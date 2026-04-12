The negotiations in Islamabad between the United States and Iran have collided with intertwined sensitive issues, most notably the dispute over sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, the stockpile of enriched uranium, and Tehran's refusal to abandon enrichment, reflecting the depth of the disagreements between the two parties.



A Full Day of Negotiations



A round of talks ended early this Sunday morning after nearly a full day of negotiations, without reaching an agreement, amid signs of ongoing disagreements.



U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who led his country's delegation in the negotiations, stated that Tehran "chose not to accept the American conditions" and refused to discuss a clear and positive confirmation that it "would not seek to acquire nuclear weapons."



Iranian sources attributed the failure of the negotiations to reach an agreement to the American side, considering that it "was not realistic and had excessive demands."



Two Points of Disagreement Between Washington and Tehran



U.S. and Iranian media revealed two points of contention that hindered settlement efforts, primarily the Strait of Hormuz and the uranium enrichment file. Iran used its strategic position on the coast of the strait as a pressure card against American pressures, while the United States insisted on ensuring freedom of international navigation unconditionally. The uranium stockpile file constituted a fundamental point of disagreement, as Washington demanded its reduction and limits on enrichment levels, while Tehran linked any nuclear commitments to the lifting of sanctions first.



The Dilemma of the Strait of Hormuz



Since the outbreak of the war, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key pressure card used by Tehran to force its adversaries to retreat and impose economic and political pressures, contributing to wide-ranging repercussions on the global economy.



Iran, through which about 90% of its oil exports pass, has clearly announced its intention to choke the corridor through which about 20% of the world's oil production flows.



Washington rejected linking freedom of navigation through the strait to any political conditions, while Iran linked de-escalation in the strait to lifting sanctions. This contradiction weakened hopes for reaching an agreement.



The Uranium Enrichment File



The Trump administration proposed on March 25 a plan to end the war, which included 15 points, among them dismantling Tehran's nuclear program and halting uranium enrichment in exchange for the complete lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran.



U.S. demands from Iran include dismantling its current nuclear capabilities, committing not to seek to acquire nuclear weapons, halting uranium enrichment on Iranian territory, handing over the stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% to the International Atomic Energy Agency, dismantling the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow facilities, granting the International Atomic Energy Agency full access rights, abandoning support for proxies in the region and stopping their funding and arming, ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open, and limiting the missile program.



It seems that the failure of the Islamabad talks was not the result of a fleeting disagreement, but rather a reflection of deep complexities between the negotiating parties. Sensitive issues such as the security of the Strait of Hormuz, the uranium stockpile, and economic sanctions have entrenched the trust gap between the two sides, making it difficult to reach common ground thus far.