أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن روما ستعلق اتفاق التعاون الدفاعي مع إسرائيل، في خطوة تمثل تصعيداً حاداً في التوترات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين.
ووفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الإيطالية أنسا، قالت ميلوني على هامش حدث في فيرونا: «بالنظر إلى الوضع الحالي، قررت الحكومة تعليق التجديد التلقائي لاتفاقية الدفاع مع إسرائيل».
ويشير تعليق الاتفاق الدفاعي إلى تحول سياسي مهم، إذ حافظت إيطاليا تاريخياً على علاقات عسكرية واستراتيجية وثيقة مع إسرائيل.
ويعتبر المحللون أن هذا القرار يعكس قلقاً متزايداً في أجزاء من أوروبا إزاء سلوك إسرائيل في النزاع الدائر في غزة، الذي أثار انتقادات واسعة ومطالبات بالمحاسبة.
ولم تكشف السلطات الإيطالية، حتى الآن، الإطار الزمني أو التفاصيل الكاملة لتعليق الاتفاق، إلّا أن الإعلان يعكس استعداد روما لاتخاذ إجراءات عملية تتجاوز البيانات الدبلوماسية.
في المقابل، لم تصدر الحكومة الإسرائيلية رداً رسمياً حتى الآن، غير أن هذه الخطوة من المتوقع أن تزيد من حدة التوتر في العلاقات الثنائية، وقد تمتد تداعياتها إلى داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، إذ لا تزال الدول الأعضاء منقسمة بشأن كيفية التعامل مع إسرائيل في ظل الحرب.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced today (Tuesday) that Rome will suspend its defense cooperation agreement with Israel, in a move that represents a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
According to the Italian news agency ANSA, Meloni stated on the sidelines of an event in Verona: “In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel.”
The suspension of the defense agreement indicates a significant political shift, as Italy has historically maintained close military and strategic ties with Israel.
Analysts consider this decision to reflect growing concern in parts of Europe regarding Israel's conduct in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has sparked widespread criticism and calls for accountability.
Italian authorities have not yet disclosed the timeline or full details of the suspension, but the announcement reflects Rome's readiness to take practical actions beyond diplomatic statements.
In contrast, the Israeli government has not issued an official response yet; however, this move is expected to heighten tensions in bilateral relations, and its repercussions may extend within the European Union, as member states remain divided on how to engage with Israel in light of the war.