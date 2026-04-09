تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، واستعراض المساعي الرامية لعودة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.