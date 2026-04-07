بعد 20 عاماً.. رامسي يعلّق حذاءه ويودع كرة القدم

Former Arsenal star and Wales international Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football after a career that spanned nearly 20 years, during which he played over 600 matches.

Ramsey wrote on his Instagram account: "This decision was not easy, and after a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from football."

A Touching Farewell Message to the Wales National Team

The 35-year-old added: "I would first like to start with Wales, it has been an honor for me to wear the national team jersey and experience many wonderful moments with it. This would not have been possible without the tremendous support from all the coaches I worked under, as well as all the staff members who helped me in various ways."

He continued: "To the Wales fans, you have been with us through thick and thin, and you have been an essential part of our success. I cannot thank you enough; we have been through everything together, and it has been an honor to represent you."

Thanks to Clubs and Family

He concluded his message by saying: "Thank you to all the clubs I had the honor of playing for, and to all the coaches and staff members who helped me achieve my dream and play at the highest level. I also thank my wife, my children, and all my family members, for without them, this would not have been possible."

His Greatest Achievements

Ramsey won the FA Cup three times with Arsenal, the Serie A title with Juventus in 2020, the Coppa Italia in 2021, and the Scottish Cup with Rangers in 2022.

On the international level, Ramsey is considered one of Wales' standout players, having scored 21 goals in 86 matches and represented his country in three major tournaments.