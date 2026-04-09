A large crowd attended the funeral of one of the teachers who died in a traffic accident that occurred in the Al-Hawta area of Bani Tamim, resulting in the deaths of 4 teachers and their driver, as well as injuries to a fifth teacher, and the death of the driver of the other vehicle.

“Okaz” was present at the funeral of the deceased at Al-Hayatham Cemetery, offering heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to her husband and family.

The Traffic Department of the Riyadh Region clarified in a post on its account on the X platform that it responded to the collision of two vehicles in Al-Hawta Bani Tamim, and the necessary legal procedures have been completed regarding the incident.

In the same context, residents reiterated their demands for the establishment of a Saudi Red Crescent center near the road for quick response and access to accident report sites to mitigate the effects of fatal traffic accidents, especially since the road experiences heavy traffic during the commute of employees to their jobs and students to their schools, highlighting the urgent need to develop the routes and raise traffic safety standards to protect lives and reduce human and material losses.