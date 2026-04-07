حذّر الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبوالغيط، من أن تصلب المواقف بين الأطراف المعنية في الحرب الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية وإيران قد يدفع المنطقة إلى «سيناريوهات كارثية» لن ينجو من تبعاتها أي طرف.

وقال أبوالغيط في تصريح صحفي اليوم إن «تصلب المواقف يُمكن أن يقود لسيناريوهات كارثية لن يكون أي طرف بمنأى عن تبعاتها»، مشدداً على ضرورة تحلي جميع الأطراف بالمسؤولية في هذه «اللحظة الدقيقة» لتجنيب المنطقة كوارث قد تمتد آثارها لسنوات طويلة.

ونوّه الأمين العام بأن سقف المطالب لدى الجانبين الأمريكي والإيراني لا يرجح أن يفضي إلى تسوية قريبة، مناشداً الوسطاء العمل بكل السبل الممكنة على تجسير الهوة بين المواقف، وإنقاذ الوضع قبل فوات الأوان.

وشدد أبوالغيط على أن التهديدات الإيرانية باستهداف منشآت حيوية في دول عربية «مرفوضة ومدانة على طول الخط»، محذراً طهران من «التمادي في سياستها العدائية والآثمة تجاه المنطقة العربية».

ودعا القادة الإيرانيين إلى «التفكير ملياً في اليوم التالي للحرب، وما تخلفه هذه السياسة الرعناء من رواسب لا تُمحى من الكراهية والبغضاء بين الجيران».

يأتي تحذير أبوالغيط في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية الحادة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، التي امتدت تداعياتها إلى دول عربية في منطقة الخليج والشرق الأوسط، إذ شهدت الأسابيع الماضية تبادلاً للتهديدات والضربات المتبادلة، مع هجمات إيرانية بصواريخ وطائرات مسيرة استهدفت منشآت حيوية في عدد من الدول العربية، مما أثار إدانات عربية واسعة.

ويأتي تحذير الجامعة العربية في وقت يبدو فيه التوصل إلى تسوية دبلوماسية صعباً بسبب ارتفاع سقف المطالب من الجانبين، وسط مخاوف من امتداد الصراع إلى حرب واسعة النطاق قد تطال المنشآت النفطية والملاحة في الخليج، وتؤثر سلباً على اقتصادات المنطقة بأكملها وأسعار الطاقة عالمياً.