تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، من نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، واستعراض المساعي الرامية لعودة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the regional situation and reviewed efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.