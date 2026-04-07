فيما أعلنت إحدى شركات الإنتاج استعدادها لإنتاج جزء ثانٍ من مسلسل الزوجة الرابعة، بطولة الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، والذي عرض لأول مرة قبل 15 عاماًً، نفى مؤلف المسلسل أحمد عبدالفتاح، ومخرجه مجدي الهواري، اللذان يمتلكان كافة الحقوق الخاصة بالمسلسل، تلقيهما أي اتصال من أي جهة إنتاجية بخصوص عمل جزء ثانٍ.

الزوجة الرابعة

وقالا في بيان أصدراه: «نظراً لتداول بعض الأخبار حول التحضير لجزء ثانٍ من مسلسل الزوجة الرابعة والذي عرض في رمضان 2012، لعرضه في شهر رمضان 2027، واحتراماً لحق الجمهور في معرفة الحقيقة، فهذا بيان من مؤلف العمل أحمد عبدالفتاح ومخرجه مجدي الهواري، وهما صانعا العمل الرئيسيان ومن أصحاب حقوقه بناء على تسجيله بأسمائهما في جهاز الرقابة على المصنفات الفنية منذ 2011 وهي الجهة المنوط بها توثيق الأعمال الفنية لأصحابها».

مساءلة قانونية

وأضاف البيان: «نعلن أن كل ما أثير فيما يخص الاستعداد لتحضير جزء ثانٍ من العمل المذكور أمر عار تماماً من الصحة وغير دقيق، وأن المؤلف والمخرج لم يتلقيا أي اتصال من أي جهة إنتاجية بخصوص عمل جزء ثانٍ، ولا يملك أحد حتى شركة الإنتاج الموقرة والتي قامت بإنتاج الجزء الأول حق عمل جزء ثانٍ إلا بعد الرجوع لأصحاب الحقوق الأصليين المؤلف والمخرج، تجنباً للتعرض للمساءلة القانونية، وفقاً للعقود المبرمة بيننا والتي لم تضمن الاتفاق على عمل جزء ثان للعمل في أي من بنودها».

جودة السيناريو

من جانبه، قال الفنان مصطفى شعبان في تصريحات إعلامية، إنه تلقى بالفعل عرضاً لعمل جزء جديد من مسلسل الزوجة الرابعة، إلا أنه لم يحسم أمره حتى الآن، ولم يقر بالموافقة على ذلك.

وأضاف: الأمر متوقف على جودة السيناريو والفكرة الرئيسية التي تقوم عليها أحداث الجزء الجديد، هذا بجانب موافقة كافة أطراف العمل وصناعه.

ومسلسل الزوجة الرابعة من بطولة مصطفى شعبان، ولقاء الخميسي، وهبة مجدي، وأيتن عامر، ودرة، وعلا غانم، وحسن حسني، ومحمود البزاوي، ومن تأليف أحمد عبدالفتاح، وإخراج مجدي الهواري.