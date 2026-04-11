قال مسؤول بريطاني رفيع إن أوكرانيا يمكن أن تلعب دوراً مهماً في الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تأمين مضيق هرمز، مشيداً بتفوق تقنيتها في مجال الطائرات المسيّرة، التي وصفها بأنها من بين الأفضل عالمياً.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت تقود فيه المملكة المتحدة مشاورات تضم أكثر من 30 دولة؛ بهدف إعادة فتح المضيق الحيوي، في ظل حصار تفرضه إيران أدى إلى تعطّل إمدادات النفط للأسواق العالمية، عقب ضربات عسكرية نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.
وفي هذا السياق، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مشاركة بلاده في مشاورات دولية لتأمين الملاحة، مستفيدة من خبرتها العسكرية المكتسبة خلال الحرب المستمرة مع روسيا منذ أكثر من أربع سنوات.
200 خبير أوكراني في الشرق الأوسط
وبحسب مسؤولين، نشرت كييف أكثر من 200 خبير في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، إذ ساهموا في التصدي للطائرات المسيّرة بعيدة المدى من طراز «شاهد» الإيرانية.
وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني.
وقال وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني آل كارنز، إن التكنولوجيا التي طورتها أوكرانيا خلال الحرب أثبتت فعاليتها، مضيفاً أنها يمكن أن تُستخدم في مناطق أخرى، من بينها مضيق هرمز، خصوصاً في مواجهة تهديدات الطائرات المسيّرة.
وأكد كارنز، خلال زيارة إلى العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف، أن بلاده لا تزال تعتبر الحرب في أوكرانيا أولوية قصوى على صعيد الأمن والدفاع، رغم التوترات داخل حلف الناتو، التي برزت عقب انتقادات وجهها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لحلفاء أوروبيين.
وشدد المسؤول البريطاني على أن الحلف لا يزال «العمود الفقري للأمن الغربي».
ثورة عسكرية جديدة
وفي سياق متصل، وصف كارنز التطورات في ساحة المعركة الأوكرانية بأنها تمثّل ثورة في الشؤون العسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن الابتكارات في استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة والذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات باتت تغيّر قواعد الحرب.
وأضاف أن المملكة المتحدة يمكنها الاستفادة من الخبرات الأوكرانية، في وقت تعمل فيه على تحديث خطتها الدفاعية لـ10 سنوات مقبلة.
سباق التكنولوجيا العسكرية
ودعا كارنز أوكرانيا إلى تسريع تصدير تقنياتها العسكرية المتطورة، لضمان موقع متقدم في السوق العالمية قبل أن تلحق بها دول أخرى.
وكانت كييف قد أصدرت أول تراخيص تصدير في فبراير الماضي، في خطوة تهدف إلى دعم صناعتها الدفاعية وتعزيز علاقاتها مع الحلفاء.
لكن بعض مسؤولي القطاع أبدوا مخاوف من بطء الإجراءات، محذرين من احتمال ضياع فرصة استراتيجية في ظل الطلب العالمي المتزايد، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.
وفي هذا الإطار، أشار كارنز إلى أن أفضل الأنظمة لا تزال في أوكرانيا، لكن العالم بدأ يلحق بها سريعاً.
يُذكر أن بريطانيا تحتضن منشأة لإنتاج طائرات مسيّرة أوكرانية اعتراضية، إلى جانب شركة تكنولوجيا عسكرية تُنتج طائرات «ماغورا» البحرية المسيّرة.
A senior British official stated that Ukraine could play an important role in international efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, praising the superiority of its technology in the field of drones, which he described as among the best in the world.
These remarks come at a time when the United Kingdom is leading consultations involving more than 30 countries aimed at reopening the vital strait, amid a blockade imposed by Iran that has disrupted oil supplies to global markets, following military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.
In this context, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his country's participation in international consultations to secure navigation, benefiting from its military experience gained during the ongoing war with Russia for more than four years.
200 Ukrainian Experts in the Middle East
According to officials, Kyiv has deployed more than 200 experts in the Middle East, where they have contributed to countering long-range Iranian drones of the "Shahed" model.
وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني.
British Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey stated that the technology developed by Ukraine during the war has proven effective, adding that it could be used in other areas, including the Strait of Hormuz, especially in facing drone threats.
Heappey confirmed, during a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, that his country still considers the war in Ukraine a top priority in terms of security and defense, despite tensions within NATO that arose following criticisms made by U.S. President Donald Trump towards European allies.
The British official emphasized that the alliance remains "the backbone of Western security."
A New Military Revolution
In a related context, Heappey described developments on the Ukrainian battlefield as representing a revolution in military affairs, noting that innovations in the use of drones, artificial intelligence, and data are changing the rules of war.
He added that the United Kingdom could benefit from Ukrainian expertise as it works to update its defense plan for the next 10 years.
Military Technology Race
Heappey urged Ukraine to accelerate the export of its advanced military technologies to ensure a leading position in the global market before other countries catch up.
Kyiv had issued its first export licenses last February, in a move aimed at supporting its defense industry and strengthening relations with allies.
However, some sector officials expressed concerns about the slow procedures, warning of the potential loss of a strategic opportunity amid increasing global demand, especially with rising tensions in the Middle East.
In this context, Heappey pointed out that the best systems are still in Ukraine, but the world is quickly catching up.
It is worth noting that the UK hosts a facility for producing Ukrainian interceptor drones, along with a military technology company that produces "Magura" maritime drones.