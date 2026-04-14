تشهد أروقة الكونغرس الأمريكي تصاعدًا لافتًا في سلسلة الفضائح التي طالت عددًا من أعضائه، حيث بلغت هذه الأزمة ذروة جزئية مساء أمس (الإثنين) بإعلان نائبين في مجلس النواب عزمهما مغادرة مناصبهما طوعًا، تفاديًا لاحتمال الطرد الرسمي.
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية أمريكية، تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت لا تزال فيه قضايا أخرى قيد التحقيق، إذ يواجه عضوان إضافيان تدقيقًا متزايدًا من لجنة الأخلاقيات في المجلس، وسط تهديدات بإمكانية إقالتهما.
ضغوط داخلية وتساؤلات حول بطء التحقيقات
وتتزايد حالة الإحباط داخل الكونغرس بسبب بطء إجراءات لجنة الأخلاقيات، حيث انتقد عدد من النواب ما وصفوه بـ«الوتيرة البطيئة» والنهج غير المنسق في التعامل مع القضايا. ولوّح بعضهم بإمكانية الدفع نحو تصويت مباشر على الطرد، متجاوزين المسار التقليدي للتحقيقات.
استقالات واتهامات متعددة
وجاءت استقالة النائب إريك سوالويل بعد اتهامات خطيرة شملت الاغتصاب والاعتداء والتحرش الجنسي، ما أعاد تسليط الضوء على قضايا أخرى كانت لا تزال قيد الغليان داخل المؤسسة التشريعية.
في السياق ذاته، أعلن النائب توني غونزاليس عزمه تقديم استقالته رسميًا، بعد خضوعه لتحقيق على خلفية علاقة مع موظفة انتهت لاحقًا بانتحارها.
أما النائبة شيلا شيرفيلوس-ماكورميك، فقد أُدينت من قبل لجنة فرعية بتهم متعددة، من بينها تحويل نحو 5 ملايين دولار من أموال الإغاثة الخاصة بجائحة كورونا إلى حملتها الانتخابية، رغم تأكيدها المستمر على براءتها، حتى مع مواجهتها لائحة اتهام فيدرالية.
وفي قضية أخرى، يخضع النائب كوري ميلز لتحقيقات تشمل اتهامات بالعنف الأسري وسوء السلوك المالي وادعاءات تتعلق بتزييف سجله العسكري، وهي اتهامات ينفيها بالكامل.
ترقب وانقسام
ورغم خطورة هذه القضايا، لا تزال التحقيقات تسير بوتيرة بطيئة، ما يثير استياء عدد من النواب الذين يرون أن استمرار هذه الفضائح يلقي بظلاله على سمعة الكونغرس.
وفي هذا الإطار، دعا أكثر من عشرة نواب ديمقراطيين من دوائر انتخابية متأرجحة قيادة المجلس إلى تسريع التحقيقات، مطالبين بحسم هذه الملفات في أقرب وقت.
بين المحاسبة والإجراءات القانونية
من جانبهم، أبدى قادة الحزبين، بمن فيهم رئيس مجلس النواب وزعيم الأقلية، تحفظهم على اتخاذ قرارات متسرعة، مؤكدين ضرورة استكمال الإجراءات القانونية ومنح المتهمين حقهم الكامل في الدفاع.
ويشاركهم هذا الرأي عدد من النواب الذين يرون أن فرض عقوبات يجب أن يستند إلى نتائج مؤكدة، وليس مجرد اتهامات.
حسابات سياسية معقدة
وتعكس هذه القضايا تعقيدات المشهد السياسي داخل الكونغرس، حيث تتداخل العلاقات والنفوذ، ما يجعل محاسبة الأعضاء عملية حساسة، وقد أظهرت تجارب سابقة قدرة بعض النواب على تجاوز الأزمات والعودة إلى مناصبهم بدعم ناخبيهم.
ومن المتوقع أن تشهد قضية شيرفيلوس-ماكورميك تطورات قريبة، مع تعهد بعض النواب بالدفع نحو تصويت على طردها فور انتهاء التحقيقات.
لكن الغموض لا يزال يحيط بجدول التحقيق في قضية ميلز، ما قد يعقد أي تحرك سياسي، خاصة في ظل احتمال ربط مصير القضيتين ببعضهما داخل المجلس.
The halls of the U.S. Congress are witnessing a notable escalation in a series of scandals affecting several of its members, as this crisis reached a partial peak last night (Monday) with the announcement by two House representatives of their intention to voluntarily leave their positions, in order to avoid the possibility of official expulsion.
According to American media reports, these developments come at a time when other cases are still under investigation, as two additional members face increasing scrutiny from the House Ethics Committee, amid threats of possible expulsion.
Internal Pressures and Questions About the Slow Investigations
Frustration is growing within Congress due to the slow pace of the Ethics Committee's proceedings, as several representatives criticized what they described as a "slow pace" and an uncoordinated approach to handling the issues. Some have hinted at the possibility of pushing for a direct vote on expulsion, bypassing the traditional investigative process.
Resignations and Multiple Allegations
The resignation of Representative Eric Swalwell came after serious allegations including rape, assault, and sexual harassment, which has brought renewed attention to other issues that were still simmering within the legislative body.
In the same context, Representative Tony Gonzales announced his intention to formally resign after being subjected to an investigation related to a relationship with an employee that later ended in her suicide.
As for Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, she was found guilty by a subcommittee on multiple charges, including diverting about $5 million from COVID-19 relief funds to her campaign, despite her ongoing claims of innocence, even as she faces a federal indictment.
In another case, Representative Cory Mills is under investigation for allegations of domestic violence, financial misconduct, and claims related to falsifying his military record, allegations he completely denies.
Anticipation and Division
Despite the seriousness of these issues, investigations are still proceeding at a slow pace, which has caused discontent among several representatives who believe that the continuation of these scandals casts a shadow over the reputation of Congress.
In this context, more than ten Democratic representatives from swing districts have called on the leadership of the House to expedite the investigations, demanding that these matters be resolved as soon as possible.
Between Accountability and Legal Procedures
For their part, leaders from both parties, including the Speaker of the House and the Minority Leader, have expressed reservations about making hasty decisions, emphasizing the need to complete legal procedures and grant the accused their full right to defense.
They share this view with several representatives who believe that imposing penalties should be based on confirmed results, not just accusations.
Complex Political Calculations
These issues reflect the complexities of the political landscape within Congress, where relationships and influence intertwine, making the accountability of members a sensitive process. Previous experiences have shown that some representatives are capable of overcoming crises and returning to their positions with the support of their constituents.
Developments in the Cherfilus-McCormick case are expected soon, with some representatives pledging to push for a vote on her expulsion as soon as the investigations conclude.
However, uncertainty still surrounds the timeline of the investigation in the Mills case, which could complicate any political maneuvering, especially with the possibility of linking the fates of both cases within the House.