استقبل المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، عدداً من أفراد أسرة المؤرخ حمد بن لعبون، في مقر الدارة بمدينة الرياض.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض سيرة المؤرخ حمد بن لعبون، وإسهاماته في تدوين التاريخ السعودي، وسلّمت الأسرة الأمير فيصل بن سلمان مجموعة من الوثائق التاريخية الأصلية، دعماً للمشروع الذي تعمل عليه دارة الملك عبدالعزيز المتمثل في «الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخ حمد بن لعبون». ويأتي هذا المشروع ضمن جهود الدارة الرامية إلى جمع التراث التاريخي الوطني وتحقيقه ونشره وفق الأسس العلمية، بما يعزز حضور المصادر الأصيلة في الدراسات التاريخية، ويسهم في إثراء المحتوى التاريخي الوطني، من خلال إبراز إسهامات أحد أبرز مؤرخي وسط الجزيرة العربية.
ويأتي هذا الاستقبال في إطار عناية رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز بدعم المبادرات النوعية المعنية بخدمة التاريخ الوطني، وتعزيز الجهود الرامية إلى حفظ مصادره الأصلية وصيانتها وتوثيقها. كما يجسد الحرص على تشجيع إسهام الأفراد والأسر في حفظ التراث الوثائقي، وتكامل ذلك مع جهود دارة الملك عبدالعزيز في جمع المواد التاريخية ودراستها وإتاحتها للباحثين والمهتمين، بما يدعم مسارات البحث العلمي ويعزز الوعي بتاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية.
The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, today received a number of members of the family of the historian Hamad bin Laboun at the foundation's headquarters in Riyadh.
During the reception, the biography of the historian Hamad bin Laboun and his contributions to documenting Saudi history were reviewed. The family presented Prince Faisal bin Salman with a collection of original historical documents in support of the project being undertaken by the King Abdulaziz Foundation, which is titled "The Complete Works of Historian Hamad bin Laboun." This project is part of the foundation's efforts to collect, authenticate, and publish national historical heritage according to scientific principles, thereby enhancing the presence of original sources in historical studies and contributing to enriching the national historical content by highlighting the contributions of one of the most prominent historians of central Arabia.
This reception is part of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation's commitment to supporting quality initiatives aimed at serving national history and enhancing efforts to preserve, maintain, and document its original sources. It also reflects a commitment to encouraging individuals and families to contribute to the preservation of documentary heritage, complementing the efforts of the King Abdulaziz Foundation in collecting, studying, and making historical materials available to researchers and interested parties, thereby supporting scientific research pathways and enhancing awareness of the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.