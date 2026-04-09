أتلف مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام - اليمن، اليوم (الخميس) 4925 قطعة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة ومخلفات الحرب، في منطقة باب المندب بمحافظة تعز غربي اليمن.


إحصائية بالألغام المتلفة


وأوضح المركز الإعلامي للمشروع في بيان أن المواد التي تم إتلافها شملت (29) لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و(49) لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و(106) قذائف متنوعة، و(1698) فيوزاً متنوعاً، و(11) قنبلة يدوية، و(14) عبوة ناسفة، و(2986) ذخيرة متنوعة، و(26) سهماً لقذائف، بالإضافة إلى (6) صواريخ متنوعة.


كما تضمنت العملية التي جرت بإشراف وتنفيذ فريق المهمات الخاصة الثاني كميات كبيرة من مخلفات الحرب التي جمعتها فرق المشروع من محافظات تعز والحديدة ولحج.


جهود سعودية لحماية اليمنيين


وأكدر رئيس عمليات اللواء 17 عمالقة في باب المندب العقيد عادل المحولي أن مناطق وقرى باب المندب كانت من أكثر المناطق تلوثاً بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب خلال السنوات الماضية، ما تسبب في وقوع العديد من الحوادث بين المدنيين وعرقلة عودة المواطنين إلى قراهم ومزارعهم، مشيداً بإسهامات مشروع «مسام» الكبيرة في التخفيف من هذه المخاطر من خلال نزع آلاف الألغام ومخلفات الحرب في باب المندب ومناطق الساحل الغربي، الأمر الذي ساعد على تقليل الحوادث وعودة الحياة تدريجياً إلى عدد من القرى.


وأشار المحولي إلى أن خطر الألغام لا يزال قائماً بسبب زراعتها بشكل عشوائي وغياب الخرائط التي تحدد مواقعها، لافتاً إلى أن آخر حادثة وقعت قبل أيام في منطقة كهبوب التابعة لمديرية باب المندب، وانفجر لغم مضاد للدبابات بمركبة أحد المواطنين، لتتدخل فرق «مسام» في الموقع وتتعامل مع الحادثة وتتمكن من نزع 5 ألغام مضادة للدبابات من المنطقة.


تقدير يمني للجهود السعودية


وأعرب المحولي عن شكره وتقديره لمشروع «مسام» والمملكة العربية السعودية على جهودهم الإنسانية، مؤكداً أن لهذه الجهود دوراً كبيراً في عودة المواطنين إلى منازلهم وقراهم وتأمين حياتهم بعد سنوات من المعاناة مع الألغام.


وكان مشروع «مسام» قد أتلف أمس (الأربعاء) 1,696 لغماً وذخيرة غير متفجرة في محافظة حضرموت.


ويواصل مشروع مسام جهوده الإنسانية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية التي تشهد تلوثاً واسع النطاق بالألغام والعبوات.