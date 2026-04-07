بعد 20 عاماً.. رامسي يعلّق حذاءه ويودع كرة القدم

أعلن نجم نادي أرسنال السابق ومنتخب ويلز آرون رامسي اعتزاله كرة القدم بعد مسيرة امتدت نحو 20 عاماً، خاض خلالها أكثر من 600 مباراة.
وكتب رامسي عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «لم يكن هذا القرار سهلاً، وبعد الكثير من التفكير، قررت اعتزال كرة القدم».
رسالة وداع مؤثرة لمنتخب ويلز
وأضاف صاحب الـ35 عاماً: «أود أولاً أن أبدأ بويلز، لقد كان لي شرف ارتداء قميص المنتخب وخوض العديد من اللحظات الرائعة معه، لم يكن ذلك ممكناً لولا الدعم الكبير من جميع المدربين الذين عملت تحت قيادتهم، وكذلك كل أفراد الجهاز الذين ساعدوني بطرق متعددة».
وتابع: «إلى جماهير ويلز، كنتم معنا في السراء والضراء، وكنتم جزءاً أساسياً من نجاحنا، لا أستطيع أن أشكركم بما فيه الكفاية، لقد مررنا بكل شيء معاً، وكان شرفاً لي أن أمثلكم».
شكر للأندية والعائلة
وختم رسالته قائلاً: «شكراً لجميع الأندية التي حظيت بشرف اللعب لها، ولكل المدربين وأفراد الأجهزة الفنية الذين ساعدوني على تحقيق حلمي واللعب على أعلى مستوى، كما أشكر زوجتي وأولادي وجميع أفراد عائلتي، فلولاهم لما كان هذا ممكناً».
أبرز إنجازاته
فاز رامسي بلقب كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي 3 مرات مع أرسنال، ولقب الدوري الإيطالي مع يوفنتوس عام 2020، وكأس إيطاليا عام 2021، وكأس اسكتلندا مع رينجرز عام 2022.
على المستوى الدولي، يُعد رامسي أحد أبرز لاعبي ويلز، إذ سجل 21 هدفاً في 86 مباراة، ومثل بلاده في 3 بطولات كبرى.
Former Arsenal star and Wales international Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football after a career that spanned nearly 20 years, during which he played over 600 matches.
Ramsey wrote on his Instagram account: "This decision was not easy, and after a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from football."
A Touching Farewell Message to the Wales National Team
The 35-year-old added: "I would first like to start with Wales, it has been an honor for me to wear the national team jersey and experience many wonderful moments with it. This would not have been possible without the tremendous support from all the coaches I worked under, as well as all the staff members who helped me in various ways."
He continued: "To the Wales fans, you have been with us through thick and thin, and you have been an essential part of our success. I cannot thank you enough; we have been through everything together, and it has been an honor to represent you."
Thanks to Clubs and Family
He concluded his message by saying: "Thank you to all the clubs I had the honor of playing for, and to all the coaches and staff members who helped me achieve my dream and play at the highest level. I also thank my wife, my children, and all my family members, for without them, this would not have been possible."
His Greatest Achievements
Ramsey won the FA Cup three times with Arsenal, the Serie A title with Juventus in 2020, the Coppa Italia in 2021, and the Scottish Cup with Rangers in 2022.
On the international level, Ramsey is considered one of Wales' standout players, having scored 21 goals in 86 matches and represented his country in three major tournaments.