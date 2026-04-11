The Syrian authorities succeeded in thwarting a sabotage plot targeting the security of the capital, Damascus. The Ministry of Interior announced today, Saturday, that the operation was the result of precise security monitoring of suspicious movements within the capital, in cooperation between the Anti-Terrorism Department and the Internal Security Forces in the Damascus countryside.

It reported that the specialized units managed to track a woman within the cell while she was attempting to carry out a sabotage act by planting an explosive device in front of the home of a religious figure near the Mariamite Church in the Bab Touma area.

The Ministry of Interior added that thanks to proactive security efforts, swift execution, and high readiness, the units were able to neutralize the threat and dismantle the device before it exploded, without any injuries or damages, and arrested all members of the cell, totaling 5 individuals.

It confirmed that preliminary investigations revealed the cell's connection to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, and that its members received specialized military training abroad, which included skills in planting explosive devices.

In a new violation, Israeli forces today infiltrated the village of Kodna in the southern Quneitra countryside in southern Syria.

The force conducted a raid that resulted in the arrest of two citizens from the village, who were taken to an unknown location without any knowledge of the reasons for their arrest, according to the Syrian news agency (SANA).

The agency indicated that Israeli forces infiltrated early today towards the Wadi al-Ruqad area in the Yarmouk Basin in the western Daraa countryside and arrested one citizen.

It confirmed that Israel continues its assaults and violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement by infiltrating southern Syria and assaulting citizens through raids, arrests, and land leveling.

Syria continues to demand the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory, asserting that all actions taken in southern Syria are null and void and have no legal effect under international law, and calls on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities, deter Israeli practices, and compel it to fully withdraw from southern Syria.

Israel has intensified its incursions into Syrian territory, which have become almost daily and extend to several villages and towns outside the buffer zone, where it has established 9 military bases.

During its incursions, Israeli army elements conduct raids on homes, arrest civilians, set up checkpoints and inspection points for passersby, close roads, cut off towns and villages, disrupt services, and fire shots to intimidate citizens.