اتجه الألمنيوم نحو أعلى إغلاق في أكثر من أربع سنوات، مع تفاقم المخاوف من خفض الإنتاج في الصين، أكبر منتجة للمعدن، بالتزامن مع استمرار الاضطرابات في الشرق الأوسط.
وارتفع المعدن الصناعي بنسبة 1% في بورصة لندن للمعادن وسط مخاوف من مطالبة المصاهر الصينية بخفض الإنتاج، في ظل حملة تفتيش على مستوى البلاد بشأن استخدام الطاقة والانبعاثات في الصناعات الرئيسية، بحسب شركة الأبحاث «مايستيل غلوبال».
وتعمل مصاهر الألمنيوم في الصين بأكثر من طاقتها الإنتاجية للاستفادة من النقص العالمي الناجم عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.
وقفزت الأسعار في بورصة لندن للمعادن إلى أعلى مستوياتها في عدة سنوات منذ اندلاع الحرب في أواخر شهر فبراير، مع تأثير الإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز على الإمدادات القادمة من المنطقة.
تتحرك السلطات الصينية حاليا لكبح هذا الإفراط في الإنتاج مع تزايد المخزونات. وذكرت «مايستيل» أن أحد المصاهر في مدينة بايس بمنطقة قوانغشي خفضت بالفعل إنتاج الألمنيوم المصهور، من دون تقديم تقديرات لحجم الكميات المتأثرة.
وأضافت وزارة الصناعة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات في بيان بتاريخ 13 مايو أن صناعتي الصلب، وتكرير النفط ستكونان أيضاً ضمن القطاعات المستهدفة.
Aluminum has moved towards its highest closing in more than four years, amid escalating concerns over production cuts in China, the largest producer of the metal, coinciding with ongoing unrest in the Middle East.
The industrial metal rose by 1% on the London Metal Exchange amid fears that Chinese smelters would be asked to cut production, as part of a nationwide inspection campaign regarding energy use and emissions in key industries, according to research firm "Mysteel Global."
Aluminum smelters in China are operating above their production capacity to take advantage of the global shortage caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
Prices on the London Metal Exchange surged to their highest levels in several years since the outbreak of war in late February, with the actual closure of the Strait of Hormuz affecting supplies coming from the region.
Chinese authorities are currently moving to curb this overproduction as inventories rise. "Mysteel" reported that one smelter in Baise City in Guangxi Province has already reduced its production of molten aluminum, without providing estimates of the quantities affected.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated in a release on May 13 that the steel and oil refining industries will also be among the targeted sectors.