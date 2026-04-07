أعلن نجم نادي أرسنال السابق ومنتخب ويلز آرون رامسي اعتزاله كرة القدم بعد مسيرة امتدت نحو 20 عاماً، خاض خلالها أكثر من 600 مباراة.

وكتب رامسي عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «لم يكن هذا القرار سهلاً، وبعد الكثير من التفكير، قررت اعتزال كرة القدم».

بعد 20 عاماً.. رامسي يعلّق حذاءه ويودع كرة القدم

رسالة وداع مؤثرة لمنتخب ويلز

وأضاف صاحب الـ35 عاماً: «أود أولاً أن أبدأ بويلز، لقد كان لي شرف ارتداء قميص المنتخب وخوض العديد من اللحظات الرائعة معه، لم يكن ذلك ممكناً لولا الدعم الكبير من جميع المدربين الذين عملت تحت قيادتهم، وكذلك كل أفراد الجهاز الذين ساعدوني بطرق متعددة».

وتابع: «إلى جماهير ويلز، كنتم معنا في السراء والضراء، وكنتم جزءاً أساسياً من نجاحنا، لا أستطيع أن أشكركم بما فيه الكفاية، لقد مررنا بكل شيء معاً، وكان شرفاً لي أن أمثلكم».

شكر للأندية والعائلة

وختم رسالته قائلاً: «شكراً لجميع الأندية التي حظيت بشرف اللعب لها، ولكل المدربين وأفراد الأجهزة الفنية الذين ساعدوني على تحقيق حلمي واللعب على أعلى مستوى، كما أشكر زوجتي وأولادي وجميع أفراد عائلتي، فلولاهم لما كان هذا ممكناً».

بعد 20 عاماً.. رامسي يعلّق حذاءه ويودع كرة القدم

أبرز إنجازاته

فاز رامسي بلقب كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي 3 مرات مع أرسنال، ولقب الدوري الإيطالي مع يوفنتوس عام 2020، وكأس إيطاليا عام 2021، وكأس اسكتلندا مع رينجرز عام 2022.

على المستوى الدولي، يُعد رامسي أحد أبرز لاعبي ويلز، إذ سجل 21 هدفاً في 86 مباراة، ومثل بلاده في 3 بطولات كبرى.