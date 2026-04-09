فيما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي قتله قائد تنظيم الفصائل اللبنانية في شبعا ماهر قاسم حمدان خلال غارة في صيدا أمس، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اليوم (الخميس) أن الضربات الإسرائيلية على لبنان انتهاك صارخ لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وقال بزشكيان إن مواصلة الاعتداءات على لبنان سيجعل التفاوض بلا معنى، مضيفاً: أيدينا ستبقى على الزناد وإيران لن تتخلى عن اللبنانيين.


بدوره، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قالیباف إن حزب الله في لبنان جزء لا يتجزأ من وقف إطلاق النار والنقاط العشر في الاتفاق، مشدداً على ضرورة وقف التصعيد فوراً.


ونعى الجيش اللبناني، اليوم، أربعة من جنوده قتلتهم إسرائيل في غاراتها على لبنان أمس، موضحاً أن جنوده الأربعة سقطوا في مدن صيدا وشمسطار- بعلبك، والمنصورة – الهرمل.


بالمقابل، قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم، إن إسرائيل ستواصل ضرباتها في لبنان كلما دعت الحاجة، وذلك بزعم استهداف حزب الله، مضيفاً: إن «كل من يتحرك ضد الإسرائيليين سيكون هدفاً، سنواصل ضرب حزب الله بقوة ودقة وإصرار».


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي اغتيال قائد تنظيم الفصائل اللبنانية في شبعا ماهر قاسم حمدان خلال غارة في صيدا أمس، كما اكد مقتل علي يوسف حرشي السكرتير الشخصي لأمين عام حزب الله وابن شقيق نعيم قاسم وسكرتيره الشخصي في سلسلة الغارات على جنوب لبنان.