربةً عن استعدادها للعمل مع الحكومة اللبنانية لتحقيق هذا الهدف، بما يضمن أمن الطرفين.

رهانات الإعمار والاستثمار

وأوضحت واشنطن أن انطلاق هذا المسار التفاوضي قد يفتح الباب أمام مساعدات دولية واسعة لإعادة إعمار لبنان، ودعم تعافيه الاقتصادي، إلى جانب توسيع فرص الاستثمار لكلا البلدين.

كما عبّرت عن أملها في أن تتجاوز هذه المحادثات إطار اتفاق 2024، وصولاً إلى اتفاق سلام شامل يعزز الاستقرار الإقليمي.

لبنان: السيادة أولاً.. ووقف النار ضرورة

من جهته، شدد الوفد اللبناني على ضرورة التنفيذ الكامل لإعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية الصادر في نوفمبر 2024، مؤكداً التمسك بمبادئ السيادة وسلامة الأراضي.

ودعت بيروت إلى وقف فوري لإطلاق النار، واتخاذ خطوات عملية لمعالجة الأزمة الإنسانية الحادة التي خلّفها النزاع، في ظل أوضاع معيشية ضاغطة.

اتفاق على مفاوضات مباشرة

واختُتم الاجتماع باتفاق جميع الأطراف على إطلاق مفاوضات مباشرة، على أن يُحدد زمانها ومكانها لاحقاً، في خطوة تُعيد رسم ملامح المشهد السياسي بين لبنان وإسرائيل بعد أكثر من ثلاثة عقود من القطيعة.