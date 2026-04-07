The Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of KAPSARC, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Museums Authority, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, inaugurated the "Black Gold Museum" yesterday at "KAPSARC" in Riyadh, in a move that represents a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of the Kingdom.



The Minister of Energy explained that this museum is the result of collaboration between the cultural system, represented by the Museums Authority, and the energy system, represented by KAPSARC, to provide a comprehensive reading of the history of petroleum and its far-reaching impact on various aspects of life.



For his part, the Minister of Culture noted that the Black Gold Museum represents an important station in the artistic sector and global cultural dialogue; as the first permanent museum dedicated to oil and art, it offers an exceptional space for inspiring reflection and critical thinking, and celebrates the transformative power of culture in shaping our understanding of the world.



The First of Its Kind



The museum is the first of its kind, showcasing the profound transformations brought about by oil in the course of humanity through the lens of modern and contemporary art, granting its visitors the opportunity to interact with black gold in a new way.



The opening of the museum reflects the commitment of the Museums Authority to preserve and enhance heritage, history, and culture for future generations, alongside supporting the creative scene and developing new forms of artistic expression in the Kingdom.



The Black Gold Museum differs from science or traditional industry museums; it addresses oil from a human, cultural, and artistic perspective, presenting a permanent collection that includes over 350 modern and contemporary artworks created by more than 170 prominent Saudi and international artists from over 30 countries, including Manal Al-Dowayan, Ahmad Mater, Mohannad Shono, Mohammed Al-Faraj, Ayman Zaidani, Doug Aitken, Jimmy Durham, Dennis Hopper, Alfredo Jaar, Renaud Jaraud, George Sabra, Pascal Martin Tayou, and Andy Wauman, among others.



Major Installations



The museum features major art installations, photographic works, and historical documents that allow visitors to explore the impact of oil in shaping societies, economies, and daily life patterns.



The museum consists of 4 interactive sections titled: "Encounter," "Dreams," "Doubts," and "Visions."



The "Encounter" section showcases the beginnings of oil discovery and its early uses in the mid-19th century, highlighting the transformations in lifestyle patterns with the acceleration of industrialization.



The "Dreams" section traces the transformation of oil into a resource that reshaped societies and enhanced developmental aspirations.



The "Doubts" section offers a reading of the impact of oil and the complex paradoxes of human reliance on it, while the "Visions" section looks to the future through a renewed program that opens the door for dialogue and discovery.



The museum is located within the KAPSARC complex in Riyadh, in an iconic building designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, with the interior spaces developed by the design firm DaeWha Kang Design.



The museum comes with the support of the Quality of Life Program, one of the initiatives to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030.