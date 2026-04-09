The Israeli army announced the killing of the leader of the Lebanese factions in Shebaa, Maher Qassem Hamdan, during an airstrike in Sidon yesterday. Iranian President Masoud Bezhkishan confirmed today (Thursday) that the Israeli strikes on Lebanon are a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.



Bezhkishan stated that the continuation of attacks on Lebanon would render negotiations meaningless, adding: "Our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will not abandon the Lebanese."



For his part, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Hezbollah in Lebanon is an integral part of the ceasefire and the ten points in the agreement, emphasizing the need to stop the escalation immediately.



The Lebanese army mourned today four of its soldiers killed by Israel in its airstrikes on Lebanon yesterday, clarifying that the four soldiers fell in the cities of Sidon, Shamsar - Baalbek, and Mansoura - Hermel.



In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated today that Israel will continue its strikes in Lebanon whenever necessary, claiming to target Hezbollah, adding: "Anyone who moves against Israelis will be a target. We will continue to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination."



The Israeli army announced the assassination of the leader of the Lebanese factions in Shebaa, Maher Qassem Hamdan, during an airstrike in Sidon yesterday. It also confirmed the killing of Ali Youssef Harshi, the personal secretary of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah and the nephew of Naeem Qassem, and his personal secretary in a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon.