While Israel announced today (Wednesday) its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes against Iran for two weeks, it emphasized at the same time that the ceasefire does not include the Lebanese arena, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Exclusion of Lebanon

The Israeli army issued urgent repeated warnings to the residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, demanding that they evacuate their homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River, announcing its intention to bomb the area.

Israeli Support for the Ceasefire

Israel announced its support for U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military strikes against Iran for two weeks, in a move aimed at reducing tensions and opening the door for diplomatic engagement, but it confirmed that this agreement does not include Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that Tel Aviv supports the U.S. initiative, provided that Tehran immediately opens the maritime strait and halts its attacks against the United States, Israel, and countries in the region.

Suspension of Military Operations Against Iran

This position came after Washington announced the suspension of its military operations against Iran for two weeks, as part of efforts to contain escalation and prepare the ground for new negotiations between the two parties.

Israel also confirmed its support for U.S. efforts to ensure that Iran does not possess capabilities that pose a nuclear or missile threat or what it described as "terrorism" against the United States, Israel, or neighboring Arab countries.

It added that Washington informed it of its commitment to achieving these shared goals during the upcoming rounds of negotiations.

Upcoming Negotiations in Islamabad

For its part, Iran announced that negotiations with the United States will begin on Friday, April 10, in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Earlier, two officials in the White House confirmed Israel's agreement to the two-week ceasefire and the suspension of its military campaign against Iran, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who contributed to the mediation, indicated that the agreement also includes a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Involves Lebanon

However, Israel later emphasized that the ceasefire does not include the Lebanese arena, as its military operations there resulted in the deaths of at least 1,500 people and the displacement of around 1.2 million others.

Lebanon entered the conflict after Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in support of Iran, just two days after the latter was attacked by the United States and Israel, prompting Tel Aviv to escalate its military operations on land and in the air within Lebanese territory.