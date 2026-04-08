The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today received a number of members of the family of the historian Hamad bin Laboun at the foundation's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the reception, the biography of the historian Hamad bin Laboun and his contributions to documenting Saudi history were reviewed. The family presented Prince Faisal bin Salman with a collection of original historical documents in support of the project being undertaken by the King Abdulaziz Foundation, which is titled "The Complete Works of Historian Hamad bin Laboun." This project is part of the foundation's efforts to collect, authenticate, and publish national historical heritage according to scientific principles, thereby enhancing the presence of original sources in historical studies and contributing to enriching the national historical content by highlighting the contributions of one of the most prominent historians of central Arabia.

This reception is part of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation's commitment to supporting quality initiatives aimed at serving national history and enhancing efforts to preserve, maintain, and document its original sources. It also reflects a commitment to encouraging individuals and families to contribute to the preservation of documentary heritage, complementing the efforts of the King Abdulaziz Foundation in collecting, studying, and making historical materials available to researchers and interested parties, thereby supporting scientific research pathways and enhancing awareness of the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.