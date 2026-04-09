The "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen today (Thursday) destroyed 4,925 pieces of landmines, unexploded ordnance, and war remnants in the Bab al-Mandab area of Taiz Governorate in western Yemen.



Statistics on Destroyed Mines



The media center of the project clarified in a statement that the materials destroyed included (29) anti-personnel mines, (49) anti-tank mines, (106) various shells, (1,698) assorted fuses, (11) hand grenades, (14) explosive devices, (2,986) assorted ammunition, and (26) missile warheads, in addition to (6) various missiles.



The operation, which was supervised and executed by the second special tasks team, also included large quantities of war remnants collected by project teams from the governorates of Taiz, Hodeidah, and Lahij.



Saudi Efforts to Protect Yemenis



Colonel Adel Al-Mahouli, head of operations for the 17th Giants Brigade in Bab al-Mandab, confirmed that the areas and villages of Bab al-Mandab were among the most contaminated with mines and war remnants in recent years, leading to numerous incidents among civilians and hindering citizens' return to their villages and farms. He praised the significant contributions of the "Masam" project in mitigating these dangers by clearing thousands of mines and war remnants in Bab al-Mandab and the western coastal areas, which has helped reduce incidents and gradually restore life to several villages.



Al-Mahouli pointed out that the danger of mines still exists due to their random planting and the absence of maps that identify their locations, noting that the last incident occurred a few days ago in the Kahbob area of Bab al-Mandab, where an anti-tank mine exploded under a citizen's vehicle. The "Masam" teams intervened at the site, dealt with the incident, and managed to clear 5 anti-tank mines from the area.



Yemeni Appreciation for Saudi Efforts



Al-Mahouli expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the "Masam" project and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their humanitarian efforts, affirming that these efforts play a significant role in the return of citizens to their homes and villages and securing their lives after years of suffering from mines.



Yesterday (Wednesday), the "Masam" project destroyed 1,696 landmines and unexploded ordnance in Hadhramaut Governorate.



The "Masam" project continues its humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni governorates that are experiencing widespread contamination from mines and explosives.