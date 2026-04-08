استقبل المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، عدداً من أفراد أسرة المؤرخ حمد بن لعبون، في مقر الدارة بمدينة الرياض.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض سيرة المؤرخ حمد بن لعبون، وإسهاماته في تدوين التاريخ السعودي، وسلّمت الأسرة الأمير فيصل بن سلمان مجموعة من الوثائق التاريخية الأصلية، دعماً للمشروع الذي تعمل عليه دارة الملك عبدالعزيز المتمثل في «الأعمال الكاملة للمؤرخ حمد بن لعبون». ويأتي هذا المشروع ضمن جهود الدارة الرامية إلى جمع التراث التاريخي الوطني وتحقيقه ونشره وفق الأسس العلمية، بما يعزز حضور المصادر الأصيلة في الدراسات التاريخية، ويسهم في إثراء المحتوى التاريخي الوطني، من خلال إبراز إسهامات أحد أبرز مؤرخي وسط الجزيرة العربية.

ويأتي هذا الاستقبال في إطار عناية رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز بدعم المبادرات النوعية المعنية بخدمة التاريخ الوطني، وتعزيز الجهود الرامية إلى حفظ مصادره الأصلية وصيانتها وتوثيقها. كما يجسد الحرص على تشجيع إسهام الأفراد والأسر في حفظ التراث الوثائقي، وتكامل ذلك مع جهود دارة الملك عبدالعزيز في جمع المواد التاريخية ودراستها وإتاحتها للباحثين والمهتمين، بما يدعم مسارات البحث العلمي ويعزز الوعي بتاريخ المملكة العربية السعودية.