فيما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة ستبدأ جلب معدات لإزالة الألغام من مضيق هرمز، نقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن مسؤول عسكري قوله: إن القوات الإيرانية أصدرت تحذيراً لسفينة عسكرية أمريكية بأنها ستتعرض للهجوم في غضون 30 دقيقة إذا عبرت مضيق هرمز. وأضاف المسؤول أن السفينة عادت أدراجها بعد التحذير.


ونفى المسؤول الإيراني صحة التقارير التي تحدثت عن عبور سفن حربية أمريكية مضيق هرمز. وقال للتلفزيون الرسمي إن «سفينة أمريكية عادت أدراجها بعد التحذير».


وكان «أكسيوس» نقل عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن عدة سفن تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية عبرت مضيق هرمز السبت.


من جانبه، أفاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن الولايات المتحدة ستبدأ جلب معدات لإزالة الألغام التي تم زرعها في مضيق هرمز.


ورداً على سؤال بشأن تقديرات الاستخبارات الأمريكية بأن إيران لا تعرف أماكن الألغام التي زرعتها، قال ترمب في تصريحات لـ«نيوز نيشن» إنه لا علم لديه بهذا، ولكنه قال: «نحن نعرف أين تم وضعها». وتابع: «لدينا أكثر المعدات تطوراً في العالم، ونحن نجلبها إلى المضيق».


وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون أكدوا، الجمعة، أن إيران لن تتمكن من فتح مضيق هرمز أمام مزيد من حركة الملاحة، لعدم قدرتها على تحديد مواقع الألغام التي زرعتها في الممر المائي، فضلاً عن افتقارها إلى القدرة على إزالتها، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».


واعتبرت الصحيفة أن هذا التطور يُعد أحد أسباب تعذر امتثال إيران سريعاً لدعوات الرئيس ترمب بالسماح بمرور مزيد من السفن عبر المضيق، كما يمثل عاملاً معقداً محتملاً على سير المفاوضات.


وذكرت «نيويورك تايمز» أن إيران استخدمت قوارب صغيرة لزرع ألغام في المضيق الشهر الماضي، بعد وقت قصير من بدء الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل الحرب.