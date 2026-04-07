The American strikes targeted the Iranian oil island of Khark today, leading to power outages in some areas, just hours after an American reconnaissance drone was spotted near it.

The Axios website reported that an American official confirmed that the U.S. military carried out strikes on military targets in the Iranian island of Khark.

A source from the air traffic monitoring authority in the Middle East informed the TASS agency that an American reconnaissance drone of the type Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton was spotted over neutral waters of the Gulf, indicating that this time it was flying near the Iranian island of Khark.

The source added that the reconnaissance drone of the type Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton, which took off from the Italian military base Sigonella in Sicily, was observed over the neutral waters of the Gulf near Khark Island. He confirmed that the drone flew near the island at an altitude of over 14 kilometers, then headed north to return again.

It was reported that aircraft of this type are capable of providing real-time reconnaissance information and monitoring vast areas of sea and land, serving as an additional capability for anti-submarine aircraft like the Boeing P-8 Poseidon.

President Trump announced in an interview with the Financial Times that the United States might attempt to seize Khark Island, confirming that there are many options available to Washington, and expressed confidence in the U.S. ability to easily seize the island.