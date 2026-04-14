تشهد أروقة الكونغرس الأمريكي تصاعدًا لافتًا في سلسلة الفضائح التي طالت عددًا من أعضائه، حيث بلغت هذه الأزمة ذروة جزئية مساء أمس (الإثنين) بإعلان نائبين في مجلس النواب عزمهما مغادرة مناصبهما طوعًا، تفاديًا لاحتمال الطرد الرسمي.

وبحسب تقارير إعلامية أمريكية، تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت لا تزال فيه قضايا أخرى قيد التحقيق، إذ يواجه عضوان إضافيان تدقيقًا متزايدًا من لجنة الأخلاقيات في المجلس، وسط تهديدات بإمكانية إقالتهما.

ضغوط داخلية وتساؤلات حول بطء التحقيقات

وتتزايد حالة الإحباط داخل الكونغرس بسبب بطء إجراءات لجنة الأخلاقيات، حيث انتقد عدد من النواب ما وصفوه بـ«الوتيرة البطيئة» والنهج غير المنسق في التعامل مع القضايا. ولوّح بعضهم بإمكانية الدفع نحو تصويت مباشر على الطرد، متجاوزين المسار التقليدي للتحقيقات.

استقالات واتهامات متعددة

وجاءت استقالة النائب إريك سوالويل بعد اتهامات خطيرة شملت الاغتصاب والاعتداء والتحرش الجنسي، ما أعاد تسليط الضوء على قضايا أخرى كانت لا تزال قيد الغليان داخل المؤسسة التشريعية.

في السياق ذاته، أعلن النائب توني غونزاليس عزمه تقديم استقالته رسميًا، بعد خضوعه لتحقيق على خلفية علاقة مع موظفة انتهت لاحقًا بانتحارها.

أما النائبة شيلا شيرفيلوس-ماكورميك، فقد أُدينت من قبل لجنة فرعية بتهم متعددة، من بينها تحويل نحو 5 ملايين دولار من أموال الإغاثة الخاصة بجائحة كورونا إلى حملتها الانتخابية، رغم تأكيدها المستمر على براءتها، حتى مع مواجهتها لائحة اتهام فيدرالية.

وفي قضية أخرى، يخضع النائب كوري ميلز لتحقيقات تشمل اتهامات بالعنف الأسري وسوء السلوك المالي وادعاءات تتعلق بتزييف سجله العسكري، وهي اتهامات ينفيها بالكامل.

ترقب وانقسام

ورغم خطورة هذه القضايا، لا تزال التحقيقات تسير بوتيرة بطيئة، ما يثير استياء عدد من النواب الذين يرون أن استمرار هذه الفضائح يلقي بظلاله على سمعة الكونغرس.

وفي هذا الإطار، دعا أكثر من عشرة نواب ديمقراطيين من دوائر انتخابية متأرجحة قيادة المجلس إلى تسريع التحقيقات، مطالبين بحسم هذه الملفات في أقرب وقت.

بين المحاسبة والإجراءات القانونية

من جانبهم، أبدى قادة الحزبين، بمن فيهم رئيس مجلس النواب وزعيم الأقلية، تحفظهم على اتخاذ قرارات متسرعة، مؤكدين ضرورة استكمال الإجراءات القانونية ومنح المتهمين حقهم الكامل في الدفاع.

ويشاركهم هذا الرأي عدد من النواب الذين يرون أن فرض عقوبات يجب أن يستند إلى نتائج مؤكدة، وليس مجرد اتهامات.

حسابات سياسية معقدة

وتعكس هذه القضايا تعقيدات المشهد السياسي داخل الكونغرس، حيث تتداخل العلاقات والنفوذ، ما يجعل محاسبة الأعضاء عملية حساسة، وقد أظهرت تجارب سابقة قدرة بعض النواب على تجاوز الأزمات والعودة إلى مناصبهم بدعم ناخبيهم.

ومن المتوقع أن تشهد قضية شيرفيلوس-ماكورميك تطورات قريبة، مع تعهد بعض النواب بالدفع نحو تصويت على طردها فور انتهاء التحقيقات.

لكن الغموض لا يزال يحيط بجدول التحقيق في قضية ميلز، ما قد يعقد أي تحرك سياسي، خاصة في ظل احتمال ربط مصير القضيتين ببعضهما داخل المجلس.