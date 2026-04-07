افتتح وزير الطاقة رئيس مجلس أمناء كابسارك الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة المتاحف الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، «متحف الذهب الأسود» أمس، في «كابسارك» بالرياض، في خطوةٍ تمثل محطة بارزة في المشهد الثقافي بالمملكة.


وأوضح وزير الطاقة أن هذا المتحف ثمرة تعاون بين منظومة الثقافة، ممثلة في هيئة المتاحف، ومنظومة الطاقة، ممثلة في كابسارك، ليقدم قراءة متكاملة لتاريخ البترول وتأثيره الممتد إلى مختلف جوانب الحياة.


من جهته، أشار وزير الثقافة إلى أن متحف الذهب الأسود يمثل محطة مهمة في القطاع الفني والحوار الثقافي العالمي؛ وبصفته أول متحف دائم مخصص للنفط والفن، فإنه يوفر مساحة استثنائية للتأمل الملهم والتفكير النقدي، والاحتفاء بالقوة التحويلية للثقافة في تشكيل فهمنا للعالم.


الأول من نوعه


ويُعد المتحف الأول من نوعه، إذ يستعرض التحولات العميقة التي أحدثها النفط في مسيرة البشرية عبر عدسة الفن الحديث والمعاصر، إذ يمنح زواره فرصة التفاعل مع الذهب الأسود بأسلوب جديد.


ويعكس افتتاح المتحف التزام هيئة المتاحف بحفظ التراث والتاريخ والثقافة وتعزيزها للأجيال القادمة، إلى جانب دعم المشهد الإبداعي وتطوير أشكال جديدة من التعبير الفني في المملكة.


ويختلف متحف الذهب الأسود عن متاحف العلوم أو الصناعة التقليدية؛ إذ يتناول النفط من منظور إنساني وثقافي وفني، ويقدم مجموعة دائمة تضم أكثر من 350 عملاً فنياً حديثاً ومعاصراً، أبدعها ما يزيد على 170 فناناً سعودياً وعالمياً بارزاً من أكثر من 30 دولة، من بينهم منال الضويان، وأحمد ماطر، ومهند شونو، ومحمد الفرج، وأيمن زيداني، ودوغ أيتكن، وجيمي دورهام، ودينيس هوبر، وألفريدو جار، ورينو لايراك، وجورج صبرة، وباسكال مارثين تايو، وآندي واومان، إلى جانب آخرين.


تركيبات كبرى


ويضم تركيبات فنية كبرى، وأعمالاً فوتوغرافية، ووثائق تاريخية تتيح للزوار استكشاف أثر النفط في تشكيل المجتمعات والاقتصادات وأنماط الحياة اليومية.


ويتألف المتحف من 4 أقسام تفاعلية تحمل عناوين: «اللقاء»، و«الأحلام»، و«الشكوك»، و«الرؤى».


ويستعرض قسم «اللقاء» بدايات اكتشاف النفط واستخداماته المبكرة في منتصف القرن الـ19، وما أحدثه من تحولات في أنماط الحياة مع تسارع التصنيع.


أما «الأحلام» فيتتبّع تحوّل النفط إلى مورد أعاد تشكيل المجتمعات وعزز الطموحات التنموية.


ويقدم «الشكوك» قراءة لتأثير النفط والمفارقات المعقدة للاعتماد البشري عليه، في حين يستشرف «الرؤى» المستقبل عبر برنامج متجدد يفتح المجال للحوار والاكتشاف.


ويقع المتحف ضمن مجمع كابسارك في الرياض، في مبنى أيقوني صممته المعمارية الراحلة زها حديد، فيما طُوّرت الفراغات الداخلية من قبل شركة التصميم الداخلي DaeWha Kang Design.


يأتي المتحف بدعم من برنامج جودة الحياة، أحد برامج تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030.