The Pakistani authorities imposed strict security measures today (Thursday) in the capital Islamabad and deployed hundreds of police and paramilitary forces to secure the city, ahead of the scheduled talks between the United States and Iran in the coming two days.



The Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced today, during a meeting with the acting U.S. ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, a comprehensive security plan to secure the U.S.-Iran talks, confirming that U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be "distinguished guests," according to the ministry.



Security Preparations



The ministry stated that Naqvi and the American diplomat Baker discussed developments in the Middle East and preparations for the anticipated high-level talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.



The two sides also reviewed the arrangements for the talks, and according to the ministry, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place to ensure the complete protection of all foreign guests.



The Pakistani authorities closed off parts of the city by placing shipping containers on the main roads leading to the "Red Zone," which is a heavily fortified area that includes the presidential and prime ministerial offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and foreign embassies, according to the Associated Press.



Closure of Schools and Government Offices



Strict security measures were also imposed in front of a nearby hotel expected to host the delegations participating in the talks, which are seen as an important diplomatic opportunity to end the Iran war.



The authorities also closed schools and government offices for two days in the capital Islamabad, aiming to reduce traffic on the roads, while tightening security measures ahead of the talks. Additionally, the authorities imposed wide-ranging restrictions across the city, including closing the main roads connecting Islamabad to Rawalpindi, south of the capital.



Western media described the capital Islamabad as "unusually quiet," as many residents preferred to stay home amid traffic diversions that extended travel times between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.



Iran has not yet announced the identities of its representatives in the delegation, which is expected to arrive in Islamabad later today, while reports indicate that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head their country's delegation.