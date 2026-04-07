فيما يحبس العالم أنفاسه مع قرب انقضاء مهلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإيران لفتح مضيق هرمز، وإلا واجهت «الجحيم والتدمير الشامل»، يسابق الوسطاء الزمن لإنجاز الاتفاق وإنهاء الحرب وتجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من التصعيد.
تدمير كل جسر ومحطة طاقة
لا شك أن الساعات التي تسبق انتهاء المهلة تمثل لحظة حاسمة، إذ إنها قد تمهد الطريق أمام تسوية مؤقتة، أو تدفع نحو تصعيد جديد يهز المنطقة.
وكان ترمب هدد بتدمير كل جسر ومحطة طاقة في إيران بانتهاء المهلة الثامنة مساء الثلاثاء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، إذا لم تفتح إيران المضيق.
وكشف مصدر مطلع أن خطة حملة قصف أمريكية إسرائيلية هائلة تستهدف مرافق الطاقة الإيرانية اكتملت تماماً، مؤكداً أنها باتت جاهزة للتنفيذ مباشرة بمجرد أن يعطي ترمب الأمر.
وأفادت وكالة «مهر» الإيرانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بأن جزيرة خارك الإيرانية تعرضت للاستهداف بعدة غارات جوية. وتقع الجزيرة على بعد 25 كيلومتراً من الساحل الإيراني، وتمر عبرها معظم صادرات إيران النفطية.
الآمال تتلاشى للتوصل إلى اتفاق
واعتبرت «وول ستريت جورنال» أن صانع القرار الأمريكي يجد نفسه الآن أمام مفترق طرق: فهل سينفّذ وعيده ويسحق إيران، أم سيمنح الجهود الدبلوماسية فرصة أخيرة، للتوصل إلى اتفاق؟
وفي تقرير بعنوان «الآمال تتلاشى للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران قبل الموعد النهائي»، استندت الصحيفة الأمريكية إلى توقعات المفاوضين المتشائمة من استجابة إيران للمطالب الأمريكية.
ويعزو المفاوضون الأمريكيون رأيهم إلى وجود أزمة ثقة عميقة لدى الطرفين في نزاهة المفاوضات، وفجوات هائلة بين المطالب والتوقعات الإيرانية والأمريكية، والتصعيد العسكري المستمر.
ورفضت طهران، أمس (الإثنين)، مقترح الهدنة الذي قدمته واشنطن عبر وسطاء إقليميين، مؤكدة أنها تريد نهاية دائمة للحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، وليس وقفاً مؤقتاً لإطلاق النار.
وردت باتفاق من 10 بنود، لم يقبل به ترمب، يشمل إنهاء الحرب بشكل دائم، ورفع العقوبات، وإقرار بروتوكول للمرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز.
اختلافات جذرية لا يمكن تجاوزها
ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن «هناك اختلافات جذرية لا يمكن تجاوزها بين مواقف الطرفين قبيل الموعد النهائي»، إذ ترى واشنطن أن إيران لم تقدّم تنازلات كافية، بينما تعتبر طهران المطالب الأمريكية غير مقبولة وغير عقلانية.
وبحسب مسؤولين أمريكيين ووسطاء إقليميين، فإن إيران تتوقع أن يكرر ترمب نمطه السابق طوال الحرب، عبر التهديد بالتصعيد ثم تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية، حتى مع استمرار القنوات الدبلوماسية. ولا يستبعد البعض داخل الإدارة الأمريكية أن يمدد ترمب المهلة، كما فعل عدة مرات حتى الآن، وفقاً لما أوردته الصحيفة، ونقله موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين.
سباق الوسطاء مع الزمن
ونقل الموقع الأمريكي، عن الوسطاء، أن المحادثات لا تزال مستمرة مع طهران لإدخال تعديلات وإعادة صياغة المقترح الإيراني المكون من 10 نقاط، مع التحذير من بطء آلية اتخاذ القرار حالياً داخل مركز صناعة القرار، ما قد يستدعي تمديد المهلة المحددة.
وأوضح الموقع أن الضربات الجوية أضعفت بنية الاتصالات داخل إيران، وهو أمر أقر به ترمب، ما يصعّب على الوسطاء تحديد الجهات المخولة باتخاذ القرار والتواصل معها بشكل فعال.
وبينما تتزايد الضغوط على ترمب من حلفاء إقليميين ودوليين، بينهم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، لعدم القبول بوقف إطلاق النار دون تنازلات إيرانية جوهرية، مثل إعادة فتح المضيق والتخلي عن اليورانيوم المخصب، طبقا لـ«أكسيوس»، فإن محاولات الفريق التفاوضي الأمريكي تستمر لاستغلال اللحظة الحالية في انتزاع اتفاق إذا أمكن، قبل الانزلاق نحو تصعيد أوسع.
As the world holds its breath with the approaching deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, or face "hell and total destruction," mediators are racing against time to finalize an agreement, end the war, and spare the region further escalation.
Destruction of Every Bridge and Power Station
There is no doubt that the hours leading up to the deadline represent a critical moment, as they could pave the way for a temporary settlement or push towards a new escalation that shakes the region.
Trump has threatened to destroy every bridge and power station in Iran by the deadline at 8 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday if Iran does not open the strait.
A knowledgeable source revealed that a massive U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign plan targeting Iranian energy facilities has been fully completed, confirming that it is ready for immediate execution as soon as Trump gives the order.
The Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported today (Tuesday) that the Iranian island of Khark was targeted in several airstrikes. The island is located 25 kilometers off the Iranian coast, and most of Iran's oil exports pass through it.
Hopes Fade for Reaching an Agreement
The "Wall Street Journal" noted that the U.S. decision-makers now find themselves at a crossroads: Will they carry out their threats and crush Iran, or will they give diplomatic efforts one last chance to reach an agreement?
In a report titled "Hopes Fade for Reaching an Agreement with Iran Before the Deadline," the American newspaper relied on the pessimistic expectations of negotiators regarding Iran's response to U.S. demands.
U.S. negotiators attribute their view to a deep crisis of trust on both sides regarding the integrity of the negotiations, huge gaps between Iranian and American demands and expectations, and ongoing military escalation.
Tehran rejected, yesterday (Monday), the ceasefire proposal presented by Washington through regional mediators, asserting that it seeks a permanent end to the war with the United States and Israel, not a temporary ceasefire.
It responded with a 10-point agreement, which Trump did not accept, including a permanent end to the war, lifting sanctions, and establishing a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Fundamental Differences That Cannot Be Overcome
The newspaper quoted U.S. officials as saying that "there are fundamental differences that cannot be overcome between the positions of both sides ahead of the deadline," as Washington believes that Iran has not made sufficient concessions, while Tehran considers the U.S. demands unacceptable and unreasonable.
According to U.S. officials and regional mediators, Iran expects Trump to repeat his previous pattern throughout the war, threatening escalation and then carrying out military strikes, even while diplomatic channels remain open. Some within the U.S. administration do not rule out that Trump may extend the deadline, as he has done several times so far, according to the newspaper, and as reported by "Axios" from U.S. officials.
Mediators Racing Against Time
The American site reported that mediators are still in talks with Tehran to make adjustments and rephrase the Iranian proposal consisting of 10 points, warning of the slow decision-making process currently within the decision-making center, which may necessitate extending the specified deadline.
The site clarified that airstrikes have weakened the communication infrastructure within Iran, a fact acknowledged by Trump, making it difficult for mediators to identify the authorized decision-makers and communicate with them effectively.
As pressure mounts on Trump from regional and international allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not to accept a ceasefire without substantial Iranian concessions, such as reopening the strait and abandoning enriched uranium, according to "Axios," the efforts of the U.S. negotiating team continue to exploit the current moment to secure an agreement if possible, before slipping into broader escalation.