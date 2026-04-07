While one production company announced its readiness to produce a second part of the series "The Fourth Wife," starring Egyptian artist Mustafa Shaaban, which first aired 15 years ago, the series' writer Ahmed Abdel-Fattah and its director Magdy El-Hawary, who hold all the rights to the series, denied receiving any communication from any production entity regarding the creation of a second part.

The Fourth Wife

They stated in a press release: "In light of the circulating news about preparations for a second part of the series 'The Fourth Wife,' which aired in Ramadan 2012, to be presented in Ramadan 2027, and out of respect for the audience's right to know the truth, this is a statement from the work's writer Ahmed Abdel-Fattah and its director Magdy El-Hawary, who are the main creators of the work and hold its rights based on its registration in their names with the Artistic Works Censorship Authority since 2011, which is the body responsible for documenting artistic works for their owners."

Legal Accountability

The statement added: "We announce that everything raised regarding the preparation for a second part of the mentioned work is completely untrue and inaccurate, and that the writer and director have not received any communication from any production entity regarding the creation of a second part. No one, including the esteemed production company that produced the first part, has the right to create a second part without referring to the original rights holders, the writer and the director, to avoid legal accountability, according to the contracts concluded between us, which did not guarantee an agreement to create a second part of the work in any of its clauses."

Quality of the Script

For his part, artist Mustafa Shaaban stated in media remarks that he has indeed received an offer to create a new part of the series "The Fourth Wife," but he has not made a decision yet and has not agreed to it.

He added: "The matter depends on the quality of the script and the main idea on which the events of the new part are based, in addition to the approval of all parties involved in the work."

The series "The Fourth Wife" stars Mustafa Shaaban, Leqa El-Khamisi, Heba Magdy, Aiten Amer, Dora, Ola Ghanem, Hassan Hosny, and Mahmoud El-Bazawy, and is written by Ahmed Abdel-Fattah and directed by Magdy El-Hawary.