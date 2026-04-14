Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced today (Tuesday) that Rome will suspend its defense cooperation agreement with Israel, in a move that represents a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Meloni stated on the sidelines of an event in Verona: “In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel.”

The suspension of the defense agreement indicates a significant political shift, as Italy has historically maintained close military and strategic ties with Israel.

Analysts consider this decision to reflect growing concern in parts of Europe regarding Israel's conduct in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has sparked widespread criticism and calls for accountability.

Italian authorities have not yet disclosed the timeline or full details of the suspension, but the announcement reflects Rome's readiness to take practical actions beyond diplomatic statements.

In contrast, the Israeli government has not issued an official response yet; however, this move is expected to heighten tensions in bilateral relations, and its repercussions may extend within the European Union, as member states remain divided on how to engage with Israel in light of the war.