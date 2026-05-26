أبرمت الهند والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) اتفاقية شراكة إستراتيجية شاملة تتعلق بالمعادن الحَرِجة والعناصر الأرضية النادرة، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعميق التعاون الثنائي وتأمين سلاسل الإمداد للموارد الحيوية اللازمة لصناعات أشباه الموصلات والسيارات الكهربائية والطاقة النظيفة والتقنيات الدفاعية المتقدمة.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة في وقت تتصاعد فيه المخاوف الدولية من الاعتماد المفرط على الإمدادات التي تهيمن عليها الصين عالمياً، وقد جرت مراسم توقيع الاتفاقية على هامش اجتماع وزراء خارجية التحالف الرباعي (كواد)، بحضور وزير الشؤون الخارجية الهندي إس جيشانكار ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو.


وأوضح وزير الخارجية الهندي إس جيشانكار أن هذا الإطار الثنائي يهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك عبر سلسلة التوريد الكاملة للمعادن الحرجة والعناصر النادرة، بما يشمل عمليات التعدين، والمعالجة، وإعادة التدوير، والاستثمارات ذات الصلة.


وأضاف جيشانكار أن الاتفاقية ستسهم في بناء سلاسل إمداد مرنة ومتنوعة، ودعم التعاون في مجالات التمويل والإدارة الفعالة لهذه الموارد الحيوية، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التحرك يعكس عمق الشراكة بين البلدين في عالم مليء بالتحديات والفرص.


ووصف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو الاتفاقية بأنها نموذج ملموس للتحالف الاستراتيجي الذي يخدم المصالح الوطنية للبلدين، مؤكداً أن الاقتصادات الابتكارية النابضة بالحياة مثل أمريكا والهند لا يمكنهما ترك المواد التأسيسية لصناعاتهما عرضة لاحتكار المورد الواحد، الذي قد يُستغل كنقطة ضغط ضد مصالحهما وسيادتهما الوطنية سواء في أوقات الأزمات أو السلم.