اصطدمت مفاوضات إسلام أباد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بتشابك ملفات حساسة، أبرزها الخلاف حول السيادة على مضيق هرمز، ومخزون اليورانيوم المخصب، ورفض طهران التخلي عن التخصيب، ما عكس عمق الخلافات بين الطرفين.


يوم كامل من المفاوضات


وانتهت جولة من المحادثات في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأحد، بعد نحو يوم كامل من المفاوضات، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق، وسط مؤشرات على استمرار الخلافات.


واعتبر نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، الذي رأس وفد بلاده في المفاوضات، أن طهران «اختارت عدم قبول الشروط الأمريكية»، ورفضت الحديث عن تأكيد واضح وإيجابي بأنها «لن تسعى إلى امتلاك سلاح نووي».


وعزت مصادر إيرانية فشل المفاوضات في إبرام اتفاق إلى الجانب الأمريكي، معتبرة أنه «لم يكن واقعياً، وكانت لديه مطالب مفرطة».


نقطتان خلافيتان بين واشنطن وطهران


وكشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية وإيرانية نقطتين خلافيتين عرقلتا جهود التسوية، أبرزها مضيق هرمز وملف تخصيب اليورانيوم، إذ استخدمت إيران موقعها الاستراتيجي على شاطئ المضيق ورقةَ ضغطٍ في مواجهة الضغوط الأمريكية، بينما أصرت الولايات المتحدة على ضمان حرية الملاحة الدولية دون شروط، وشكّل ملف مخزون اليورانيوم نقطة خلاف جوهرية، إذ طالبت واشنطن بتقليصه والحد من نسب التخصيب، في حين ربطت طهران أي التزامات نووية برفع العقوبات أولاً.


معضلة مضيق هرمز


ومنذ اندلاع الحرب برز مضيق هرمز ورقةَ ضغطٍ رئيسية تستخدمها طهران لإجبار خصومها على التراجع، وفرض ضغوط اقتصادية وسياسية، الأمر الذي ساهم في تداعيات واسعة على الاقتصاد العالمي.


وأعلنت إيران، التي يمر نحو 90% من صادراتها النفطية عبر المضيق نفسه، بوضوح عزمها خنق الممر الذي يتدفق عبره نحو 20% من إنتاج النفط العالمي.


ورفضت اشنطن ربط حرية الملاحة عبر المضيق، بأي شروط سياسية، بينما إيران تربط التهدئة في المضيق برفع العقوبات. وهذا التعارض أضعف آمال التوصل لاتفاق.


ملف تخصيب اليورانيوم


قدمت إدارة ترمب في 25 مارس الماضي مقترحاً لوقف الحرب، تضمن 15 بنداً، من بينها تفكيك برنامج طهران النووي، ووقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، مقابل رفع كامل العقوبات المفروضة على طهران.


وتشمل المطالب الأمريكية من إيران، تفكيك قدراتها النووية الحالية، والتعهد بعدم السعي لامتلاك سلاح نووي، ووقف تخصيب اليورانيوم على الأراضي الإيرانية، وتسليم مخزون اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60% إلى الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، وتفكيك منشآت نطنز وأصفهان وفوردو، ومنح الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية صلاحيات وصول كاملة، والتخلي عن دعم الوكلاء في المنطقة ووقف تمويلهم وتسليحهم، وضمان بقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً، والحد من برنامج الصواريخ.


ويبدو أن فشل محادثات إسلام أباد لم يكن نتيجة خلاف عابر، بل جاء انعكاساً لتعقيدات عميقة بين طرفي التفاوض، فقد ساهمت ملفات حساسة كأمن مضيق هرمز، ومخزون اليورانيوم، والعقوبات الاقتصادية في ترسيخ فجوة الثقة بين الطرفين، وجعلت من الصعب الوصول إلى أرضية مشتركة حتى الآن.