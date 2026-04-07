فيما يحبس العالم أنفاسه مع قرب انقضاء مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران لفتح مضيق هرمز، وإلا واجهت «الجحيم والتدمير الشامل»، يسابق الوسطاء الزمن لإنجاز الاتفاق وإنهاء الحرب وتجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من التصعيد.

تدمير كل جسر ومحطة طاقة


لا شك أن الساعات التي تسبق انتهاء المهلة تمثل لحظة حاسمة، إذ إنها قد تمهد الطريق أمام تسوية مؤقتة، أو تدفع نحو تصعيد جديد يهز المنطقة.


وكان ترمب هدد بتدمير كل جسر ومحطة طاقة في إيران بانتهاء المهلة الثامنة مساء الثلاثاء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، إذا لم تفتح إيران المضيق.


وكشف مصدر مطلع أن خطة حملة قصف أمريكية إسرائيلية هائلة تستهدف مرافق الطاقة الإيرانية اكتملت تماماً، مؤكداً أنها باتت جاهزة للتنفيذ مباشرة بمجرد أن يعطي ترمب الأمر.


وأفادت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بأن جزيرة خارك الإيرانية تعرضت للاستهداف بعدة غارات جوية. وتقع الجزيرة على بعد 25 كيلومتراً من الساحل الإيراني، وتمر عبرها معظم صادرات إيران النفطية.

الآمال تتلاشى للتوصل إلى اتفاق


واعتبرت «وول ستريت جورنال» أن صانع القرار الأمريكي يجد نفسه الآن أمام مفترق طرق: فهل سينفّذ وعيده ويسحق إيران، أم سيمنح الجهود الدبلوماسية فرصة أخيرة، للتوصل إلى اتفاق؟


وفي تقرير بعنوان «الآمال تتلاشى للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران قبل الموعد النهائي»، استندت الصحيفة الأمريكية إلى توقعات المفاوضين المتشائمة من استجابة إيران للمطالب الأمريكية.


ويعزو المفاوضون الأمريكيون رأيهم إلى وجود أزمة ثقة عميقة لدى الطرفين في نزاهة المفاوضات، وفجوات هائلة بين المطالب والتوقعات الإيرانية والأمريكية، والتصعيد العسكري المستمر.


ورفضت طهران، أمس (الإثنين)، مقترح الهدنة الذي قدمته واشنطن عبر وسطاء إقليميين، مؤكدة أنها تريد نهاية دائمة للحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، وليس وقفاً مؤقتاً لإطلاق النار.


وردت باتفاق من 10 بنود، لم يقبل به ترمب، يشمل إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم، ورفع العقوبات، وإقرار بروتوكول للمرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز.

اختلافات جذرية لا يمكن تجاوزها


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن «هناك اختلافات جذرية لا يمكن تجاوزها بين مواقف الطرفين قبيل الموعد النهائي»، إذ ترى واشنطن أن إيران لم تقدّم تنازلات كافية، بينما تعتبر طهران المطالب الأمريكية غير مقبولة وغير عقلانية.


وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين ووسطاء إقليميين، فإن إيران تتوقع أن يكرر ترمب نمطه السابق طوال الحرب، عبر التهديد بالتصعيد ثم تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية، حتى مع استمرار القنوات الدبلوماسية. ولا يستبعد البعض داخل الإدارة الأمريكية أن يمدد ترمب المهلة، كما فعل عدة مرات حتى الآن، وفقاً لما أوردته الصحيفة، ونقله موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين.

سباق الوسطاء مع الزمن


ونقل الموقع الأمريكي، عن الوسطاء، أن المحادثات لا تزال مستمرة مع طهران لإدخال تعديلات وإعادة صياغة المقترح الإيراني المكون من 10 نقاط، مع التحذير من بطء آلية اتخاذ القرار حالياً داخل مركز صناعة القرار، ما قد يستدعي تمديد المهلة المحددة.


وأوضح الموقع أن الضربات الجوية أضعفت بنية الاتصالات داخل إيران، وهو أمر أقر به ترمب، ما يصعّب على الوسطاء تحديد الجهات المخولة باتخاذ القرار والتواصل معها بشكل فعال.


وبينما تتزايد الضغوط على ترمب من حلفاء إقليميين ودوليين، بينهم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، لعدم القبول بوقف إطلاق النار دون تنازلات إيرانية جوهرية، مثل إعادة فتح المضيق والتخلي عن اليورانيوم المخصب، طبقا لـ«أكسيوس»، فإن محاولات الفريق التفاوضي الأمريكي تستمر لاستغلال اللحظة الحالية في انتزاع اتفاق إذا أمكن، قبل الانزلاق نحو تصعيد أوسع.