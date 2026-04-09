The United States has demanded specific commitments from its European allies regarding their commitment to assist in securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



Bloomberg reported that a senior NATO official stated: The United States has demanded specific commitments from its European allies regarding their commitment to assist in securing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as providing practical plans to ensure navigation through the waterway within days.



He noted that this request was made during discussions between American officials and NATO officials at the White House, where President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.



After Trump's meeting with Rutte yesterday (Wednesday), the American president wrote on social media: "NATO was not there when we needed it, and it will not be there if we need it again."



Rutte met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday, and they discussed the Iranian file, efforts to end the Russian war in Ukraine, in addition to increasing coordination and sharing burdens with NATO allies.



In an interview with the British newspaper Telegraph, Trump said he is considering withdrawing the United States from NATO permanently.