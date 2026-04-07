أصدرت وزارة التجارة نشرة قطاع الأعمال للربع الأول من عام 2026، متضمنةً نظرة شاملة لأداء قطاع الأعمال وتطوراته في المملكة.
واستعرضت النشرة إجمالي السجلات التجارية المُصدرة خلال الربع الأول، التي تجاوزت 71 ألف سجل تجاري، فيما بلغ إجمالي السجلات القائمة أكثر من 1.89 مليون سجل تجاري في جميع مناطق المملكة.
وبمناسبة تسمية عام 2026 بعام الذكاء الاصطناعي، سلّطت النشرة الضوء على نمو القطاع في المملكة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، إذ ارتفعت السجلات التجارية بنسبة 240% لتتجاوز 19 ألف سجل تجاري.
أبرز الفعاليات
وتناولت النشرة أبرز الفعاليات خلال الربع الأول، من بينها منتدى مكة للحلال، وما شهده قطاع الحلال من تطور على مستوى العالم، وتصاعد الأنشطة الاقتصادية في قطاع الإعلام، إلى جانب النمو في القطاعات الواعدة المستهدفة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، مثل: التجارة الإلكترونية، وتقنيات الواقع الافتراضي، وتحليل البيانات، وخدمات التوصيل، والوساطة العقارية، وغيرها.
وتضمنت النشرة مؤشرات رئيسية لنمو الأعمال، إذ ارتفع عدد المؤسسات بنسبة 10% خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية ليصل إلى أكثر من 1.27 مليون مؤسسة، كما تجاوزت سجلات الشركات ذات المسؤولية المحدودة 597 ألف سجل تجاري بنمو 138%، فيما نمت سجلات الشركات المساهمة بنسبة 40% لتتجاوز 5,000 سجل تجاري بنهاية الربع الأول، مقارنةً بـ 2021.
The Ministry of Commerce has issued the Business Sector Bulletin for the first quarter of 2026, including a comprehensive overview of the performance and developments of the business sector in the Kingdom.
The bulletin reviewed the total number of commercial registrations issued during the first quarter, which exceeded 71,000 commercial records, while the total number of active records surpassed 1.89 million commercial records across all regions of the Kingdom.
On the occasion of naming 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, the bulletin highlighted the growth of the sector in the Kingdom over the past five years, as commercial registrations increased by 240% to exceed 19,000 commercial records.
Key Events
The bulletin addressed the key events during the first quarter, including the Makkah Forum for Halal, the developments in the halal sector globally, the rise in economic activities in the media sector, as well as the growth in promising sectors targeted under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, such as: e-commerce, virtual reality technologies, data analysis, delivery services, real estate brokerage, and others.
The bulletin included key indicators for business growth, as the number of institutions increased by 10% over the past five years to reach more than 1.27 million institutions, while the records of limited liability companies exceeded 597,000 commercial records with a growth of 138%. Meanwhile, the records of joint-stock companies grew by 40% to exceed 5,000 commercial records by the end of the first quarter, compared to 2021.