The U.S. Department of State announced today (Thursday) victory in the war fought by its forces against Iran, showcasing statistics of military successes in the war.



The U.S. State Department wrote on its account on "X": "President Donald Trump set clear objectives within the framework of Operation 'Epic Fury.' In just 38 days, the greatest fighting force the world has ever known succeeded in achieving those objectives with overwhelming force and deadly precision."



Victory of the Principle of Peace



It noted that Iran has now agreed to a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. administration is negotiating to reach a broader peace agreement, reaffirming the victory of the principle of peace through strength.



The department pointed out that Iran's ballistic missile arsenal and its production capacity for Iranian ballistic missiles have been destroyed, indicating that over 85% of the regime's defense industry base in Iran has been destroyed, including the majority of its ballistic missiles, launch vehicles, and long-range attack aircraft, thus eliminating its ability to project power and use these capabilities as a cover to achieve the goal of possessing nuclear weapons.



Results of Military Operations



The department stated that the Iranian air force has been effectively crippled, noting that prior to Operation Epic Fury, the Iranian air force was conducting between 30 to 100 sorties daily; now, the number has become zero.



The department reported that the entire Iranian naval fleet has been destroyed through the destruction of 150 warships across 16 classes, the sinking of all submarines, and the elimination of 97% of the naval mine stockpile, clarifying that "Iran can no longer arm its terrorist proxies."



The U.S. State Department confirmed "the destruction of the majority of the regime's offensive weapons, and the regime can no longer manufacture new terrorist weapons such as ballistic missiles and long-range drones."



Destruction of the Space Program



The department pointed out that the Iranian space program, which it previously boasted about, has been destroyed or weakened by 70% of launch facilities and ground control stations, preventing the use of space for military purposes, emphasizing that what remains of the Iranian regime is burdened by despair, defeat, and denial, especially since its command and control structures have suffered extensive damage from over 2,000 strikes, resulting in leadership losses, performance paralysis, and desertions within military ranks.



The department noted that the immense power of the U.S. armed forces has granted the president maximum leverage, and as this next phase of negotiations begins, it is clear that the United States has become stronger, its enemies weaker, and the world safer.



The department highlighted the key operations of "Epic Fury" by the numbers:



• Over 10,200 air sorties



• Over 13,000 targets struck, including:



• Over 2,000 command and control targets



• Over 1,450 defense industrial base targets



• Over 1,500 air defense targets



• Over 700 mine systems



• Approximately 800 offensive drone targets



• Over 600 naval targets



• Over 450 ballistic missile targets