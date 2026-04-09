فرضت السلطات الباكستانية، اليوم (الخميس)، إجراءات أمنية مشددة في العاصمة إسلام آباد ونشرت المئات من عناصر الشرطة والقوات شبه العسكرية لتأمين المدينة، قبيل المحادثات المقررة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال اليومين القادمين.
وأعلن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، اليوم، خلال استقبال القائمة بأعمال السفارة الأمريكية في باكستان، ناتالي بيكر، خطة أمنية شاملة لتأمين المحادثات الأمريكية - الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، والمبعوثين الأمريكين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، سيكونون «ضيوفاً مميزين»، بحسب ما أوردته الوزارة.
استعدادات أمنية
وذكرت الوزارة أن نقوي والدبلوماسية الأمريكية بيكر، بحثا تطورات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط والاستعدادات للمحادثات رفيعة المستوى المرتقبة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد.
واستعرض الجانبان أيضاً الترتيبات الخاصة بالمحادثات، وبحسب الوزارة فإنه تم وضع خطة أمنية شاملة لضمان الحماية الكاملة لجميع الضيوف الأجانب.
وأغلقت السلطات الباكستانية أجزاءً من المدينة عبر وضع حاويات شحن على الطرق الرئيسية المؤدية إلى «المنطقة الحمراء»، وهي منطقة شديدة التحصين تضم مقر الرئيس، ورئيس الوزراء، ووزارة الخارجية، والسفارات الأجنبية، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».
إغلاق المدارس والمكاتب الحكومية
كما فرضت إجراءات أمنية مشددة أمام فندق قريب، يُتوقع أن يستضيف الوفود المشاركة في المحادثات التي يُنظر إليها على أنها فرصة دبلوماسية مهمة لإنهاء حرب إيران.
وأغلقت السلطات أيضاً المدارس والمكاتب الحكومية لمدة يومين في العاصمة إسلام آباد، بهدف تقليل الحركة على الطرق، مع تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية قبل المحادثات، كما فرضت السلطات قيوداً واسعة في أنحاء المدينة، شملت إغلاق الطرق الرئيسية التي تربط إسلام آباد بمدينة روالبندي، جنوب العاصمة.
ووصفت وسائل إعلام غربية العاصمة إسلام آباد بـ«الهادئة» على غير المعتاد، بعد أن فضّل كثير من السكان البقاء في منازلهم، في ظل تحويلات مرورية أطالت زمن التنقل بين إسلام آباد وروالبندي.
ولم تعلن إيران حتى الآن هوية ممثليها في الوفد، الذي من المتوقع وصوله إلى إسلام آباد في وقت لاحق اليوم، في حين تشير تقارير إلى أن رئيس البرلمان محمد قاليباف، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، سيرأسان وفد بلديهما.
The Pakistani authorities imposed strict security measures today (Thursday) in the capital Islamabad and deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary forces to secure the city, ahead of the scheduled talks between the United States and Iran in the coming two days.
The Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced today, during a meeting with the acting U.S. ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, a comprehensive security plan to secure the U.S.-Iran talks, confirming that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be "distinguished guests," according to the ministry.
Security Preparations
The ministry stated that Naqvi and the American diplomat Baker discussed developments in the Middle East and preparations for the anticipated high-level talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.
The two sides also reviewed the arrangements for the talks, and according to the ministry, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place to ensure the complete protection of all foreign guests.
The Pakistani authorities closed off parts of the city by placing shipping containers on the main roads leading to the "Red Zone," which is a heavily fortified area that includes the presidential and prime ministerial offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and foreign embassies, according to the Associated Press.
Closure of Schools and Government Offices
Strict security measures were also imposed in front of a nearby hotel expected to host the delegations participating in the talks, which are seen as an important diplomatic opportunity to end the Iran war.
The authorities also closed schools and government offices for two days in the capital Islamabad, aiming to reduce traffic on the roads, while tightening security measures ahead of the talks. Additionally, the authorities imposed wide-ranging restrictions across the city, including closing the main roads connecting Islamabad to Rawalpindi, south of the capital.
Western media described the capital Islamabad as "unusually quiet," as many residents preferred to stay home amid traffic diversions that extended travel times between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Iran has not yet announced the identities of its representatives in the delegation, which is expected to arrive in Islamabad later today, while reports indicate that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head their country's delegation.