Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard praised the actions of "Reds" star Mohamed Salah following his team's 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain yesterday (Wednesday) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Individual Training After the Match

Mohamed Salah sat on the Liverpool bench against Paris Saint-Germain, and after the match, the Egyptian star went onto the pitch to perform some training.

Salah received greetings from TNT Sports analysts Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman, in addition to presenter Laura Woods, but he refused to give an interview that might escalate tensions in the "Reds" dressing room.

The Reason for Salah's Frustration and Sadness

Gerrard stated that Mohamed Salah sitting on the bench was frustrating for him, especially since the player believes in his ability to influence the game and turn its course in favor of his team.

Praise for the Player's Professionalism

He added: "I think he will feel some sadness, but it’s commendable that he trained after the match, so he is indeed focusing on the Fulham game and putting in extra effort, which shows his professionalism and mentality."

Departure at the End of the Season

Mohamed Salah announced last month that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, after a journey that lasted 9 years.