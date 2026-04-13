أعلن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أن باريس ولندن ستنظمان قريباً محادثات تهدف إلى إقامة «بعثة متعددة الجنسيات ذات طابع سلمي» للمساعدة في إعادة حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز.
إيمانويل ماكرون.
وقال ماكرون عبر منصة إكس، اليوم (الإثنين): «في الأيام القادمة، سننظم، مع المملكة المتحدة، مؤتمراً تشارك فيه الدول المستعدة للمساهمة معنا في بعثة متعددة الجنسيات ذات طابع سلمي، تهدف إلى إعادة حرية الملاحة في المضيق». وشدد على أن البعثة ستكون «دفاعية بحتة» وجاهزة للانتشار «بمجرد أن تسمح الظروف بذلك».
من جانبه، جدد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (الإثنين)، التأكيد على أن بلاده لن تنجر إلى حرب إيران مهما كانت الضغوط، كما أنها لن تدعم السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، فيما حذر المستشار الألماني من التداعيات التي ستتسبب بها الحرب.
وفي حديث لـ«بي بي سي 5 لايف» BBC5 Live، قال ستارمر إن إعادة فتح المضيق أمر بالغ الأهمية. وأضاف: أرى أنه من الضروري فتح المضيق بشكل كامل، وهذا ما ركزت عليه جهودنا خلال الفترة الماضية، وسنواصل العمل على ذلك.
وأكد ستارمر عدم دعم الحصار، مضيفاً: كنا واضحين بأننا لن نسمح أن ننجر لهذه الحرب رغم أن بريطانيا شاركت في بعض الإجراءات الدفاعية منذ بداية الحرب في 28 فبراير.
فريدريش ميرتس.
بدوره، حذّر المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس من أن اقتصاد بلاده سيعاني لمدة طويلة من تداعيات أزمة الطاقة التي تسببت بها حرب الشرق الأوسط.
وقال في مؤتمر صحفي: سنشعر بتداعيات هذه الحرب لفترة طويلة، حتى بعد انتهائها، في وقت أعلنت حكومته إجراءات للتخفيف من حدّتها تشمل خفض الضرائب على الوقود.
وأغلقت إيران عملياً المضيق الحيوي لإمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية، منذ بدء الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي عليها في 28 فبراير.
وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة أنها ستبدأ فرض حصار على الموانئ الإيرانية بعد فشل مباحثات بين البلدين في إسلام آباد خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، ضمن مسعى للتوصل الى تسوية تنهي الحرب.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris and London will soon organize talks aimed at establishing a "multinational mission of a peaceful nature" to help restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
إيمانويل ماكرون.
Macron stated via X platform today (Monday): "In the coming days, we will organize, with the United Kingdom, a conference involving countries willing to contribute with us to a multinational mission of a peaceful nature, aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait." He emphasized that the mission would be "purely defensive" and ready to deploy "as soon as conditions allow."
For his part, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated today (Monday) that his country will not be drawn into a war with Iran regardless of the pressures, nor will it support control over the Strait of Hormuz, while the German Chancellor warned of the repercussions that the war would cause.
In an interview with BBC 5 Live, Starmer said that reopening the strait is critically important. He added: "I see it as essential to fully open the strait, and this is what our efforts have focused on in the past period, and we will continue to work on that."
Starmer confirmed that he does not support the blockade, adding: "We have been clear that we will not allow ourselves to be drawn into this war, even though Britain has participated in some defensive measures since the war began on February 28."
فريدريش ميرتس.
For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that his country's economy will suffer for a long time from the repercussions of the energy crisis caused by the Middle East war.
He said at a press conference: "We will feel the repercussions of this war for a long time, even after it ends," at a time when his government announced measures to mitigate its severity, including tax cuts on fuel.
Iran has effectively closed the vital strait for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies since the start of the American-Israeli attack on it on February 28.
The United States announced that it would begin imposing a blockade on Iranian ports after talks between the two countries in Islamabad over the weekend failed, as part of an effort to reach a settlement to end the war.