Israeli media revealed today (Thursday) that the Israeli security cabinet, known as the "Cabinet," secretly approved the establishment of 34 new settlements in the West Bank.



The Hebrew-speaking channel "i24 News" reported, citing its sources, that the Israeli security cabinet for political and security affairs, the "Cabinet," secretly approved the establishment of 34 new settlements in the West Bank, describing it as the largest settlement decision approved at once within the "Cabinet."



The channel mentioned that the new settlements were approved for areas located within Palestinian enclaves in the northern West Bank, alongside remote settlement points, noting that access for the Israeli army to these areas is relatively limited.



The channel indicated that the approval raises the total number of settlements that had previously received approvals from 69 to 103 settlements, making it the largest settlement batch approved in a single decision.



Informed sources stated that the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, who participated in the session, did not express outright opposition to the decision but recorded a reservation related to the limited human resources available to the army, calling for the decision to be implemented gradually by approving a limited number of settlements at each stage.



The sources mentioned that the military institution's reservation was not adopted, and the approval passed in its original form, indicating that the approval itself was kept under a high-security classification to avoid potential American pressure during the Iran war, especially after the warning issued by President Donald Trump.



The channel stated that the announcement was later made after the approval of the Israeli military censorship, clarifying that among the settlements included in the approval are "Noa" and "Amik Dotan," which will be established within enclaves located between Areas A and B in the northern West Bank.