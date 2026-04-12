أعلنت بريطانيا أمس (السبت) تعليق اتفاقها للتنازل عن السيادة على جزر تشاجوس، التي تضم قاعدة دييغو غارسيا الجوية الأمريكية البريطانية المشتركة، بعد انتقادات واسعة ومتكررة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وأفادت صحيفة «ذا تايمز» أن التشريع، الذي يهدف لدعم صفقة نقل سيادة الجزر إلى موريشيوس، ويحتاج إلى دعم واشنطن، لن يدرج في جدول أعمال البرلمان القادم، فيما قال مكتب رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر إن لندن ستحاول إقناع واشنطن بمنح موافقتها الرسمية.


أمن القاعدة وتشغيلها أولوية


وأوضح متحدث باسم الحكومة البريطانية أن ضمان الأمن التشغيلي طويل الأمد للقاعدة سيظل أولوية، مشدداً بالقول: «ما زلنا نعتقد أن الاتفاق هو أفضل وسيلة لحماية مستقبل القاعدة على المدى الطويل، لكننا نؤكد باستمرار أننا لن نمضي قدماً في الاتفاق ما لم تدعمه الولايات المتحدة».


وأشار المتحدث إلى أن الحكومة البريطانية مستمرة في التواصل مع واشنطن وموريشيوس.


وكان ترمب قد وصف الاتفاق بـ«الخطأ الفادح»، رغم أن الاتفاق يعطي بريطانيا الحق بالاحتفاظ بالسيطرة على القاعدة العسكرية ذات الأهمية الإستراتيجية في دييغو جارسيا من خلال عقد إيجار لمدة 99 عاماً مما يحافظ على العمليات الأمريكية في القاعدة.


وذكرت صحيفة «ذا تايمز» أن بريطانيا كانت قد هجّرت قسراً ما يصل إلى 2000 من سكان تشاجوس الأصليين في أواخر الستينيات والسبعينيات من القرن الماضي لإنشاء القاعدة في جزيرة دييغو غارسيا.


وقال المدعي العام في موريشيوس جافين جلوفر في تصريحات لوسائل إعلام محلية: بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى إيجاد أرضية مشتركة للتوصل إلى اتفاق، مضيفاً: «المعلومات بشأن تعليق الاتفاق ليست مفاجئة لنا، وتدهور العلاقات بين ستارمر وترمب هو جوهر المشكلة، إذ تحتاج بريطانيا إلى موافقة الولايات المتحدة».


محادثات بين موريشيوس وبريطانيا


ولفت إلى أن بلاده ستجري محادثات مع بريطانيا في وقت لاحق من هذا الشهر في موريشيوس.


في حين قال المتحدث باسم منظمة سكان تشاجوس الأصليين الحقوقية توبي نوسكويث، إن هناك بعض التردد بشأن الاتفاق منذ البداية من جانب مسؤولين كبار في إدارة ترمب، وربما حتى الرئيس نفسه، مضيفاً: «نحن مندهشون من الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة، الأمر وُضع بالأساس في إطار تعامل دولة مع أخرى، لكن المتضررين الرئيسيين خلال هذه العملية برمتها هم شعب تشاجوس، وخصوصاً كبار السن والناجين».


وطالب نوسكويث رئيس الوزراء البريطاني بتسهيل إعادة توطين سكان تشاجوس الأصليين بكرامة.