أصدرت وزارة التجارة نشرة قطاع الأعمال للربع الأول من عام 2026، متضمنةً نظرة شاملة لأداء قطاع الأعمال وتطوراته في المملكة.


واستعرضت النشرة إجمالي السجلات التجارية المُصدرة خلال الربع الأول، التي تجاوزت 71 ألف سجل تجاري، فيما بلغ إجمالي السجلات القائمة أكثر من 1.89 مليون سجل تجاري في جميع مناطق المملكة.


وبمناسبة تسمية عام 2026 بعام الذكاء الاصطناعي، سلّطت النشرة الضوء على نمو القطاع في المملكة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، إذ ارتفعت السجلات التجارية بنسبة 240% لتتجاوز 19 ألف سجل تجاري.


أبرز الفعاليات


وتناولت النشرة أبرز الفعاليات خلال الربع الأول، من بينها منتدى مكة للحلال، وما شهده قطاع الحلال من تطور على مستوى العالم، وتصاعد الأنشطة الاقتصادية في قطاع الإعلام، إلى جانب النمو في القطاعات الواعدة المستهدفة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، مثل: التجارة الإلكترونية، وتقنيات الواقع الافتراضي، وتحليل البيانات، وخدمات التوصيل، والوساطة العقارية، وغيرها.


وتضمنت النشرة مؤشرات رئيسية لنمو الأعمال، إذ ارتفع عدد المؤسسات بنسبة 10% خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية ليصل إلى أكثر من 1.27 مليون مؤسسة، كما تجاوزت سجلات الشركات ذات المسؤولية المحدودة 597 ألف سجل تجاري بنمو 138%، فيما نمت سجلات الشركات المساهمة بنسبة 40% لتتجاوز 5,000 سجل تجاري بنهاية الربع الأول، مقارنةً بـ 2021.