The Saudi Football Federation's Competitions Committee is expected to announce in the coming days the relocation of the matches between Al-Wehda and Al-Arabi, as well as Al-Jabalain in the Yelo League for first division clubs, to King Fahd Stadium in Taif, or to Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

This decision comes due to the conflict of these two matches with the general regulations for entering Mecca during the upcoming month of Dhul-Qi'dah, as foreigners are prohibited from entering Mecca unless they have a Hajj permit or a permanent work residency in Mecca. A final decision has been made to relocate all of Al-Wehda's matches for the youth categories in the upcoming month of Dhul-Qi'dah to Taif. In light of this anticipated decision to move Al-Wehda's matches away from their home ground, the club's executive management has begun searching for accommodation for the technical and medical staff in Jeddah, which will host the first team's training and accommodate all foreign staff members in Jeddah.