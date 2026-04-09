شيّعت جموع غفيرة، في جامع العثمان بمحافظة الخرج، اليوم (الخميس)، إحدى المعلمات اللاتي توفين جراء الحادثة المرورية التي وقعت في محافظة حوطة بني تميم بمركز برك مما نتج عنها وفاة 4 معلمات وسائقهن وإصابة المعلمة الخامسة، وكذلك وفاة قائد المركبة الأخرى.

«عكاظ» حضرت تشييع جثمان الفقيدة في مقبرة الهياثم، وقدمت أحرّ التعازي وصادق المواساة لزوجها وذويها.

وكان مرور منطقة الرياض، أوضح في منشور له على حسابه في منصة إكس، أنه باشر حادثة اصطدام مركبتين في حوطة بني تميم، وتم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية حيالها.

وفي الإطار ذاته، جدد الأهالي مطالبهم بإنشاء مركز للهلال الأحمر السعودي بالقرب من الطريق، لسرعة الاستجابة والوصول إلى مواقع بلاغات الحوادث للحد من آثار الحوادث المرورية المميتة، خصوصاً أن الطريق يشهد كثافة مرورية خلال ذهاب الموظفين لأعمالهم والطلاب لمدارسهم، ما يؤكد الحاجة الماسة إلى تطوير المسارات، ورفع معايير السلامة المرورية، لحماية الأرواح والحد الخسائر البشرية والمادية.