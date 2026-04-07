The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, warned that the rigidity of positions among the parties involved in the U.S.-Israeli war and Iran could push the region towards "catastrophic scenarios" from which no party would emerge unscathed.

Aboul Gheit stated in a press statement today that "the rigidity of positions could lead to catastrophic scenarios from which no party will be immune to the consequences," emphasizing the necessity for all parties to act responsibly in this "critical moment" to spare the region from disasters whose effects could last for many years.

The Secretary-General noted that the demands from both the American and Iranian sides are unlikely to lead to a near settlement, urging mediators to work by all possible means to bridge the gap between the positions and to save the situation before it is too late.

Aboul Gheit stressed that the Iranian threats to target vital facilities in Arab countries are "unacceptable and condemned at all times," warning Tehran against "persisting in its aggressive and sinful policy towards the Arab region."

He called on Iranian leaders to "think carefully about the day after the war, and what this reckless policy leaves behind in terms of indelible residues of hatred and animosity among neighbors."

Aboul Gheit's warning comes amid escalating regional tensions between the United States and Iran, the repercussions of which have extended to Arab countries in the Gulf and the Middle East. In recent weeks, there has been an exchange of threats and retaliatory strikes, with Iranian attacks using missiles and drones targeting vital facilities in several Arab countries, which has sparked widespread Arab condemnations.

The Arab League's warning comes at a time when reaching a diplomatic settlement seems difficult due to the high demands from both sides, amid fears that the conflict could escalate into a large-scale war that could affect oil facilities and navigation in the Gulf, negatively impacting the economies of the entire region and global energy prices.