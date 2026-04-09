طالبت الولايات المتحدة بتعهدات محددة من حلفائها الأوروبيين بشأن التزامهم بالمساعدة في تأمين الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز.


ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مسؤول رفيع المستوى في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) قوله: الولايات المتحدة طالبت بتعهدات محددة من حلفائها الأوروبيين بشأن التزامهم بالمساعدة في تأمين الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، فضلاً عن تقديم خطط عملية لضمان الملاحة عبر الممر المائي في غضون أيام.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الطلب قدم خلال مباحثات بين مسؤولين أمريكيين ومسؤولين من «الناتو» في البيت الأبيض، والتقى الرئيس دونالد ترمب بالأمين العام للحلف مارك روته.


وبعد اجتماع ترمب مع روته، أمس (الأربعاء)، كتب الرئيس الأمريكي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «لم يكن الناتو موجوداً عندما احتجنا إليه، ولن يكون موجوداً إذا احتجنا إليه مجدداً».


والتقى روته وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أمس، وناقشا الملف الإيراني، والجهود المبذولة لإنهاء الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا، إضافة إلى زيادة التنسيق ونقل الأعباء مع حلفاء «الناتو».


وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة «تليغراف» البريطانية، قال ترمب إنه يُفكّر في سحب الولايات المتحدة من «الناتو» نهائياً.