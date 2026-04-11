نجحت السلطات السورية في إحباط مخطط تخريبي كان يستهدف أمن العاصمة دمشق. وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم السبت، أن العملية جاءت ثمرة متابعة أمنية دقيقة لتحركات مشبوهة داخل العاصمة، بالتعاون بين إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب وقيادة الأمن الداخلي بريف دمشق.

وأفادت بأن الوحدات المختصة تمكنت من رصد امرأة ضمن الخلية أثناء محاولتها تنفيذ عمل تخريبي، عبر زرع عبوة ناسفة أمام منزل إحدى الشخصيات الدينية في محيط الكنيسة المريمية بمنطقة باب توما.

وأضافت وزارة الداخلية، أنه بفضل الجهود الأمنية الاستباقية، والسرعة في التنفيذ والجاهزية العالية، تمكنت الوحدات من تحييد الخطر، وتفكيك العبوة قبل انفجارها، دون وقوع أي إصابات أو أضرار، وإلقاء القبض على جميع أفراد الخلية البالغ عددهم 5 أشخاص.

وأكدت أن التحقيقات الأولية كشفت ارتباط الخلية بمليشيا حزب الله اللبناني، وأن أفرادها تلقوا تدريبات عسكرية تخصصية خارج البلاد، شملت مهارات زرع العبوات الناسفة.

وفي انتهاك جديد، توغّلت القوات الإسرائيلية، اليوم، في قرية كودنة بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي في جنوب سورية.

ونفّذت القوة حملة مداهمات أسفرت عن اعتقال مواطنين اثنين من أبناء القرية، وتم اقتيادهما إلى جهة مجهولة دون معرفة أسباب الاعتقال، وفق ما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا).

وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن قوات إسرائيلية توغلت، فجر اليوم، باتجاه وادي الرقاد في منطقة حوض اليرموك بريف درعا الغربي، واعتقلت أحد المواطنين.

وأكدت أن إسرائيل تواصل اعتداءاتها وخرقها اتفاق فض الاشتباك لعام 1974 عبر التوغّل في الجنوب السوري، والاعتداء على المواطنين من خلال المداهمات والاعتقالات وتجريف الأراضي.

وتطالب سورية، باستمرار، بخروج القوات الإسرائيلية من أراضيها، مؤكدة أن جميع الإجراءات التي تتخذها في الجنوب السوري باطلة ولاغية، ولا يترتب عيلها أي أثر قانوني وفقاً للقانون الدولي، وتدعو المجتمع الدولي إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته، وردع الممارسات الإسرائيلية، وإلزامها بالانسحاب الكامل من الجنوب السوري.

وكثّفت إسرائيل من توغلاتها في الأراضي السورية، وباتت شبه يومية وتطول عدداً من القرى والبلدات خارج المنطقة العازلة، وقد أقامت فيها 9 قواعد عسكرية.

وتقوم عناصر الجيش الإسرائيلي، خلال توغلاتها، بعمليات مداهمة للمنازل واعتقال المدنيين وإقامة الحواجز ونقاط لتفتيش المارة وإغلاق الطرق وتقطيع أوصال البلدات والقرى وتعطيل الخدمات، إضافة إلى إطلاق النار لترهيب المواطنين.