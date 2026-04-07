As the deadline for U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz approaches in a matter of hours, observers are questioning how to reactivate the strategic waterway in the absence of an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the war.



The New York Times identified four options regarding the reopening of the strait, but it noted that the real dilemma is not only about the continuation of the war, but also about the nature of the strait itself, where international interests are intertwined, in addition to the difficulty of enforcing lasting security.



Naval escorts for ships



The first option, according to the newspaper, relies on escorting commercial ships with naval vessels, a proposal pushed by France, while Washington urges Europeans and other allies like Japan to protect ships flying their flags.



However, this path seems somewhat costly, and its defensive capabilities do not guarantee the deterrence of all forms of attack, especially if Iran resumes the use of drones or swift strikes, some of which could be sufficient to confuse insurance companies and shipowners.



Mine sweepers to clear the strait



The second option focuses on sending mine sweepers to clear the strait after the war; however, this possibility, according to the newspaper's report, is accompanied by doubts from Western military officials about whether Iran has planted mines, which makes this option of limited utility or merely a supporting tool within broader arrangements.



Aerial protection via fighter jets



The third option relies on providing aerial protection through fighter jets and drones to intercept any attacks on ships. But like the previous options, this one remains costly and does not offer a complete guarantee; because a single successful strike could be enough to undermine confidence in the entire passage.



Diplomatic pressure and military means



The fourth option seems to be the most realistic from the perspective of the American newspaper, as it combines diplomatic pressure and military means, which means pushing Iran through negotiations and economic pressures to refrain from targeting ships, while keeping deterrence tools present to enforce that.



The report indicated that this path does not provide a guaranteed exit either, especially since negotiations have not been successful so far, while Tehran has announced its intention to continue controlling traffic in the strait even after the fighting stops, and even impose transit fees on ships.