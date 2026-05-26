Aluminum has moved towards its highest closing in more than four years, amid escalating concerns over production cuts in China, the largest producer of the metal, coinciding with ongoing unrest in the Middle East.



The industrial metal rose by 1% on the London Metal Exchange amid fears that Chinese smelters would be asked to cut production, as part of a nationwide inspection campaign regarding energy use and emissions in key industries, according to research firm "Mysteel Global."



Aluminum smelters in China are operating above their production capacity to take advantage of the global shortage caused by the conflict in the Middle East.



Prices on the London Metal Exchange surged to their highest levels in several years since the outbreak of war in late February, with the actual closure of the Strait of Hormuz affecting supplies coming from the region.



Chinese authorities are currently moving to curb this overproduction as inventories rise. "Mysteel" reported that one smelter in Baise City in Guangxi Province has already reduced its production of molten aluminum, without providing estimates of the quantities affected.



The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated in a release on May 13 that the steel and oil refining industries will also be among the targeted sectors.