قال مسؤول بريطاني رفيع إن أوكرانيا يمكن أن تلعب دوراً مهماً في الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تأمين مضيق هرمز، مشيداً بتفوق تقنيتها في مجال الطائرات المسيّرة، التي وصفها بأنها من بين الأفضل عالمياً.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت تقود فيه المملكة المتحدة مشاورات تضم أكثر من 30 دولة؛ بهدف إعادة فتح المضيق الحيوي، في ظل حصار تفرضه إيران أدى إلى تعطّل إمدادات النفط للأسواق العالمية، عقب ضربات عسكرية نفذتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.

وفي هذا السياق، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مشاركة بلاده في مشاورات دولية لتأمين الملاحة، مستفيدة من خبرتها العسكرية المكتسبة خلال الحرب المستمرة مع روسيا منذ أكثر من أربع سنوات.

200 خبير أوكراني في الشرق الأوسط

وبحسب مسؤولين، نشرت كييف أكثر من 200 خبير في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، إذ ساهموا في التصدي للطائرات المسيّرة بعيدة المدى من طراز «شاهد» الإيرانية.
وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني.

وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني.

وقال وزير شؤون القوات المسلحة البريطاني آل كارنز، إن التكنولوجيا التي طورتها أوكرانيا خلال الحرب أثبتت فعاليتها، مضيفاً أنها يمكن أن تُستخدم في مناطق أخرى، من بينها مضيق هرمز، خصوصاً في مواجهة تهديدات الطائرات المسيّرة.

وأكد كارنز، خلال زيارة إلى العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف، أن بلاده لا تزال تعتبر الحرب في أوكرانيا أولوية قصوى على صعيد الأمن والدفاع، رغم التوترات داخل حلف الناتو، التي برزت عقب انتقادات وجهها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لحلفاء أوروبيين.

وشدد المسؤول البريطاني على أن الحلف لا يزال «العمود الفقري للأمن الغربي».

ثورة عسكرية جديدة

وفي سياق متصل، وصف كارنز التطورات في ساحة المعركة الأوكرانية بأنها تمثّل ثورة في الشؤون العسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن الابتكارات في استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة والذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات باتت تغيّر قواعد الحرب.

وأضاف أن المملكة المتحدة يمكنها الاستفادة من الخبرات الأوكرانية، في وقت تعمل فيه على تحديث خطتها الدفاعية لـ10 سنوات مقبلة.

سباق التكنولوجيا العسكرية

ودعا كارنز أوكرانيا إلى تسريع تصدير تقنياتها العسكرية المتطورة، لضمان موقع متقدم في السوق العالمية قبل أن تلحق بها دول أخرى.

وكانت كييف قد أصدرت أول تراخيص تصدير في فبراير الماضي، في خطوة تهدف إلى دعم صناعتها الدفاعية وتعزيز علاقاتها مع الحلفاء.

لكن بعض مسؤولي القطاع أبدوا مخاوف من بطء الإجراءات، محذرين من احتمال ضياع فرصة استراتيجية في ظل الطلب العالمي المتزايد، خصوصاً مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.

وفي هذا الإطار، أشار كارنز إلى أن أفضل الأنظمة لا تزال في أوكرانيا، لكن العالم بدأ يلحق بها سريعاً.

يُذكر أن بريطانيا تحتضن منشأة لإنتاج طائرات مسيّرة أوكرانية اعتراضية، إلى جانب شركة تكنولوجيا عسكرية تُنتج طائرات «ماغورا» البحرية المسيّرة.