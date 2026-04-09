أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، النصر في الحرب التي خاضتها قواتها مع إيران، مستعرضة إحصائيات بالنجاحات العسكرية في الحرب.


وكتبت الخارجية الأمريكية على حسابه في «إكس»: «حدد الرئيس دونالد ترمب أهدافًا واضحة في إطار عملية «الغضب الملحمي»، ففي غضون 38 يومًا فقط، نجحت أعظم قوة قتالية عرفها العالم في تحقيق تلك الأهداف بقوة ساحقة ودقة قاتلة».


انتصار مبدأ السلام


وأشارت إلى أن إيران وافقت الآن على وقف إطلاق النار وإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بينما تجري الإدارة الأمريكية مفاوضات للتوصل إلى اتفاق سلام أوسع في تأكيد جديد على انتصار مبدأ السلام من خلال القوة.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه تم تدمير ترسانة الصواريخ الباليستية وقدرتها الإنتاجية على الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية، مبينة أنه تم تدمير أكثر من 85٪ من قاعدة الصناعات الدفاعية للنظام في (إيران)، بما في ذلك غالبية صواريخه الباليستية ومركبات الإطلاق والطائرات الهجومية بعيدة المدى، مما قضى على قدرته على إظهار القوة واستخدام هذه القدرات كغطاء لتحقيق هدف امتلاك أسلحة نووية.


حصيلة العمليات العسكرية


وذكرت الوزارة أنه تم شلّ القوات الجوية الإيرانية فعليًا، مبينة أنه قبل عملية الغضب الملحمي، كانت القوات الجوية الإيرانية تنفذ ما بين 30 إلى 100 طلعة يوميًا؛ أما الآن، فقد أصبح العدد صفر.


وأفادت الوزارة بأنه تم تدمير الأسطول البحري الإيراني بالكامل من خلال تدمير 150 سفينة حربية عبر 16 فئة، وإغرق جميع الغواصات، والقضاء على 97٪ من مخزون الألغام البحرية، موضحة أنه «لم يعد بإمكان إيران تسليح وكلائها الإرهابيين».


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية «تدمير غالبية أسلحة النظام الهجومية، ولم يعد بإمكان النظام تصنيع أسلحة إرهابية جديدة مثل الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات بدون طيار بعيدة المدى».


تدمير البرنامج الفضائي


ولفتت الوزارة إلى أنه تم تدمير برنامج الفضاء الإيراني الذي كان يتباهى به في السابق وتدمير أو إضعاف 70٪ من منشآت الإطلاق ومحطات التحكم الأرضية، مما يمنع استخدام الفضاء لأغراض عسكرية، مؤكدة أن ما تبقّى من النظام الإيراني يرزح تحت وطأة اليأس والانكسار والإنكار خصوصاً أنه قد تعرّضت هياكل القيادة والسيطرة في إيران لدمارٍ واسع نتيجة أكثر من 2000 ضربة، مما أدى إلى خسائر في القيادات، وشللٍ في الأداء، وحالات فرار داخل صفوف القوات العسكرية.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن القوة الهائلة للقوات المسلحة الأمريكية منحت الرئيس أقصى درجات النفوذ، ومع دخول هذه المرحلة التالية من المفاوضات، يتضح أن الولايات المتحدة أصبحت أقوى، وأعداءها أضعف، والعالم أكثر أمنًا.


واستعرضت وزارة أبرز عمليات «الغضب الملحمي» بالأرقام:


• أكثر من 10,200 طلعة جوية


• أكثر من 13,000 هدف تم استهدافه، بما في ذلك:


• أكثر من 2,000 هدف للقيادة والسيطرة


• أكثر من 1,450 هدفًا للقاعدة الصناعية الدفاعية


• أكثر من 1,500 هدف للدفاعات الجوية


• أكثر من 700 نظام ألغام


• نحو 800 هدف للطائرات المسيّرة الهجومية


• أكثر من 600 هدف بحري


• أكثر من 450 هدفًا للصواريخ الباليستية