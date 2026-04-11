While the American president announced that the United States would begin bringing equipment to remove mines from the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian television reported a military official saying that Iranian forces issued a warning to an American military ship that it would be attacked within 30 minutes if it crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The official added that the ship turned back after the warning.



The Iranian official denied the accuracy of reports about American warships crossing the Strait of Hormuz. He told state television that "an American ship turned back after the warning."



Axios reported that an American official said several U.S. Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.



For his part, President Donald Trump stated that the United States would begin bringing equipment to remove mines that were planted in the Strait of Hormuz.



In response to a question about U.S. intelligence estimates that Iran does not know the locations of the mines it has planted, Trump said in statements to News Nation that he was not aware of this, but he said: "We know where they were placed." He continued: "We have the most advanced equipment in the world, and we are bringing it to the strait."



American officials confirmed on Friday that Iran would not be able to open the Strait of Hormuz to more shipping traffic, due to its inability to identify the locations of the mines it had planted in the waterway, as well as its lack of capability to remove them, according to The New York Times.



The newspaper considered this development to be one of the reasons for Iran's inability to quickly comply with President Trump's calls to allow more ships to pass through the strait, and it represents a potential complicating factor in the negotiations.



The New York Times reported that Iran used small boats to plant mines in the strait last month, shortly after the United States and Israel began the war.