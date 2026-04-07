استهدفت الضربات الأمريكية، اليوم، جزيرة خارك الإيرانية النفطية، ما أدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء في بعض مناطقها، بعد ساعات من رصد مسيرة استطلاعية أمريكية بالقرب منها.

ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي تأكيده أن الجيش الأمريكي نفذ ضربات على أهداف عسكرية في جزيرة خارك الإيرانية.فيما أفادت صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" الأمريكية، نقلاً عن مصادر، بأن الجيش الأمريكي "قصف أكثر من 50 هدفاً عسكرياً في جزيرة خارك".

وكان مصدر في هيئة مراقبة الحركة الجوية في الشرق الأوسط أفاد لوكالة «تاس» برصد مسيرة استطلاعية أمريكية من طراز «نورثروب غرومان إم كيو-4 سي ترايتون» فوق المياه المحايدة للخليج، موضحاً أن التحليق هذه المرة بالقرب من جزيرة خارك الإيرانية.

وأضاف المصدر أن طائرة الاستطلاع المسيرة من طراز «نورثروب غرومان إم كيو-4 سي ترايتون» التي أقلعت من قاعدة «سيغونيلا» العسكرية الإيطالية في صقلية تم رصدها فوق المياه المحايدة للخليج بالقرب من جزيرة خارك. وأكد أن الطائرة المسيرة حلقت بالقرب من الجزيرة على ارتفاع يزيد عن 14 كيلومتراً، ثم توجهت شمالاً لتعود مجدداً.

وأفاد بأن طائرات من هذا النوع قادرة على توفير معلومات استطلاع في الزمن الحقيقي ومراقبة مساحات واسعة من البحر والبر، وتعمل كقدرة إضافية للطائرات المضادة للغواصات من طراز «بوينغ بي-8 بوسيدون».

وكان الرئيس ترمب، أعلن في مقابلة مع صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» أن الولايات المتحدة قد تحاول الاستيلاء على جزيرة خارك، مؤكداً أن هناك كثيراً من الخيارات أمام واشنطن، وأعرب عن ثقته في قدرة الولايات المتحدة على الاستيلاء على الجزيرة بسهولة.