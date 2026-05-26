India and the United States of America signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement today (Tuesday) concerning critical minerals and rare earth elements, in a move aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and securing supply chains for the vital resources needed for semiconductor, electric vehicle, clean energy, and advanced defense technology industries.



This step comes at a time when international concerns are rising over excessive reliance on supplies that are globally dominated by China. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, attended by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar explained that this bilateral framework aims to enhance joint cooperation across the entire supply chain of critical minerals and rare elements, including mining, processing, recycling, and related investments.



Jaishankar added that the agreement will contribute to building resilient and diverse supply chains and support cooperation in the fields of financing and effective management of these vital resources, noting that this move reflects the depth of the partnership between the two countries in a world full of challenges and opportunities.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the agreement as a tangible model of the strategic alliance that serves the national interests of both countries, emphasizing that vibrant innovative economies like America and India cannot leave the foundational materials for their industries vulnerable to a single supplier monopoly, which could be exploited as a pressure point against their interests and national sovereignty during times of crisis or peace.