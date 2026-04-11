A senior British official stated that Ukraine could play an important role in international efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, praising the superiority of its technology in the field of drones, which he described as among the best in the world.

These remarks come at a time when the United Kingdom is leading consultations involving more than 30 countries aimed at reopening the vital strait, amid a blockade imposed by Iran that has disrupted oil supplies to global markets, following military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

In this context, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his country's participation in international consultations to secure navigation, benefiting from its military experience gained during the ongoing war with Russia for more than four years.

200 Ukrainian Experts in the Middle East

According to officials, Kyiv has deployed more than 200 experts in the Middle East, where they have contributed to countering long-range Iranian drones of the "Shahed" model.



وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني.

British Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey stated that the technology developed by Ukraine during the war has proven effective, adding that it could be used in other areas, including the Strait of Hormuz, especially in facing drone threats.

Heappey confirmed, during a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, that his country still considers the war in Ukraine a top priority in terms of security and defense, despite tensions within NATO that arose following criticisms made by U.S. President Donald Trump towards European allies.

The British official emphasized that the alliance remains "the backbone of Western security."

A New Military Revolution

In a related context, Heappey described developments on the Ukrainian battlefield as representing a revolution in military affairs, noting that innovations in the use of drones, artificial intelligence, and data are changing the rules of war.

He added that the United Kingdom could benefit from Ukrainian expertise as it works to update its defense plan for the next 10 years.

Military Technology Race

Heappey urged Ukraine to accelerate the export of its advanced military technologies to ensure a leading position in the global market before other countries catch up.

Kyiv had issued its first export licenses last February, in a move aimed at supporting its defense industry and strengthening relations with allies.

However, some sector officials expressed concerns about the slow procedures, warning of the potential loss of a strategic opportunity amid increasing global demand, especially with rising tensions in the Middle East.

In this context, Heappey pointed out that the best systems are still in Ukraine, but the world is quickly catching up.

It is worth noting that the UK hosts a facility for producing Ukrainian interceptor drones, along with a military technology company that produces "Magura" maritime drones.