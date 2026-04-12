انتهت جولة المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام أباد، في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأحد، بعد يوم كامل من المفاوضات، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق، وسط مؤشرات على استمرار الخلافات.


خلافات حول 3 مسائل


وكشف الناطق باسم الخارجية الإيراني إسماعيل بقائي، أن طهران توصلت إلى اتفاق مع الوفد الأمريكي بشأن عدد من النقاط، لكن الخلافات استمرت حول مسألتين أو 3، ما حال دون التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، فيما أعربت باكستان عن أملها في أن يستمر الطرفان في التمسك بوقف إطلاق النار.


وقال بقائي في تصريحات أوردتها وكالة أنباء «تسنيم»: «بحثنا في المفاوضات البنود الإيرانية الـ10 ونقاط الطرف الأمريكي، معتبراً أن طريق الدبلوماسية لم يغلق وهو وسيلة دائمة لصون مصالحنا الوطنية. وأضاف أن هذه الجولة من المفاوضات الأطول خلال العام الماضي، واستغرقت إجمالاً 25 ساعة. وأفاد: لم نكن نتوقع منذ البداية أن نتوصل إلى اتفاق في جلسة واحدة. ولم يكن أحد يتوقع ذلك. ولفت إلى تعقيد القضايا والظروف، فبعض المواضيع الجديدة، مثل قضية مضيق هرمز، أُضيفت في هذه المفاوضات، وكل منها له تعقيداته الخاصة.


باكستان مستمرة في تسهيل الحوار


من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحاق دار، إن بلاده ستستمر في تسهيل الحوار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال الأيام القادمة، معبراً عن أمله في أن تستمر واشنطن وطهران في التمسك بوقف إطلاق النار.


وأعرب عن امتنانه لواشنطن وطهران لتقديرهما جهود باكستان في المساعدة على تحقيق وقف إطلاق النار ودورها وسيطاً، وقال: «نأمل أن يواصل الجانبان العمل بروح إيجابية لتحقيق سلام دائم وازدهار في المنطقة بأسرها وخارجها».


إيران لم تقبل الشروط الأمريكية


بدوره، أعلن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، قبل مغادرة إسلام أباد، الأحد، عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، لافتاً إلى أن طهران «اختارت عدم قبول الشروط الأمريكية».


وأضاف خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن المحادثات التي قال إنها استمرت 21 ساعة، لم تسفر عن اتفاق بين الطرفين، مشدداً على ضرورة الحصول على تأكيد واضح وإيجابي بأن إيران لن تسعى إلى امتلاك سلاح نووي.


ولفت إلى أنه كان على تواصل مستمر مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب خلال المفاوضات، التي وصفها بالصعبة، وقال إن الوفد الأمريكي حضر إلى المحادثات بـ«مقترح بسيط للغاية» يشكل، وفق تعبيره، «العرض النهائي والأفضل» من جانب واشنطن.


وأضاف فانس، أن الولايات المتحدة أبدت قدراً كبيراً من المرونة خلال المفاوضات إيران، وحين سئل عن الجوانب التي حالت دون التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الإيرانيين، رفض الرد قائلاً إنه «لن يتفاوض مع الرأي العام».


وشهدت المحادثات التي جرت بوساطة باكستانية ومشاركة وفود رفيعة من الجانبين، جولات مكثفة من المفاوضات المباشرة وغير المباشرة، دون تحقيق أي اختراق، في ظل تباين واضح في المواقف.