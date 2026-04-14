أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن روما ستعلق اتفاق التعاون الدفاعي مع إسرائيل، في خطوة تمثل تصعيداً حاداً في التوترات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين.

ووفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الإيطالية أنسا، قالت ميلوني على هامش حدث في فيرونا: «بالنظر إلى الوضع الحالي، قررت الحكومة تعليق التجديد التلقائي لاتفاقية الدفاع مع إسرائيل».

ويشير تعليق الاتفاق الدفاعي إلى تحول سياسي مهم، إذ حافظت إيطاليا تاريخياً على علاقات عسكرية واستراتيجية وثيقة مع إسرائيل.

ويعتبر المحللون أن هذا القرار يعكس قلقاً متزايداً في أجزاء من أوروبا إزاء سلوك إسرائيل في النزاع الدائر في غزة، الذي أثار انتقادات واسعة ومطالبات بالمحاسبة.

ولم تكشف السلطات الإيطالية، حتى الآن، الإطار الزمني أو التفاصيل الكاملة لتعليق الاتفاق، إلّا أن الإعلان يعكس استعداد روما لاتخاذ إجراءات عملية تتجاوز البيانات الدبلوماسية.

في المقابل، لم تصدر الحكومة الإسرائيلية رداً رسمياً حتى الآن، غير أن هذه الخطوة من المتوقع أن تزيد من حدة التوتر في العلاقات الثنائية، وقد تمتد تداعياتها إلى داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، إذ لا تزال الدول الأعضاء منقسمة بشأن كيفية التعامل مع إسرائيل في ظل الحرب.