The Ministry of Commerce has issued the Business Sector Bulletin for the first quarter of 2026, including a comprehensive overview of the performance and developments of the business sector in the Kingdom.



The bulletin reviewed the total number of commercial registrations issued during the first quarter, which exceeded 71,000 commercial records, while the total number of active records surpassed 1.89 million commercial records across all regions of the Kingdom.



On the occasion of naming 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, the bulletin highlighted the growth of the sector in the Kingdom over the past five years, as commercial registrations increased by 240% to exceed 19,000 commercial records.



Key Events



The bulletin addressed the key events during the first quarter, including the Makkah Forum for Halal, the developments in the halal sector globally, the rise in economic activities in the media sector, as well as the growth in promising sectors targeted under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, such as: e-commerce, virtual reality technologies, data analysis, delivery services, real estate brokerage, and others.



The bulletin included key indicators for business growth, as the number of institutions increased by 10% over the past five years to reach more than 1.27 million institutions, while the records of limited liability companies exceeded 597,000 commercial records with a growth of 138%. Meanwhile, the records of joint-stock companies grew by 40% to exceed 5,000 commercial records by the end of the first quarter, compared to 2021.