أعلن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أن باريس ولندن ستنظمان قريباً محادثات تهدف إلى إقامة «بعثة متعددة الجنسيات ذات طابع سلمي» للمساعدة في إعادة حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز.

إيمانويل ماكرون.

إيمانويل ماكرون.


وقال ماكرون عبر منصة إكس، اليوم (الإثنين): «في الأيام القادمة، سننظم، مع المملكة المتحدة، مؤتمراً تشارك فيه الدول المستعدة للمساهمة معنا في بعثة متعددة الجنسيات ذات طابع سلمي، تهدف إلى إعادة حرية الملاحة في المضيق». وشدد على أن البعثة ستكون «دفاعية بحتة» وجاهزة للانتشار «بمجرد أن تسمح الظروف بذلك».


من جانبه، جدد رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (الإثنين)، التأكيد على أن بلاده لن تنجر إلى حرب إيران مهما كانت الضغوط، كما أنها لن تدعم السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، فيما حذر المستشار الألماني من التداعيات التي ستتسبب بها الحرب.


وفي حديث لـ«بي بي سي 5 لايف» BBC5 Live، قال ستارمر إن إعادة فتح المضيق أمر بالغ الأهمية. وأضاف: أرى أنه من الضروري فتح المضيق بشكل كامل، وهذا ما ركزت عليه جهودنا خلال الفترة الماضية، وسنواصل العمل على ذلك.


وأكد ستارمر عدم دعم الحصار، مضيفاً: كنا واضحين بأننا لن نسمح أن ننجر لهذه الحرب رغم أن بريطانيا شاركت في بعض الإجراءات الدفاعية منذ بداية الحرب في 28 فبراير.

فريدريش ميرتس.

فريدريش ميرتس.


بدوره، حذّر المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس من أن اقتصاد بلاده سيعاني لمدة طويلة من تداعيات أزمة الطاقة التي تسببت بها حرب الشرق الأوسط.


وقال في مؤتمر صحفي: سنشعر بتداعيات هذه الحرب لفترة طويلة، حتى بعد انتهائها، في وقت أعلنت حكومته إجراءات للتخفيف من حدّتها تشمل خفض الضرائب على الوقود.


وأغلقت إيران عملياً المضيق الحيوي لإمدادات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية، منذ بدء الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي عليها في 28 فبراير.


وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة أنها ستبدأ فرض حصار على الموانئ الإيرانية بعد فشل مباحثات بين البلدين في إسلام آباد خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، ضمن مسعى للتوصل الى تسوية تنهي الحرب.