أدانت الجامعة العربية، اقتحام وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير للمسجد الأقصى، واصفةً هذه الخطوة بأنها تصعيد خطير واستفزاز مرفوض لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.
وأكدت الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية، اليوم (الثلاثاء) في بيان صادر عن قطاع فلسطين والأراضي العربية المحتلة، أن هذا السلوك يمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا لحرمة الأماكن المقدسة، ويعكس نهجًا يستهدف تكريس وضع غير قانوني في القدس المحتلة، ومحاولة فرض أمر واقع بالقوة، في تحدٍ واضح لقواعد القانون الدولي وقرارات الشرعية الدولية ذات الصلة.
وشدد البيان على أن جميع الإجراءات التي تستهدف تغيير الوضع القانوني والتاريخي لمدينة القدس ومقدساتها تعد باطلة ولاغية، مؤكداً أن القدس الشرقية أرض محتلة وفقًا للقانون الدولي.
وحذرت الجامعة العربية من تداعيات استمرار هذه السياسات، لما لها من آثار خطيرة على الاستقرار في المنطقة وزيادة حدة التوتر، داعيةً المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك العاجل لتحمل مسؤولياته، ووضع حد لهذه الانتهاكات.
The Arab League condemned the incursion of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir into Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing this step as a serious escalation and an unacceptable provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.
The General Secretariat of the Arab League confirmed today (Tuesday) in a statement issued by the Palestine and Arab Occupied Territories Sector that this behavior represents a blatant violation of the sanctity of holy places, reflecting an approach aimed at entrenching an illegal status in occupied Jerusalem, and an attempt to impose a fait accompli by force, in clear defiance of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.
The statement emphasized that all measures aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem and its sanctities are null and void, affirming that East Jerusalem is occupied territory according to international law.
The Arab League warned of the repercussions of the continuation of these policies, due to their serious effects on stability in the region and the increase in tension, calling on the international community to take urgent action to assume its responsibilities and put an end to these violations.