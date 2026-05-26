أبرمت الهند والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) اتفاقية شراكة إستراتيجية شاملة تتعلق بالمعادن الحَرِجة والعناصر الأرضية النادرة، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعميق التعاون الثنائي وتأمين سلاسل الإمداد للموارد الحيوية اللازمة لصناعات أشباه الموصلات والسيارات الكهربائية والطاقة النظيفة والتقنيات الدفاعية المتقدمة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في وقت تتصاعد فيه المخاوف الدولية من الاعتماد المفرط على الإمدادات التي تهيمن عليها الصين عالمياً، وقد جرت مراسم توقيع الاتفاقية على هامش اجتماع وزراء خارجية التحالف الرباعي (كواد)، بحضور وزير الشؤون الخارجية الهندي إس جيشانكار ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو.
وأوضح وزير الخارجية الهندي إس جيشانكار أن هذا الإطار الثنائي يهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك عبر سلسلة التوريد الكاملة للمعادن الحرجة والعناصر النادرة، بما يشمل عمليات التعدين، والمعالجة، وإعادة التدوير، والاستثمارات ذات الصلة.
وأضاف جيشانكار أن الاتفاقية ستسهم في بناء سلاسل إمداد مرنة ومتنوعة، ودعم التعاون في مجالات التمويل والإدارة الفعالة لهذه الموارد الحيوية، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التحرك يعكس عمق الشراكة بين البلدين في عالم مليء بالتحديات والفرص.
ووصف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو الاتفاقية بأنها نموذج ملموس للتحالف الاستراتيجي الذي يخدم المصالح الوطنية للبلدين، مؤكداً أن الاقتصادات الابتكارية النابضة بالحياة مثل أمريكا والهند لا يمكنهما ترك المواد التأسيسية لصناعاتهما عرضة لاحتكار المورد الواحد، الذي قد يُستغل كنقطة ضغط ضد مصالحهما وسيادتهما الوطنية سواء في أوقات الأزمات أو السلم.
India and the United States of America signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement today (Tuesday) concerning critical minerals and rare earth elements, in a move aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and securing supply chains for the vital resources needed for semiconductor, electric vehicle, clean energy, and advanced defense technology industries.
This step comes at a time when international concerns are rising over excessive reliance on supplies that are globally dominated by China. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, attended by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar explained that this bilateral framework aims to enhance joint cooperation across the entire supply chain of critical minerals and rare elements, including mining, processing, recycling, and related investments.
Jaishankar added that the agreement will contribute to building resilient and diverse supply chains and support cooperation in the fields of financing and effective management of these vital resources, noting that this move reflects the depth of the partnership between the two countries in a world full of challenges and opportunities.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the agreement as a tangible model of the strategic alliance that serves the national interests of both countries, emphasizing that vibrant innovative economies like America and India cannot leave the foundational materials for their industries vulnerable to a single supplier monopoly, which could be exploited as a pressure point against their interests and national sovereignty during times of crisis or peace.