The halls of the U.S. Congress are witnessing a notable escalation in a series of scandals affecting several of its members, as this crisis reached a partial peak last night (Monday) with the announcement by two House representatives of their intention to voluntarily leave their positions, in order to avoid the possibility of official expulsion.

According to American media reports, these developments come at a time when other cases are still under investigation, as two additional members face increasing scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee, amid threats of possible expulsion.

Internal Pressures and Questions About the Slow Investigations

Frustration is growing within Congress due to the slow pace of the Ethics Committee's proceedings, as several representatives criticized what they described as a "slow pace" and an uncoordinated approach to handling the issues. Some have hinted at the possibility of pushing for a direct vote on expulsion, bypassing the traditional investigative process.

Resignations and Multiple Allegations

The resignation of Representative Eric Swalwell came after serious allegations including rape, assault, and sexual harassment, which has brought renewed attention to other issues that were still simmering within the legislative body.

In the same context, Representative Tony Gonzales announced his intention to formally resign after being subjected to an investigation related to a relationship with an employee that later ended in her suicide.

As for Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, she was found guilty by a subcommittee on multiple charges, including diverting about $5 million from COVID-19 relief funds to her campaign, despite her ongoing claims of innocence, even as she faces a federal indictment.

In another case, Representative Cory Mills is under investigation for allegations of domestic violence, financial misconduct, and claims related to falsifying his military record, allegations he completely denies.

Anticipation and Division

Despite the seriousness of these issues, investigations are still proceeding at a slow pace, which has caused discontent among several representatives who believe that the continuation of these scandals casts a shadow over the reputation of Congress.

In this context, more than ten Democratic representatives from swing districts have called on the leadership of the House to expedite the investigations, demanding that these matters be resolved as soon as possible.

Between Accountability and Legal Procedures

For their part, leaders from both parties, including the Speaker of the House and the Minority Leader, have expressed reservations about making hasty decisions, emphasizing the need to complete legal procedures and grant the accused their full right to defense.

They share this view with several representatives who believe that imposing penalties should be based on confirmed results, not just accusations.

Complex Political Calculations

These issues reflect the complexities of the political landscape within Congress, where relationships and influence intertwine, making the accountability of members a sensitive process. Previous experiences have shown that some representatives are capable of overcoming crises and returning to their positions with the support of their constituents.

Developments in the Cherfilus-McCormick case are expected soon, with some representatives pledging to push for a vote on her expulsion as soon as the investigations conclude.

However, uncertainty still surrounds the timeline of the investigation in the Mills case, which could complicate any political maneuvering, especially with the possibility of linking the fates of both cases within the House.