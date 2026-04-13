French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris and London will soon organize talks aimed at establishing a "multinational mission of a peaceful nature" to help restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

إيمانويل ماكرون.



Macron stated via X platform today (Monday): "In the coming days, we will organize, with the United Kingdom, a conference involving countries willing to contribute with us to a multinational mission of a peaceful nature, aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait." He emphasized that the mission would be "purely defensive" and ready to deploy "as soon as conditions allow."



For his part, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated today (Monday) that his country will not be drawn into a war with Iran regardless of the pressures, nor will it support control over the Strait of Hormuz, while the German Chancellor warned of the repercussions that the war would cause.



In an interview with BBC 5 Live, Starmer said that reopening the strait is critically important. He added: "I see it as essential to fully open the strait, and this is what our efforts have focused on in the past period, and we will continue to work on that."



Starmer confirmed that he does not support the blockade, adding: "We have been clear that we will not allow ourselves to be drawn into this war, even though Britain has participated in some defensive measures since the war began on February 28."

فريدريش ميرتس.



For his part, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that his country's economy will suffer for a long time from the repercussions of the energy crisis caused by the Middle East war.



He said at a press conference: "We will feel the repercussions of this war for a long time, even after it ends," at a time when his government announced measures to mitigate its severity, including tax cuts on fuel.



Iran has effectively closed the vital strait for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies since the start of the American-Israeli attack on it on February 28.



The United States announced that it would begin imposing a blockade on Iranian ports after talks between the two countries in Islamabad over the weekend failed, as part of an effort to reach a settlement to end the war.