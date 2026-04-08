فيما أعلنت إسرائيل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، دعمها لقرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، شددت في الوقت نفسه على أن التهدئة لا تشمل الساحة اللبنانية وفق ما أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو.
استثناء لبنان
ووجّه الجيش الإسرائيلي تحذيرات عاجلة متكررة لسكان مدينة صور جنوب لبنان، يطالبهم فيها بإخلاء منازلهم فوراً والتوجه شمال نهر الزهراني، مُعلناً عزمه قصف المنطقة.
دعم إسرائيلي للهدنة
وأعلنت إسرائيل، دعمها لقرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، في خطوة تهدف إلى خفض التوتر وفتح المجال أمام المسار الدبلوماسي، إلا أنها أكدت أن هذا الاتفاق لا يشمل لبنان.
وقال مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إن تل أبيب تؤيد التحرك الأمريكي، شريطة أن تبادر طهران فوراً إلى فتح المضيق البحري ووقف هجماتها ضد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ودول المنطقة.
تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران
وجاء هذا الموقف عقب إعلان واشنطن تعليق عملياتها العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، ضمن جهود احتواء التصعيد وتهيئة الأجواء لإطلاق مفاوضات جديدة بين الطرفين.
وأكدت إسرائيل كذلك دعمها للجهود الأمريكية الرامية إلى ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران قدرات تشكل تهديداً نووياً أو صاروخياً أو ما وصفته بـ«الإرهاب» ضد الولايات المتحدة أو إسرائيل أو الدول العربية المجاورة.
وأضافت أن واشنطن أبلغتها التزامها بتحقيق هذه الأهداف المشتركة خلال جولات التفاوض المرتقبة.
مفاوضات مرتقبة في إسلام إباد
من جانبها، أعلنت إيران أن المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة ستنطلق يوم الجمعة الموافق 10 أبريل في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد.
وفي وقت سابق، أكد مسؤولان في البيت الأبيض موافقة إسرائيل على هدنة الأسبوعين وتعليق حملتها العسكرية ضد إيران، فيما أشار رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي ساهم في الوساطة، إلى أن الاتفاق يتضمن أيضاً وقف العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في لبنان.
حزب الله يُقحم لبنان
لكن إسرائيل شددت لاحقاً على أن التهدئة لا تشمل الساحة اللبنانية، إذ أسفرت عملياتها العسكرية هناك عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 1,500 شخص ونزوح نحو 1.2 مليون آخرين.
وكان لبنان قد دخل دائرة الصراع بعد إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل دعماً لإيران، وذلك بعد يومين من تعرض الأخيرة لهجمات من قبل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، ما دفع تل أبيب إلى تصعيد عملياتها العسكرية براً وجواً داخل الأراضي اللبنانية.
While Israel announced today (Wednesday) its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes against Iran for two weeks, it emphasized at the same time that the ceasefire does not include the Lebanese arena, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
Exclusion of Lebanon
The Israeli army issued urgent repeated warnings to the residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, demanding that they evacuate their homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River, announcing its intention to bomb the area.
Israeli Support for the Ceasefire
Israel announced its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes against Iran for two weeks, in a move aimed at reducing tensions and opening the door for diplomatic engagement, but it confirmed that this agreement does not include Lebanon.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that Tel Aviv supports the U.S. initiative, provided that Tehran immediately opens the maritime strait and halts its attacks against the United States, Israel, and countries in the region.
Suspension of Military Operations Against Iran
This position came after Washington announced the suspension of its military operations against Iran for two weeks, as part of efforts to contain escalation and prepare the ground for new negotiations between the two parties.
Israel also confirmed its support for U.S. efforts to ensure that Iran does not possess capabilities that pose a nuclear or missile threat or what it described as "terrorism" against the United States, Israel, or neighboring Arab countries.
It added that Washington informed it of its commitment to achieving these shared goals during the upcoming rounds of negotiations.
Upcoming Negotiations in Islamabad
For its part, Iran announced that negotiations with the United States will begin on Friday, April 10, in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
Earlier, two officials in the White House confirmed Israel's agreement to the two-week ceasefire and the suspension of its military campaign against Iran, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who contributed to the mediation, indicated that the agreement also includes a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
Hezbollah Involves Lebanon
However, Israel later emphasized that the ceasefire does not include the Lebanese arena, as its military operations there resulted in the deaths of at least 1,500 people and the displacement of around 1.2 million others.
Lebanon entered the conflict after Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in support of Iran, just two days after the latter was attacked by the United States and Israel, prompting Tel Aviv to escalate its military operations on land and in the air within Lebanese territory.