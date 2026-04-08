فيما أعلنت إسرائيل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، دعمها لقرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، شددت في الوقت نفسه على أن التهدئة لا تشمل الساحة اللبنانية وفق ما أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو.

استثناء لبنان

ووجّه الجيش الإسرائيلي تحذيرات عاجلة متكررة لسكان مدينة صور جنوب لبنان، يطالبهم فيها بإخلاء منازلهم فوراً والتوجه شمال نهر الزهراني، مُعلناً عزمه قصف المنطقة.

دعم إسرائيلي للهدنة

وأعلنت إسرائيل، دعمها لقرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق الضربات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، في خطوة تهدف إلى خفض التوتر وفتح المجال أمام المسار الدبلوماسي، إلا أنها أكدت أن هذا الاتفاق لا يشمل لبنان.

وقال مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إن تل أبيب تؤيد التحرك الأمريكي، شريطة أن تبادر طهران فوراً إلى فتح المضيق البحري ووقف هجماتها ضد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ودول المنطقة.

تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران

وجاء هذا الموقف عقب إعلان واشنطن تعليق عملياتها العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، ضمن جهود احتواء التصعيد وتهيئة الأجواء لإطلاق مفاوضات جديدة بين الطرفين.

وأكدت إسرائيل كذلك دعمها للجهود الأمريكية الرامية إلى ضمان عدم امتلاك إيران قدرات تشكل تهديداً نووياً أو صاروخياً أو ما وصفته بـ«الإرهاب» ضد الولايات المتحدة أو إسرائيل أو الدول العربية المجاورة.

وأضافت أن واشنطن أبلغتها التزامها بتحقيق هذه الأهداف المشتركة خلال جولات التفاوض المرتقبة.

مفاوضات مرتقبة في إسلام إباد

من جانبها، أعلنت إيران أن المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة ستنطلق يوم الجمعة الموافق 10 أبريل في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام أباد.

وفي وقت سابق، أكد مسؤولان في البيت الأبيض موافقة إسرائيل على هدنة الأسبوعين وتعليق حملتها العسكرية ضد إيران، فيما أشار رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، الذي ساهم في الوساطة، إلى أن الاتفاق يتضمن أيضاً وقف العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في لبنان.

حزب الله يُقحم لبنان

لكن إسرائيل شددت لاحقاً على أن التهدئة لا تشمل الساحة اللبنانية، إذ أسفرت عملياتها العسكرية هناك عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 1,500 شخص ونزوح نحو 1.2 مليون آخرين.

وكان لبنان قد دخل دائرة الصراع بعد إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ باتجاه إسرائيل دعماً لإيران، وذلك بعد يومين من تعرض الأخيرة لهجمات من قبل الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، ما دفع تل أبيب إلى تصعيد عملياتها العسكرية براً وجواً داخل الأراضي اللبنانية.