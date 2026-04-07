فيما تنقضي مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران من أجل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز خلال ساعات، يتساءل مراقبون عن كيف إعادة تشغيل الممر البحري الإستراتيجي في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران لإنهاء الحرب.


وحددت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» 4 خيارات بشأن إعادة فتح المضيق، إلا أنها رأت أن المعضلة الحقيقية لا تتعلق باستمرار الحرب فقط، بل بطبيعة المضيق نفسه، الذي تتشابك فيه المصالح الدولية، فضلاً عن صعوبة فرض أمن دائم.


مرافقة قطع بحرية للسفن


ويعتمد الخيار الأول، وفق الصحيفة، على مرافقة السفن التجارية بقطع بحرية، وهو طرح تدفع به فرنسا، في حين تحث واشنطن الأوروبيين وحلفاء آخرين مثل اليابان على حماية السفن التي ترفع أعلامهم.


إلا أن هذا المسار يبدو مكلفاً إلى حد ما، كما أن قدراته الدفاعية لا تضمن ردع كل أشكال الهجوم، خصوصاً إذا عادت إيران إلى استخدام المسيّرات أو الضربات الخاطفة التي يكفي بعضها لإرباك شركات التأمين ومالكي السفن.


كاسحات الألغام لتطهير المضيق


فيما يركز الخيار الثاني، على إرسال كاسحات ألغام لتطهير المضيق بعد الحرب، بيد أن هذا الاحتمال بحسب تقرير الصحيفة تصاحبه شكوك من مسؤولين عسكريين غربيين في أن تكون إيران قد زرعت ألغاماً، ما يجعل هذا الخيار محدود الجدوى، أو مجرد أداة داعمة ضمن ترتيبات أوسع.


حماية جوية عبر طائرات مقاتلة


أما الخيار الثالث، فإنه يعتمد على توفير حماية جوية عبر طائرات مقاتلة ومسيّرات لاعتراض أي هجمات على السفن. لكنَّ هذا الخيار مثل سابقيه، يظل مرتفع الكلفة، ولا يقدّم ضماناً كاملاً؛ لأن ضربة ناجحة واحدة قد تكفي لتقويض الثقة بالممر كله.


الضغط الدبلوماسي والوسائل العسكرية


ويبدو أن الخيار الرابع هو الأقرب إلى الواقعية من وجهة نظر الصحيفة الأمريكية، إذ إنه يجمع بين الضغط الدبلوماسي والوسائل العسكرية، ما يعني دفع إيران عبر التفاوض والضغوط الاقتصادية إلى الامتناع عن استهداف السفن، مع إبقاء أدوات الردع حاضرة لفرض ذلك.


وأفاد التقرير بأن هذا المسار لا يقدّم مخرجاً مضموناً أيضاً، خصوصاً أن المفاوضات لم تنجح حتى الآن، في حين أعلنت طهران أنها تعتزم مواصلة التحكم بحركة المرور في المضيق حتى بعد توقف القتال، بل وفرض رسوم عبور على السفن.