أشاد أسطورة ليفربول ستيفن جيرارد بتصرف نجم «الريدز» محمد صلاح عقب خسارة فريقه أمام باريس سان جيرمان بهدفين دون رد، أمس (الأربعاء)، في ذهاب ربع نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

تدريبات فردية بعد المباراة

وجلس محمد صلاح على مقاعد بدلاء ليفربول أمام باريس سان جيرمان، وعقب اللقاء نزل النجم المصري إلى أرضية الملعب لأداء بعض التدريبات.

وتلقى صلاح التحية من محللي قناة «TNT Sports» ستيفن جيرارد وستيف ماكمانامان، إضافة إلى المذيعة لورا وودز، لكنه رفض إجراء مقابلة قد تزيد سخونة الأوضاع داخل غرفة ملابس «الريدز».

سبب إحباط وحزن صلاح

وصرح جيرارد أن جلوس محمد صلاح على مقاعد البدلاء كان مُحبطاً له، خصوصاً أن اللاعب يثق في قدراته على التأثير في المباراة وتحسين مجرياتها لصالح فريقه.

إشادة باحترافية اللاعب

وأضاف: «أعتقد أنه سيشعر ببعض الحزن، لكن يُحسب له أنه تدرب بعد اللقاء، لذا فهو يركز بالفعل على مباراة فولهام ويبذل جهداً إضافياً، وهذا يدل على احترافيته وعقليته».

رحيل عقب نهاية الموسم

وكان محمد صلاح قد أعلن الشهر الماضي أنه سيغادر ليفربول عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي، بعد رحلة استمرت 9 سنوات.