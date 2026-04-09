أشاد أسطورة ليفربول ستيفن جيرارد بتصرف نجم «الريدز» محمد صلاح عقب خسارة فريقه أمام باريس سان جيرمان بهدفين دون رد، أمس (الأربعاء)، في ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
تدريبات فردية بعد المباراة
وجلس محمد صلاح على مقاعد بدلاء ليفربول أمام باريس سان جيرمان، وعقب اللقاء نزل النجم المصري إلى أرضية الملعب لأداء بعض التدريبات.
وتلقى صلاح التحية من محللي قناة «TNT Sports» ستيفن جيرارد وستيف ماكمانامان، إضافة إلى المذيعة لورا وودز، لكنه رفض إجراء مقابلة قد تزيد سخونة الأوضاع داخل غرفة ملابس «الريدز».
سبب إحباط وحزن صلاح
وصرح جيرارد أن جلوس محمد صلاح على مقاعد البدلاء كان مُحبطاً له، خصوصاً أن اللاعب يثق في قدراته على التأثير في المباراة وتحسين مجرياتها لصالح فريقه.
إشادة باحترافية اللاعب
وأضاف: «أعتقد أنه سيشعر ببعض الحزن، لكن يُحسب له أنه تدرب بعد اللقاء، لذا فهو يركز بالفعل على مباراة فولهام ويبذل جهداً إضافياً، وهذا يدل على احترافيته وعقليته».
رحيل عقب نهاية الموسم
وكان محمد صلاح قد أعلن الشهر الماضي أنه سيغادر ليفربول عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي، بعد رحلة استمرت 9 سنوات.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard praised the actions of "Reds" star Mohamed Salah following his team's 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain yesterday (Wednesday) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Individual Training After the Match
Mohamed Salah sat on the Liverpool bench against Paris Saint-Germain, and after the match, the Egyptian star went onto the pitch to perform some training.
Salah received greetings from TNT Sports analysts Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman, in addition to presenter Laura Woods, but he refused to give an interview that might escalate tensions in the "Reds" dressing room.
The Reason for Salah's Frustration and Sadness
Gerrard stated that Mohamed Salah sitting on the bench was frustrating for him, especially since the player believes in his ability to influence the game and turn its course in favor of his team.
Praise for the Player's Professionalism
He added: "I think he will feel some sadness, but it’s commendable that he trained after the match, so he is indeed focusing on the Fulham game and putting in extra effort, which shows his professionalism and mentality."
Departure at the End of the Season
Mohamed Salah announced last month that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, after a journey that lasted 9 years.