كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الخميس)، مصادقة المجلس الوزاري الإسرائيلي المصغر «الكابينت» سراً على إقامة 34 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية.


ونقلت القناة «i24 نيوز» الناطقة بالعبرية، عن مصادرها، أن المجلس الوزاري الإسرائيلي المصغر للشؤون السياسية والأمنية «الكابينت»، صادق «سراً» على إقامة 34 مستوطنة جديدة في الضفة الغربية، واصفة ذلك بأكبر قرار استيطاني يُقر دفعة واحدة داخل «الكابينت».


وذكرت القناة أن المستوطنات الجديدة جرت المصادقة على إقامتها في مناطق تقع داخل جيوب فلسطينية في شمال الضفة الغربية، إلى جانب نقاط استيطانية بعيدة، موضحة أن وصول الجيش الإسرائيلي إليها محدود نسبياً.


وأشارت القناة إلى أن المصادقة ترفع إجمالي عدد المستوطنات التي حظيت بموافقات سابقة من 69 إلى 103 مستوطنات، ما يجعلها أوسع دفعة استيطانية تُقر في قرار واحد.


وقالت مصادر مطلعة إن رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير، الذي شارك في الجلسة، لم يبدِ معارضة صريحة للقرار، لكنه سجّل تحفظاً مرتبطاً بمحدودية القوى البشرية المتاحة للجيش، وطالب بتنفيذ القرار تدريجياً عبر المصادقة على عدد محدود من المستوطنات في كل مرحلة.


وذكرت المصادر أن تحفظ المؤسسة العسكرية لم يُعتمد، وأن المصادقة مرّت بصيغتها الأصلية، مبينة أن المصادقة نفسها أُبقيت ضمن تصنيف أمني مرتفع، لتجنب ضغوط أمريكية محتملة خلال حرب إيران، خصوصاً بعد الإنذار الذي وجّهه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وقالت القناة إن النشر جرى لاحقاً بعد موافقة الرقابة العسكرية الإسرائيلية، موضحة أن من بين المستوطنات التي شملتها المصادقة «نوعا» و«عيمق دوتان»، اللتان ستقامان داخل جيوب تقع بين منطقتي A وB في شمال الضفة الغربية.