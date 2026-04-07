The Arab League condemned the incursion of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir into Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing this step as a serious escalation and an unacceptable provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League confirmed today (Tuesday) in a statement issued by the Palestine and Arab Occupied Territories Sector that this behavior represents a blatant violation of the sanctity of holy places, reflecting an approach aimed at entrenching an illegal status in occupied Jerusalem, and an attempt to impose a fait accompli by force, in clear defiance of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

The statement emphasized that all measures aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the city of Jerusalem and its sanctities are null and void, affirming that East Jerusalem is occupied territory according to international law.

The Arab League warned of the repercussions of the continuation of these policies, due to their serious effects on stability in the region and the increase in tension, calling on the international community to take urgent action to assume its responsibilities and put an end to these violations.