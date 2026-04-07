As the world holds its breath with the approaching deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, or face "hell and total destruction," mediators are racing against time to finalize an agreement, end the war, and spare the region further escalation.



Destruction of Every Bridge and Power Station



There is no doubt that the hours leading up to the deadline represent a critical moment, as they could pave the way for a temporary settlement or push towards a new escalation that shakes the region.



Trump has threatened to destroy every bridge and power station in Iran by the deadline at 8 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday if Iran does not open the strait.



A knowledgeable source revealed that a massive U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign plan targeting Iranian energy facilities has been fully completed, confirming that it is ready for immediate execution as soon as Trump gives the order.



The Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported today (Tuesday) that the Iranian island of Khark was targeted in several airstrikes. The island is located 25 kilometers off the Iranian coast, and most of Iran's oil exports pass through it.



Hopes Fade for Reaching an Agreement



The "Wall Street Journal" noted that the U.S. decision-makers now find themselves at a crossroads: Will they carry out their threats and crush Iran, or will they give diplomatic efforts one last chance to reach an agreement?



In a report titled "Hopes Fade for Reaching an Agreement with Iran Before the Deadline," the American newspaper relied on the pessimistic expectations of negotiators regarding Iran's response to U.S. demands.



U.S. negotiators attribute their view to a deep crisis of trust on both sides regarding the integrity of the negotiations, huge gaps between Iranian and American demands and expectations, and ongoing military escalation.



Tehran rejected, yesterday (Monday), the ceasefire proposal presented by Washington through regional mediators, asserting that it seeks a permanent end to the war with the United States and Israel, not a temporary ceasefire.



It responded with a 10-point agreement, which Trump did not accept, including a permanent end to the war, lifting sanctions, and establishing a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



Fundamental Differences That Cannot Be Overcome



The newspaper quoted U.S. officials as saying that "there are fundamental differences that cannot be overcome between the positions of both sides ahead of the deadline," as Washington believes that Iran has not made sufficient concessions, while Tehran considers the U.S. demands unacceptable and unreasonable.



According to U.S. officials and regional mediators, Iran expects Trump to repeat his previous pattern throughout the war, threatening escalation and then carrying out military strikes, even while diplomatic channels remain open. Some within the U.S. administration do not rule out that Trump may extend the deadline, as he has done several times so far, according to the newspaper, and as reported by "Axios" from U.S. officials.



Mediators Racing Against Time



The American site reported that mediators are still in talks with Tehran to make adjustments and rephrase the Iranian proposal consisting of 10 points, warning of the slow decision-making process currently within the decision-making center, which may necessitate extending the specified deadline.



The site clarified that airstrikes have weakened the communication infrastructure within Iran, a fact acknowledged by Trump, making it difficult for mediators to identify the authorized decision-makers and communicate with them effectively.



As pressure mounts on Trump from regional and international allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not to accept a ceasefire without substantial Iranian concessions, such as reopening the strait and abandoning enriched uranium, according to "Axios," the efforts of the U.S. negotiating team continue to exploit the current moment to secure an agreement if possible, before slipping into broader escalation.