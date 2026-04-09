أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، اليوم (الخميس)، تلقي باكستان طلباً لبنانياً بالتدخل لوقف الهجمات الإسرائيلية على بيروت.


وكتب شريف على حسابه في «إكس»: «تحدثت مع رئيس وزراء لبنان نواف سلام، وأدنت بشدة العدوان الإسرائيلي المستمر ضد لبنان، وأعدت التأكيد على التزام باكستان بدعم جهود السلام، بما في ذلك تسهيل الحوار من خلال المحادثات القادمة بين إيران والولايات المتحدة في إسلام آباد».


وأضاف: «ممتن لرئيس الوزراء نواف سلام الذي أعرب عن تقديره لجهود السلام الباكستانية، وأكد الحاجة إلى دعمنا المستمر لضمان إنهاء فوري للهجمات التي تستهدف لبنان وشعبه».


من جهة أخرى، ذكر مسؤول إيراني رفيع، اليوم (الخميس)، أن بلاده كانت على وشك الرد على الهجمات الإسرائيلية الواسعة التي استهدفت لبنان، أمس (الأربعاء)، لكنه زعم أن هذا الرد تم تعليقه عقب تدخل باكستان، الوسيطة في المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران.


ونقلت وكالة فارس الإيرانية عن نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني سعيد خطيب زاده، قوله: إن «إيران كانت الليلة الماضية على وشك الرد على انتهاك وقف إطلاق النار، لكن باكستان تدخلت ونقلت رسائل تفيد بأن الولايات المتحدة تمارس نفوذها للسيطرة على إسرائيل».


وأكد زاده أن أي سلام في المنطقة يجب أن يشمل لبنان، معتبراً أن الساعات القادمة ستكون حاسمة للغاية.


وحول المفاوضات، أوضح نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني أن وفداً إيرانياً سيتوجه إلى محادثات السلام في إسلام آباد، مشدداً على ضرورة أن توقف الولايات المتحدة الهجمات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، استناداً إلى التزاماتها.