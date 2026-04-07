من المنتظر أن تعلن لجنة المسابقات بالاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم خلال الأيام القادمة نقل مباراتي الوحدة أمام العربي والجبلين في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى إلى ملعب مدينة الملك فهد بالطائف، أو إلى ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة.

ويأتي ذلك لتعارض هاتين المواجهتين مع النظام العام لدخول مكة المكرمة في شهر ذي القعدة القادم، إذ يمنع الأجانب من دخول مكة إلا بتصريح حج أو إقامة عمل دائمة بمكة، في حين صدر قرار نهائي بنقل جميع مباريات الوحدة للفئات السنية شهر ذي القعدة القادم في الطائف، ونظرا لهذا القرار المرتقب لنقل مباريات الوحدة خارج أرضها بدأت الإدارة التنفيذية بالنادي البحث عن سكن للأجهزة الفنية والطبية في مدينة جدة، التي سوف تحتضن تدريبات الفريق الأول وإقامة كافة العاملين فيه من الجنسيات الأجنبية بجدة.