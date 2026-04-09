نال الشاعر العقيد مشعل بن محماس الحارثي درجة الدكتوراه في القانون من الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، بعد مناقشة رسالته العلمية بحضور عدد من الأكاديميين والمختصين في المجال القانوني، إلى جانب جمع من الشخصيات وطلاب الجامعة.


وجاءت الرسالة بعنوان «اختصاص ديوان المحاكمات العسكرية في ضوء استقلال القضاء بالمملكة»، إذ تناولت عدداً من المحاور المرتبطة بتطوير القضاء العسكري وتعزيز استقلاليته.


وضمت لجنة المناقشة كلاً من المستشار بالديوان الملكي عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور سعد بن ناصر الشثري، والدكتور عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز العبيد، والدكتور إبراهيم سالم الحبيشي، والدكتور محمد المنشاوي، والدكتور محمد بن علي عسيري، الذين ناقشوا الرسالة من مختلف جوانبها العلمية.


واستعرضت الدراسة أبرز التوصيات، من بينها التأكيد على استقلال القضاء العسكري وجعله جهة عسكرية مستقلة ترتبط بالقائد الأعلى لكافة القوات العسكرية.


وفي ختام المناقشة، أوصت اللجنة بمنح الحارثي درجة الدكتوراه في القانون بتقدير «ممتاز مع مرتبة الشرف الأولى».