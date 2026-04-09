The poet Colonel Mishal bin Muhmas Al-Harithi obtained a PhD in law from the Islamic University of Medina, after defending his thesis in the presence of a number of academics and specialists in the legal field, along with a group of personalities and university students.



The thesis was titled "The Jurisdiction of the Military Trials Court in Light of the Independence of the Judiciary in the Kingdom," addressing several axes related to the development of military judiciary and enhancing its independence.



The discussion committee included the advisor at the Royal Court and member of the Senior Scholars Authority, Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Obaid, Dr. Ibrahim Salem Al-Hubayshi, Dr. Mohammed Al-Manshawi, and Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Asiri, who discussed the thesis from various scientific aspects.



The study presented the most prominent recommendations, including the emphasis on the independence of the military judiciary and making it an independent military entity linked to the Supreme Commander of all military forces.



At the end of the discussion, the committee recommended granting Al-Harithi a PhD in law with the grade of "Excellent with First-Class Honors."