The office of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced today (Thursday) that Pakistan has received a Lebanese request for intervention to stop the Israeli attacks on Beirut.



Sharif wrote on his account on "X": "I spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting peace efforts, including facilitating dialogue through the upcoming talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad."



He added: "I am grateful to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam for expressing his appreciation for Pakistan's peace efforts and for emphasizing the need for our continued support to ensure an immediate end to the attacks targeting Lebanon and its people."



On the other hand, a senior Iranian official mentioned today (Thursday) that his country was on the verge of responding to the extensive Israeli attacks that targeted Lebanon yesterday (Wednesday), but claimed that this response was suspended following Pakistan's intervention, which is mediating the negotiations between Washington and Tehran.



The Iranian news agency Fars quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying: "Iran was on the verge of responding last night to the violation of the ceasefire, but Pakistan intervened and conveyed messages indicating that the United States is exerting its influence to control Israel."



Khatibzadeh confirmed that any peace in the region must include Lebanon, considering that the coming hours will be extremely critical.



Regarding the negotiations, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister clarified that an Iranian delegation will head to the peace talks in Islamabad, stressing the need for the United States to stop the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, based on its commitments.