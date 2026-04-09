فرضت السلطات الباكستانية، اليوم (الخميس)، إجراءات أمنية مشددة في العاصمة إسلام آباد ونشرت المئات من عناصر الشرطة والقوات شبه العسكرية لتأمين المدينة، قبيل المحادثات المقررة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال اليومين القادمين.


وأعلن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، اليوم، خلال استقبال القائمة بأعمال السفارة الأمريكية في باكستان، ناتالي بيكر، خطة أمنية شاملة لتأمين المحادثات الأمريكية - الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، والمبعوثين الأمريكين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، سيكونون «ضيوفاً مميزين»، بحسب ما أوردته الوزارة.


استعدادات أمنية


وذكرت الوزارة أن نقوي والدبلوماسية الأمريكية بيكر، بحثا تطورات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط والاستعدادات للمحادثات رفيعة المستوى المرتقبة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد.


واستعرض الجانبان أيضاً الترتيبات الخاصة بالمحادثات، وبحسب الوزارة فإنه تم وضع خطة أمنية شاملة لضمان الحماية الكاملة لجميع الضيوف الأجانب.


وأغلقت السلطات الباكستانية أجزاءً من المدينة عبر وضع حاويات شحن على الطرق الرئيسية المؤدية إلى «المنطقة الحمراء»، وهي منطقة شديدة التحصين تضم مقر الرئيس، ورئيس الوزراء، ووزارة الخارجية، والسفارات الأجنبية، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


إغلاق المدارس والمكاتب الحكومية


كما فرضت إجراءات أمنية مشددة أمام فندق قريب، يُتوقع أن يستضيف الوفود المشاركة في المحادثات التي يُنظر إليها على أنها فرصة دبلوماسية مهمة لإنهاء حرب إيران.


وأغلقت السلطات أيضاً المدارس والمكاتب الحكومية لمدة يومين في العاصمة إسلام آباد، بهدف تقليل الحركة على الطرق، مع تشديد الإجراءات الأمنية قبل المحادثات، كما فرضت السلطات قيوداً واسعة في أنحاء المدينة، شملت إغلاق الطرق الرئيسية التي تربط إسلام آباد بمدينة روالبندي، جنوب العاصمة.


ووصفت وسائل إعلام غربية العاصمة إسلام آباد بـ«الهادئة» على غير المعتاد، بعد أن فضّل كثير من السكان البقاء في منازلهم، في ظل تحويلات مرورية أطالت زمن التنقل بين إسلام آباد وروالبندي.


ولم تعلن إيران حتى الآن هوية ممثليها في الوفد، الذي من المتوقع وصوله إلى إسلام آباد في وقت لاحق اليوم، في حين تشير تقارير إلى أن رئيس البرلمان محمد قاليباف، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، سيرأسان وفد بلديهما.