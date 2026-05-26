اتجه الألمنيوم نحو أعلى إغلاق في أكثر من أربع سنوات، مع تفاقم المخاوف من خفض الإنتاج في الصين، أكبر منتجة للمعدن، بالتزامن مع استمرار الاضطرابات في الشرق الأوسط.


وارتفع المعدن الصناعي بنسبة 1% في بورصة لندن للمعادن وسط مخاوف من مطالبة المصاهر الصينية بخفض الإنتاج، في ظل حملة تفتيش على مستوى البلاد بشأن استخدام الطاقة والانبعاثات في الصناعات الرئيسية، بحسب شركة الأبحاث «مايستيل غلوبال».


وتعمل مصاهر الألمنيوم في الصين بأكثر من طاقتها الإنتاجية للاستفادة من النقص العالمي الناجم عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.


وقفزت الأسعار في بورصة لندن للمعادن إلى أعلى مستوياتها في عدة سنوات منذ اندلاع الحرب في أواخر شهر فبراير، مع تأثير الإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز على الإمدادات القادمة من المنطقة.


تتحرك السلطات الصينية حاليا لكبح هذا الإفراط في الإنتاج مع تزايد المخزونات. وذكرت «مايستيل» أن أحد المصاهر في مدينة بايس بمنطقة قوانغشي خفضت بالفعل إنتاج الألمنيوم المصهور، من دون تقديم تقديرات لحجم الكميات المتأثرة.


وأضافت وزارة الصناعة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات في بيان بتاريخ 13 مايو أن صناعتي الصلب، وتكرير النفط ستكونان أيضاً ضمن القطاعات المستهدفة.