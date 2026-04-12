Britain announced yesterday (Saturday) the suspension of its agreement to cede sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, which include the joint British-American Diego Garcia airbase, following widespread and repeated criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.



The Times reported that the legislation, aimed at supporting the deal to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius and requiring Washington's support, will not be included in the upcoming parliamentary agenda, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office stated that London will attempt to persuade Washington to grant its official approval.



Base security and operations are a priority



A spokesperson for the British government clarified that ensuring the long-term operational security of the base will remain a priority, emphasizing: "We still believe that the agreement is the best way to protect the future of the base in the long term, but we continuously affirm that we will not proceed with the agreement unless it is supported by the United States."



The spokesperson noted that the British government continues to communicate with Washington and Mauritius.



Trump had described the agreement as a "grave mistake," even though the agreement gives Britain the right to maintain control over the strategically important military base at Diego Garcia through a 99-year lease, which preserves U.S. operations at the base.



The Times mentioned that Britain had forcibly displaced up to 2,000 of the original Chagossian inhabitants in the late 1960s and 1970s to establish the base on Diego Garcia Island.



Mauritian Attorney General Gavin Glover stated in remarks to local media: "Britain and the United States need to find common ground to reach an agreement," adding: "The information regarding the suspension of the agreement is not surprising to us, and the deterioration of relations between Starmer and Trump is at the heart of the problem, as Britain needs U.S. approval."



Talks between Mauritius and Britain



He pointed out that his country will hold talks with Britain later this month in Mauritius.



Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Chagossian rights organization Toby Noskwith stated that there has been some hesitation regarding the agreement from the outset on the part of senior officials in the Trump administration, possibly even the president himself, adding: "We are surprised to have reached this stage; the matter was essentially framed as a state-to-state interaction, but the primary victims throughout this entire process are the Chagossian people, especially the elderly and the survivors."



Noskwith urged the British Prime Minister to facilitate the dignified resettlement of the original Chagossian inhabitants.